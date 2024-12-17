1997's BATMAN & ROBIN Finally Gets It Own Hot Toys Figures And, Yes, The Batnipples Are Back!

1997's BATMAN & ROBIN Finally Gets It Own Hot Toys Figures And, Yes, The Batnipples Are Back!

It's been a long time since we've seen Batnipples on our screens, but they're impossible to miss on these newly revealed Batman & Robin Hot Toys figures highlighting Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson...

By JoshWilding - Dec 17, 2024 04:12 AM EST

Batman & Robin was released in 1997, 5 years after Tim Burton's critically acclaimed Batman Returns. The movie, starring George Clooney as the Dark Knight, was a complete polar opposite of what Burton had set out to do less than a decade earlier with 1989's Batman

Joel Schumacher embraced the campiness and toyetic nature of the Caped Crusader's world. The result was a movie that's still widely considered one of the worst comic book adaptations ever (it was a commercial success but ended its box office run behind the similarly bonkers Batman Forever).

Today, two more Batman & Robin toys have been revealed but these incredibly lifelike efforts come our way from Hot Toys. Love or hate the movie - perhaps it was your first time seeing the Dark Knight on screen as a kid - you can't deny how impressive these 1/6th scale figures are.

Not only are the likenesses of George Clooney and Chris O'Donnell absolutely phenomenal, but the Batman figure is an immediate must-have thanks to the inclusion of the Bat-Credit Card. That's one of the best accessories we've ever seen produced by Hot Toys. 

You can take a closer look at these new Batman & Robin Hot Toys figures in the Instagram galleries below. 

470196989-994739729356706-8999874299325833414-n

In celebration of Batman 85th Anniversary, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale Batman collectible figure based on the 90s classic, 'Batman & Robin.'

The stunningly detailed collectible figure is crafted based on George Clooney’s portrayal of Batman in 'Batman & Robin,' featuring a newly developed Batman head with separate rolling eyeballs and interchangeable lower faces, a newly tailored Batsuit that mimics a rubber-liked appearance, along with a selection of unique Bat gadgets including Bat Launcher with interchangeable accessories, Batarangs in different sizes, Bat Saw for cutting off Poison Ivy’s vines, a Bat Bomb, a Bat Laser, as well as the signature credit card with Batman logo and a figure stand.

The new Batman figure will take you back to the '90s, honoring the classic 'Batman & Robin' movie as part of Batman's 85th anniversary celebration!

470196143-994746726022673-8430752810959304068-n

Inspired by the classic 'Batman & Robin,' Hot Toys is proud to introduce Robin in sixth scale, teaming up with the Batman collectible figure to save Gotham from turning into a frozen wasteland.

Masterfully crafted based on the appearance of Chris O'Donnell as Robin, the highly detailed figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, a newly tailored all-black suit accentuated by metallic red details, along with an arrays of weapons and accessories in a red and silver color scheme including Robin’s Throwing Bird, a laser gun, a pair of climbing devices and pair of ice-climbing pick, and a specially designed movie-themed figure stand.

Recruit the new 1/6th scale Robin Collectible Figure to fight against villains in Gotham with Batman!

