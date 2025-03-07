BATMAN & ROBIN Star Arnold Schwarzenegger Returns As Mr. Freeze For A Chillingly Realistic Hot Toys Figure

Batman & Robin was released in 1997, 5 years after Tim Burton's critically acclaimed Batman Returns. The movie, starring George Clooney as the Dark Knight, could not have been any more different from what Burton set out to do less than a decade earlier.

After Batman Forever, Joel Schumacher embraced the campiness and toyetic nature of the Caped Crusader's world. The result was a movie that's still widely considered one of the worst comic book adaptations ever (it was something of a commercial success but ended its box office run behind its similarly daft predecessor).

As with most things Batman-related, Batman & Robin has its fair share of fans and Hot Toys has now unveiled its Mr. Freeze figure based on Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic version of the villain.

The likeness is incredible and, for those of you who really love this take on the character, the pricier deluxe version even includes Freeze's glider wings. Seeing as Batman and Robin have already been revealed, we have to imagine that Batgirl and Poison Ivy will be up next.

In the movie, Batman teamed up with Robin (Chris O'Donnell) to battle villains Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy. The former was attempting to freeze Gotham City - obviously - while Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman) used her plant-based powers to try to take over the world. The Dynamic Duo was later joined by Batgirl (Alicia Silverstone), who helped them in their quest to save the day.

Schwarzenegger's portrayal of Mr. Freeze, which saw the action movie icon deliver a seemingly endless series of ice-related one-liners, became perhaps the memorable aspect of Batman & Robin. Thurman's Poison Ivy, meanwhile, was also presented in an over-the-top style but played up the character's seductive persona in a way that resonated with fans.

You can take a closer look at Hot Toys' take on Mr. Freeze in the Instagram posts below.