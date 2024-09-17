JOKER And Harley Lock Lips In New Extended Clip From FOLIE À DEUX

The second full clip from Joker: Folie À Deux has been released online, and it finds Harleen "Lee" Quinzel (Lady Gaga) planting a kiss on fellow Arkham inmate and object of her affection/obsession, Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix).

This clip is from the final act of Todd Phillips' sequel, with Lee visiting Arthur as he prepares to defend himself in court following the events of the first movie.

"I'm so f*cking proud of you. You should see it out there. They're all going crazy for you," she tells her lover. "You did it. "You can do anything you want. You're Joker."

Check out the sneak peek below along with a new featurette.

During a recent interview with IGN, director Todd Phillips explained why he decided to stray away from the usual depictions of Harley for this movie.

"We respect the comics. We get the comics. In Harley's case, we watched the animated series. Of course, Margot Robbie is Harley Quinn. But when we run things through this film — Harvey Dent is a perfect example. It's actually a simpler way of talking about what we did with Harley, which was really just put the real-world lens on it, and not that other movies didn't, but just run it through our Gotham."

“Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

The Joker sequel arrives in theaters on October 4.