BATMAN & ROBIN Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger And Uma Thurman Reunite In New Photo: "Watch Out, Batman"

Batman & Robin was released in 1997, just 5 years after Tim Burton's critically acclaimed Batman Returns. The movie, starring George Clooney as the Dark Knight, could not have been more polar opposite to what Burton set out to do less than a decade earlier.

Joel Schumacher embraced the campiness and toyetic nature of the Caped Crusader's world. The result was a movie that's still widely considered one of the worst comic book adaptations ever (it was something of a commercial success but ended its box office run behind the similarly daft Batman Forever).

Now, Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman have reunited in a couple of viral social media posts. We can't believe this is the first time they've crossed paths since working on Batman & Robin, though they haven't shared the screen in a project since.

Schwarzenegger captioned his X post with, "Freeze and Ivy, reunited. Watch out, Batman." On Instagram, Thurman wrote, "Freeze and Ivy back together again - super tight and super cool in a warming world!"

In the movie, Batman teamed up with his sidekick Robin (Chris O'Donnell) to stop the villains Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy. Mr. Freeze was attempting to freeze Gotham City, while Poison Ivy used her plant-based powers to try to take over the world. The dynamic duo was later joined by Batgirl (Alicia Silverstone), who helps them in their quest to save the day.

Schwarzenegger's portrayal of Mr. Freeze, which saw the action icon deliver a seemingly endless series of ice-related one-liners, became a memorable aspect of the film. Thurman's Poison Ivy, meanwhile, was also presented in a theatrical, over-the-top style, but played up the character's seductive persona in a way that resonated with fans.

Rumours are currently swirling that Mr. Freeze could show up in The Batman II due to plans for it to feature a winter setting. As for Ivy, she'd remained sidelined since Gotham City Sirens was scrapped but remains a big part of the animated Harley Quinn series.

Check out Schwarzenegger and Thurman's posts below.