THE BATMAN PART II Star Colin Farrell Says Sequel Script Is "Extraordinary" And Reveals Extent Of Oz's Role

The Batman was released in 2022, and like Batman Begins before it, the movie was a critical and commercial success. Unfortunately, a sequel has taken much longer to materialise than many fans would like, though a five-year wait is only one year longer than the gap between The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises!

The Penguin TV series helped bridge the gap when it premiered on HBO last year, and Colin Farrell will reprise his role as Oz Cobb in The Batman Part II.

Deadline has confirmed that the movie begins shooting in April 2026, and recently caught up with Farrell to get his take on the script, which he's recently been lucky enough to read.

"I haven’t got much to do on it, just a little bit," the actor confirmed. "I read the script and it’s extraordinary." Farrell has said on several occasions that Oz's role in The Batman Part II will be minimal, so this confirmation isn't hugely surprising.

In some ways, it felt like The Penguin was setting the stage for him to be The Batman follow-up's big bad as Gotham City's new Kingpin of Crime. However, we've also heard that Reeves might be planning to do more with Oz in a third instalment as the spotlight shifts to a different villain in this second chapter.

Fans have questioned why Batman didn't do anything about Oz's rise to power. However, if his attentions were elsewhere, it might explain how The Penguin has established himself as a crime lord, leaving the Dark Knight unable to do much about it now that he's cemented his power.

Asked by the trade about doing further episodes of The Penguin, Farrell responded, "I have no idea if it’s happening. I know that I heard rumblings that they were thinking they’d like to do a second season, but I don’t know if it’s a good idea. I don’t know the way you go back to the trough. And part of me wants to go, 'Just let it go people. We got away with it. Leave it as it is."

He added, "But, look, if they came up with a fantastic idea or something like that, of course I’d be open to it."

Little to nothing is known about Reeves' plans for The Batman Part II, though the rumour mill suggests we'll see the hero do battle with Hush...with Robin at his side! We'll see if that pans out, but this movie appears to be a far bigger priority than The Brave and the Bold.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.