CLAYFACE Set Photos And Videos May Reveal First Look At The DCU Movie's Main Villain

As filming continues on the Liverpool set of DC Studios' Clayface, these latest photos and video might just reveal a first look at the movie's main villain - though we have no idea who he is or which actor is playing him!

Previous set photos highlighted the cover of the Gotham Gazette, with the headline informing us that Jimmy "Red" McCoy was under investigation. This low-level Batman baddie always seemed unlikely to be the main antagonist, but the bald, well-dressed fella seen walking down the courtroom steps with a lady on his arm could be.

According to Nexus Point News writer Apocalyptic Horseman, some "big-names" were offered this role, but he doesn't recognize this actor, either. If you know who it is, please let us know in the comments.

As for the character, there's some speculation that he might be Roland Daggett, who was introduced in Batman:The Animated Series as a very powerful and very corrupt businessman. Daggett Industries was responsible for the creation of Clayface in the cartoon, so there's a chance this character has been modified slightly as a more-hands on mobster, and the man responsible for disfiguring Matt Hagen's (Tom Rhys Harries) face.

Check out the new photos and videos at the links below.

Seems like he might be the villain after all. Anyone recognize the actor? They wanted to cast big names and offered it to some big people but I can't tell who this is

Vídeo dos mafiosos deixando a delegacia de Gotham no set de #Clayface



Thanks! @EGGBOY_03 pic.twitter.com/6rwATkz96l — DCVerso (@DCVers0) September 1, 2025

Clayface will also star Max Minghella (The Social Network, The Handmaid's Tale) as John, a Gotham City detective who becomes suspicious of his fiancé Caitlin's relationship with Matt Hagen. Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Mickey 17) plays Caitlin Bates, a biotech CEO who treats Matt after he's left disfigured by a mobster.

The story will reportedly "center on an ascending actor whose face is disfigured by a gangster. As a last resort, the actor turns to a fringe Elizabeth Holmes-style scientist for help. At first, the experiment is a successful but … well, it wouldn’t be a horror movie if the story ended right there, would it?"

Speak No Evil director James Watkins will helm the project, while James Gunn will produce alongside Peter Safran and The Batman director Matt Reeves, with Lynn Harris and Chantal Nong serving as executive producers.

Mike Flanagan penned the script, but was reportedly unavailable to direct due to his commitments to a Carrie TV series. Screenwriter Hossein Amini, best known for penning 2011’s Drive, was recently tapped to do some rewrites. The project has been given an official release date of September 11, 2026.

Safran shared a few new details on the Flanagan script, noting that Clayface is indeed going to be a full-on horror movie in the same vein as David Cronenberg's The Fly, and more recently, we learned that the movie will also take more than a little inspiration from Coralie Fargeat's body horror hit, The Substance.

"Clayface, you see, is a Hollywood horror story, according to our sources, using the most popular incarnation of the villain – a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay.".