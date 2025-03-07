BATMAN & ROBIN Star Arnold Schwarzenegger Returns As Mr. Freeze For A Chillingly Realistic Hot Toys Figure

BATMAN & ROBIN Star Arnold Schwarzenegger Returns As Mr. Freeze For A Chillingly Realistic Hot Toys Figure

While fans wait to see Mr. Freeze return to the big screen - in The Batman Part II, perhaps - Hot Toys has unveiled a new 1/6th scale action figure based on the version played by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 07, 2025 04:03 AM EST

Batman & Robin was released in 1997, 5 years after Tim Burton's critically acclaimed Batman Returns. The movie, starring George Clooney as the Dark Knight, could not have been any more different from what Burton set out to do less than a decade earlier. 

After Batman Forever, Joel Schumacher embraced the campiness and toyetic nature of the Caped Crusader's world. The result was a movie that's still widely considered one of the worst comic book adaptations ever (it was something of a commercial success but ended its box office run behind its similarly daft predecessor).

As with most things Batman-related, Batman & Robin has its fair share of fans and Hot Toys has now unveiled its Mr. Freeze figure based on Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic version of the villain. 

The likeness is incredible and, for those of you who really love this take on the character, the pricier deluxe version even includes Freeze's glider wings. Seeing as Batman and Robin have already been revealed, we have to imagine that Batgirl and Poison Ivy will be up next.

In the movie, Batman teamed up with Robin (Chris O'Donnell) to battle villains Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy. The former was attempting to freeze Gotham City - obviously - while Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman) used her plant-based powers to try to take over the world. The Dynamic Duo was later joined by Batgirl (Alicia Silverstone), who helped them in their quest to save the day.

Schwarzenegger's portrayal of Mr. Freeze, which saw the action movie icon deliver a seemingly endless series of ice-related one-liners, became perhaps the memorable aspect of Batman & Robin. Thurman's Poison Ivy, meanwhile, was also presented in an over-the-top style but played up the character's seductive persona in a way that resonated with fans.

You can take a closer look at Hot Toys' take on Mr. Freeze in the Instagram posts below. 

Expertly crafted based on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s portrayal of Mr. Freeze in the movie, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with ice-blue skin and realistic skin texture. Mr. Freeze’s specialized suit is faithfully recreated with a black and silver striped under-suit and layered armor pieces on top.

Meanwhile, the armor is meticulously plated with metallic finishes and includes translucent and iridescent color parts on the upper arms, chest, thighs, and calves to enhance the futuristic aesthetic and add an extra sense of coldness for the figure. Additionally, LED-lighted design is featured on the armor, the detachable helmet, and his Freeze gun with an attachable freeze beam accessory, allowing fans to display him in dynamic ways.

The Deluxe Version exclusively includes newly developed glider wings with metallic finish and a frozen environment-themed diorama figure base.

1997's BATMAN & ROBIN Finally Gets It Own Hot Toys Figures And, Yes, The Batnipples Are Back!
Related:

1997's BATMAN & ROBIN Finally Gets It Own Hot Toys Figures And, Yes, The Batnipples Are Back!
BATMAN & ROBIN Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger And Uma Thurman Reunite In New Photo: Watch Out, Batman
Recommended For You:

BATMAN & ROBIN Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger And Uma Thurman Reunite In New Photo: "Watch Out, Batman"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/7/2025, 5:00 AM
Cool
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/7/2025, 5:03 AM
Yeah, this is the best Hottoys yet. This take on Freeze has aged well
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/7/2025, 5:19 AM
Awesome!

Great casting
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 3/7/2025, 5:23 AM
I give DC and WB major credit for not pretending like this movie didn't happen. It takes a lot of self-confidence to take pride and market a product that was such a mess as Batman & Robin was.
IcePyke
IcePyke - 3/7/2025, 5:33 AM
nICE! 👍😎👍
Steel86
Steel86 - 3/7/2025, 5:44 AM
Bad movie but Freeze looked really kool and this hot toy looks amazing.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder