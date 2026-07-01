Clayface Has Already Had Another Test Screening - Here's What It Could Mean For The DCU Movie

The first test screenings for Clayface took place last month, and early word from those was extremely positive. Now, it appears another round of screenings is underway, with at least one taking place last night, according to Feature First.

As the site explains, "The last screening resulted in positive reactions, with some emphasis placed on the film needing a perfected edit, whilst most reactions focused on praising gore."

So, why another screening so soon after the first? Well, one possibility is that DC Studios simply wants another round of opinions, ensuring increasing confidence in the product it's going to deliver this October. This may also be a case of A/B testing, with the second audience seeing a slightly different cut to figure out which of the two works better.

That may include different scenes, an edit that handles the material in a distinct manner, or even a completely varying tone. Perhaps one even has a Batman cameo, while the other does not (we wouldn't bank on that, though).

For what it's worth, @Cryptic4KQual is reporting, "Clayface had a test screening recently. Doesn't sound like anything's changed since the last one. I'll pick their brains a bit more and get back to y'all." @MyTimeToShineH has also weighed in, noting, "I still hear that it's good. It's very violent [though], so not a movie for everyone."

In the wake of Supergirl, DC Studios could do with a win, and there's currently no reason to suspect the $40 million-budgeted Clayface won't be a hit for the studio. There's a hunger for horror among moviegoers right now that the DCU title can also take full advantage of.

Recently, you may have seen some chatter about Clayface reshoots in the same vicinity as The Batman Part II. That's led to speculation about Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader being added to the movie, but it turns out that it was only rehearsals for Matt Reeves' sequel and was unrelated to the R-rated horror movie.

Clayface unravels one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one’s identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James.

James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther executive producing.

Watkins' creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris, visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton, costume designer Keith Madden, and casting director Lucy Bevan.

Clayface opens in theaters in North America on October 23 and internationally beginning on October 21.