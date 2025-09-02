CLAYFACE Dons A Sinister Mask In The Latest Spoilery Set Photos From Gotham City

New photos from the set of Clayface have just dropped (via Mail Online), this time revealing the aftermath of the attack that leaves actor Matt Hagen horribly disfigured.

In these latest shots—taken in Liverpool, England, which is currently doubling for Gotham City—we see Hagen leave the hospital wearing a protective face mask, as he's swamped by reporters. The character, played by Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries, looks understandably miserable.

We've seen a bloodied Hagen rushed to the hospital, and now that he's "recovered," the actor will likely seek out the Clayface formula that can help restore his good looks. However, we'd bet on it all going horribly wrong.

In July, we learned that "Hagen is a handsome, up-and-coming actor who’s attacked and disfigured. Originally from Gotham, he moves to Hollywood to escape his troubled past and begin a career as an actor. With his disfigurement, his career and outlet as an actor is ruined and is eventually transformed into a shapeshifting monster."

What's not clear is how Clayface will tie into what we saw in Creature Commandos. Is Hagen the same version of the villain who was obsessed with the lesbians on Themyscira? We'll have to wait and see.

In the comics, Hagen was the second Clayface, and an adventurer who turned into a monster after encountering a radioactive pool of protoplasm.

That was changed in Batman: The Animated Series, where he was portrayed as an actor who used an anti-ageing cream to look younger. After getting on the wrong side of its creator, Roland Daggett, Hagen was doused in a vat of the stuff and became the "classic" Clayface we all know from the comics.

"We've got Clayface, which is a totally different thing," DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn previously said of the movie. "Although it's in the same universe, it's a complete horror film. That's one of the things we want to do; there's no company style. It's not like every movie is going to be like Superman."

"The artists, the directors and the writers, each one will bring their own sense to it," he continued, "that's what we want to bring to the films because we don't want people to get bored."

Clayface set photos have confirmed that the movie will also star Eddie Marsan and Max Minghella. The movie is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026.