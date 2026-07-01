Clayface Has Already Had Another Test Screening - Here's What It Could Mean For The DCU Movie

Clayface Has Already Had Another Test Screening - Here's What It Could Mean For The DCU Movie

DC Studios is holding another round of Clayface test screenings, but what does that mean for the DCU horror movie and what's the deal with claims that reshoots are currently underway in Liverpool?

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 01, 2026 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Clayface
Source: Feature First

The first test screenings for Clayface took place last month, and early word from those was extremely positive. Now, it appears another round of screenings is underway, with at least one taking place last night, according to Feature First.

As the site explains, "The last screening resulted in positive reactions, with some emphasis placed on the film needing a perfected edit, whilst most reactions focused on praising gore."

So, why another screening so soon after the first? Well, one possibility is that DC Studios simply wants another round of opinions, ensuring increasing confidence in the product it's going to deliver this October. This may also be a case of A/B testing, with the second audience seeing a slightly different cut to figure out which of the two works better.

That may include different scenes, an edit that handles the material in a distinct manner, or even a completely varying tone. Perhaps one even has a Batman cameo, while the other does not (we wouldn't bank on that, though).

For what it's worth, @Cryptic4KQual is reporting, "Clayface had a test screening recently. Doesn't sound like anything's changed since the last one. I'll pick their brains a bit more and get back to y'all." @MyTimeToShineH has also weighed in, noting, "I still hear that it's good. It's very violent [though], so not a movie for everyone."

In the wake of Supergirl, DC Studios could do with a win, and there's currently no reason to suspect the $40 million-budgeted Clayface won't be a hit for the studio. There's a hunger for horror among moviegoers right now that the DCU title can also take full advantage of.

Recently, you may have seen some chatter about Clayface reshoots in the same vicinity as The Batman Part II. That's led to speculation about Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader being added to the movie, but it turns out that it was only rehearsals for Matt Reeves' sequel and was unrelated to the R-rated horror movie.

Clayface unravels one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one’s identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition. 

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James.

James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

Watkins' creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris, visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton, costume designer Keith Madden, and casting director Lucy Bevan. 

Clayface opens in theaters in North America on October 23 and internationally beginning on October 21.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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ManofSteel23
ManofSteel23 - 7/1/2026, 6:56 AM
Although I expect some are maybe excited to see this film, it’s a bloody weird mish mash of films this universe is starting with, I don’t know hardly anything about Clayface except for the fact he’s a Batman villain, but I cannot see this doing very well
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/1/2026, 7:37 AM
@ManofSteel23 - It is a very weird mix of characters Gunn personally likes, a few of the pre requisite “Big guns” (no pun intended) Gunn seems forced to do (like Superman with his now evil parents), and his dog.

I’m a big horrid fan, but why make a Clayface movie in the DCU if (as reported) he’s going to look nothing like the villain, and there are no DC world trappings aside from taking place in Gotham? Maybe there will be more in the final release and they’ll alter the design in post, otherwise, why not just make this an original horror outside that world?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2026, 7:11 AM
Cool…

The movie seems like it could be good so glad to hear the positivity if true!!.

Hopefully it’s received well critically & does decently financially.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/1/2026, 7:49 AM
Gunn has NO DIRECTION. Gunn & Safran act as if they're functioning off of a production deal & not a 10 year plan. It's a throw shit at the wall & see what sticks operation. SMFH. I cant see this guy around after MoT. Hes has LOST the fan ba$e & cant get any "NEW" fans to casualstream or watch his movies. Every time Zack post a pic of his DC its goes VIRAL. Thats from images from 2016!!! Looks like Zack was ahead of his time & Gunn is out of touch. DC is loved by MEN over 35. With that said it's not like Marvel with the kid appeal sewn in so it won't make the BIG 4 Marvel makes but it can be still largely profitabile & have cult following. Bring back the Gods. Bring back Zack & get rid of this DC for Dummies cuz kids are NOT INTERESTED in wacky, Goofy, Batman & Superman DC

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