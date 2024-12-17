1997's BATMAN & ROBIN Finally Gets It Own Hot Toys Figures And, Yes, The Batnipples Are Back!

Batman & Robin was released in 1997, 5 years after Tim Burton's critically acclaimed Batman Returns. The movie, starring George Clooney as the Dark Knight, was a complete polar opposite of what Burton had set out to do less than a decade earlier with 1989's Batman.

Joel Schumacher embraced the campiness and toyetic nature of the Caped Crusader's world. The result was a movie that's still widely considered one of the worst comic book adaptations ever (it was a commercial success but ended its box office run behind the similarly bonkers Batman Forever).

Today, two more Batman & Robin toys have been revealed but these incredibly lifelike efforts come our way from Hot Toys. Love or hate the movie - perhaps it was your first time seeing the Dark Knight on screen as a kid - you can't deny how impressive these 1/6th scale figures are.

Not only are the likenesses of George Clooney and Chris O'Donnell absolutely phenomenal, but the Batman figure is an immediate must-have thanks to the inclusion of the Bat-Credit Card. That's one of the best accessories we've ever seen produced by Hot Toys.

You can take a closer look at these new Batman & Robin Hot Toys figures in the Instagram galleries below.

In celebration of Batman 85th Anniversary, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale Batman collectible figure based on the 90s classic, 'Batman & Robin.' The stunningly detailed collectible figure is crafted based on George Clooney’s portrayal of Batman in 'Batman & Robin,' featuring a newly developed Batman head with separate rolling eyeballs and interchangeable lower faces, a newly tailored Batsuit that mimics a rubber-liked appearance, along with a selection of unique Bat gadgets including Bat Launcher with interchangeable accessories, Batarangs in different sizes, Bat Saw for cutting off Poison Ivy’s vines, a Bat Bomb, a Bat Laser, as well as the signature credit card with Batman logo and a figure stand. The new Batman figure will take you back to the '90s, honoring the classic 'Batman & Robin' movie as part of Batman's 85th anniversary celebration!