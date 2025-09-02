CLAYFACE Set Photos Reveal Gotham City Map And Some Iconic Locations - But Is It The Same As THE BATMAN?

CLAYFACE Set Photos Reveal Gotham City Map And Some Iconic Locations - But Is It The Same As THE BATMAN?

New photos from the set of Clayface have revealed a map for the DCU's Gotham City, and it clearly isn't the same one we saw in The Batman three years ago. It does, however, include plenty of Easter Eggs.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 02, 2025 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Clayface

Liverpool, England, has been transformed into the DCU's Gotham City for Clayface, and we now have a map showing what this version of Bruce Wayne's home looks like.

There are lots of familiar locations, including the Narrows, Cherry Hill, and Crime Alley. Why the latter has been included on what appears to be a tourist map is hard to say, though it at least warns people to keep away from the area by making them aware of where it is! 

As you can see below, the DCU's version of Gotham is vastly different from the one featured in The Batman. In case it isn't clear, that franchise looks set to remain separate from the DCU and The Brave and the Bold, despite repeated demands from fans that Robert Pattinson's Batman be folded into the same world as Superman

There's still no word on who will play the Dark Knight for DC Studios, or whether we can expect them to appear in Clayface. The movie is being billed as an R-rated horror, but DC Studios' heroes and villains aren't constrained by ratings if Peacemaker is any indication. 

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has admitted that the studio is struggling to figure out a fresh take on Batman, and we'd imagine Matt Reeves' upcoming sequel (and avoiding whatever he's got planned for that) isn't helping matters. 

Clayface will at least give us a better idea of what the DCU's Gotham City will look like. Even if Batman hasn't been cast, there are bound to be some references to the Caped Crusader's corner of this shared world. 

Promoting Superman, Gunn was asked why Clayface was brought into the DCU rather than being an Elseworlds title. "Well, I think it was just we needed DCU content," the Superman director admitted. "Mike Flanagan is somebody who I've been friendly with for a long time, and he wrote me about Clayface. He texted me about it really early on in my DC journey."

"Just being honest, I did not think that was something that was going to happen, but he came in and he pitched the idea and I was like, "Oh s---! That's cool." It's a body horror movie," Gunn teased. "It's a horror movie that, like any cool body horror movie, just happens to be in the DCU. And then he wrote the script, and the script was fantastic. We did not plan to do Clayface."

The cast of Clayface will be led by Tom Rhys Harries, while set photos have confirmed that the movie will also star Eddie Marsan and Max Minghella. The movie is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026. 

