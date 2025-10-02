RUMOR: F1 Star Tobias Menzies Eyed To Play A Surprising Character from Gotham's Past In THE BATMAN PART II

The Batman Part II begins shooting next April, and that means we should start getting casting news any day now. Well, while we'd recommend taking this report with a pinch of salt, PopFilm claims to have learned of an early addition to Matt Reeves' long-awaited sequel.

The Crown star Tobias Menzies is reportedly being eyed to play Amadeus Arkham, a key figure from Gotham City's past. The site also believes that Luke Roberts and Stella Stocker will reprise their roles as Thomas and Martha Wayne (they appeared in the first movie in photographs and news reports).

In the comics, Amadeus Arkham was a prominent member of the Arkham family and the founder of Arkham Asylum. Having created the hospital after the murder of his family, he initially had good intentions and set out to cure its inmates and treat their mental health.

However, Amadeus gradually lost his sanity and was eventually imprisoned within his own creation. Despite being long dead by the time Batman arrived on the scene, Amadeus has affected the Dark Knight's operations indirectly through either his family or the asylum, which is obviously used to hold many of Batman's greatest enemies.

In the world of The Batman, we know that The Joker and The Riddler are among those being held there. The Penguin, meanwhile, confirmed that Sofia Falcone now resides within the Asylum after she was outsmarted by Gotham's new Kingpin, Oz Cobb.

Menzies is a prolific actor who counts Game of Thrones, Outlander, The Night Manager, Casino Royale, and F1 among his credits.

It's worth noting that this same site claimed in June that Peacemaker season 2 would feature appearances from Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag Jr. and Kumail Nanjiani's Booster Gold. They got the former right, so we'll see how their track record holds up after the finale next week.

In a recent interview, Penguin actor Colin Farrell said, "I’ve got an even smaller role in this one. But I’m OK with that. I’ve read the script, from start to finish, and I can’t say much about it. But it’s deeper, scarier, the stakes are bigger. I’m really excited to see it."

What does Amadeus Arkham's potential appearance in The Batman Part II mean for this movie? Well, if we're taking a deep dive into Gotham City's past, it seems to imply that we could indeed see The Court of Owls target Bruce Wayne in this follow-up. That's not a wild guess either, as Amadeus did cross paths with them on the page.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.