BATMAN & ROBIN Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger And Uma Thurman Reunite In New Photo: "Watch Out, Batman"

BATMAN & ROBIN Stars Arnold Schwarzenegger And Uma Thurman Reunite In New Photo: &quot;Watch Out, Batman&quot;

Batman & Robin stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman have reunited in some new photos nearly three decades after sharing the screen as Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy in the ill-fated DC blockbuster...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 15, 2024 03:09 PM EST

Batman & Robin was released in 1997, just 5 years after Tim Burton's critically acclaimed Batman Returns. The movie, starring George Clooney as the Dark Knight, could not have been more polar opposite to what Burton set out to do less than a decade earlier. 

Joel Schumacher embraced the campiness and toyetic nature of the Caped Crusader's world. The result was a movie that's still widely considered one of the worst comic book adaptations ever (it was something of a commercial success but ended its box office run behind the similarly daft Batman Forever).

Now, Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman have reunited in a couple of viral social media posts. We can't believe this is the first time they've crossed paths since working on Batman & Robin, though they haven't shared the screen in a project since.

Schwarzenegger captioned his X post with, "Freeze and Ivy, reunited. Watch out, Batman." On Instagram, Thurman wrote, "Freeze and Ivy back together again - super tight and super cool in a warming world!"

In the movie, Batman teamed up with his sidekick Robin (Chris O'Donnell) to stop the villains Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy. Mr. Freeze was attempting to freeze Gotham City, while Poison Ivy used her plant-based powers to try to take over the world. The dynamic duo was later joined by Batgirl (Alicia Silverstone), who helps them in their quest to save the day.

Schwarzenegger's portrayal of Mr. Freeze, which saw the action icon deliver a seemingly endless series of ice-related one-liners, became a memorable aspect of the film. Thurman's Poison Ivy, meanwhile, was also presented in a theatrical, over-the-top style, but played up the character's seductive persona in a way that resonated with fans.

Rumours are currently swirling that Mr. Freeze could show up in The Batman II due to plans for it to feature a winter setting. As for Ivy, she'd remained sidelined since Gotham City Sirens was scrapped but remains a big part of the animated Harley Quinn series.

Check out Schwarzenegger and Thurman's posts below.

BATMAN & ROBIN Star George Clooney Reveals He Was Paid 1/25th Of What Arnold Schwarzenegger Earned
Related:

BATMAN & ROBIN Star George Clooney Reveals He Was Paid 1/25th Of What Arnold Schwarzenegger Earned
BATMAN AND ROBIN Star George Clooney Elaborates On His Feelings Towards The DC Film: I Was Terrible In It
Recommended For You:

BATMAN AND ROBIN Star George Clooney Elaborates On His Feelings Towards The DC Film: "I Was Terrible In It"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/15/2024, 3:23 PM
This post is so silly LOL
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 9/15/2024, 3:33 PM
Sister?
MasterMix
MasterMix - 9/15/2024, 3:33 PM
Adam and Evil
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 9/15/2024, 3:40 PM
User Comment Image
Whoelsebutkevin
Whoelsebutkevin - 9/15/2024, 3:49 PM
@DudeGuy - Freakin loved this shot. So cool. Lol
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/15/2024, 3:40 PM
It's crazy how that movie had such star power but was so terrible. The performances definitely made it watchable.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/15/2024, 3:42 PM
@SonOfAGif - still better than Snyderverse ....Shumacher Batman was just Adam West Batman with budget ..we shoul apreciate that
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 9/15/2024, 3:44 PM
@SonOfAGif - always loved that Arnold threw a big party for it at Planet Hollywood.
User Comment Image
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 9/15/2024, 3:59 PM
@SonOfAGif - On the contrary. Batman & Robin isn’t a terrible movie it’s just misunderstood and gets a bad rep for its over reliance on campy theatrics and corny dialogue. Visually alluring with nice neon filters and a very artistic production design in terms of set design, costume and makeup (bat nipples, hey we all have a fetish). The subplot involving Alfred dying of a secret illness is touching and earnest, grounding the campy tone of the movie. This subplot gives the movie that added maturity that it needs. It’s also a glorified adaptation of Adam West’s 60s Batman. Where Robin would say - “Holy smokes Batman.” As a Batman fan I love Batman & Robin. It’s goofy but endearing when it needs to be and actually makes for great disposable entertainment. A guilty pleasure but a delightful one at that.
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 9/15/2024, 3:48 PM
Let's have a batman no way home movie... with Keaton, bale, Affleck and pattison. Mr Freeze, poison ivy, scarecrow, Pfeifer catwoman, Eisenberg... how about it?????


No? ... ok.
Thing94
Thing94 - 9/15/2024, 3:55 PM
Nice!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder