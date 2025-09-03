THE BATMAN PART II Star Colin Farrell Says Sequel Script Is "Extraordinary" And Reveals Extent Of Oz's Role

THE BATMAN PART II Star Colin Farrell Says Sequel Script Is &quot;Extraordinary&quot; And Reveals Extent Of Oz's Role

The Batman Part II star Colin Farrell has heaped praise on Matt Reeves' script for the long-awaited sequel, and sets the record straight on the possibility of a second season of The Penguin. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 03, 2025 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman
Source: Deadline

The Batman was released in 2022, and like Batman Begins before it, the movie was a critical and commercial success. Unfortunately, a sequel has taken much longer to materialise than many fans would like, though a five-year wait is only one year longer than the gap between The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises

The Penguin TV series helped bridge the gap when it premiered on HBO last year, and Colin Farrell will reprise his role as Oz Cobb in The Batman Part II

Deadline has confirmed that the movie begins shooting in April 2026, and recently caught up with Farrell to get his take on the script, which he's recently been lucky enough to read.

"I haven’t got much to do on it, just a little bit," the actor confirmed. "I read the script and it’s extraordinary." Farrell has said on several occasions that Oz's role in The Batman Part II will be minimal, so this confirmation isn't hugely surprising.

In some ways, it felt like The Penguin was setting the stage for him to be The Batman follow-up's big bad as Gotham City's new Kingpin of Crime. However, we've also heard that Reeves might be planning to do more with Oz in a third instalment as the spotlight shifts to a different villain in this second chapter. 

Fans have questioned why Batman didn't do anything about Oz's rise to power. However, if his attentions were elsewhere, it might explain how The Penguin has established himself as a crime lord, leaving the Dark Knight unable to do much about it now that he's cemented his power. 

Asked by the trade about doing further episodes of The Penguin, Farrell responded, "I have no idea if it’s happening. I know that I heard rumblings that they were thinking they’d like to do a second season, but I don’t know if it’s a good idea. I don’t know the way you go back to the trough. And part of me wants to go, 'Just let it go people. We got away with it. Leave it as it is."

He added, "But, look, if they came up with a fantastic idea or something like that, of course I’d be open to it."

Little to nothing is known about Reeves' plans for The Batman Part II, though the rumour mill suggests we'll see the hero do battle with Hush...with Robin at his side! We'll see if that pans out, but this movie appears to be a far bigger priority than The Brave and the Bold

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

THE BATMAN - PART II Co-Writer Is Confident Long-Awaited Sequel Can Top What Came Before
Related:

THE BATMAN - PART II Co-Writer Is Confident Long-Awaited Sequel Can "Top What Came Before"
THE BATMAN Star Jeffrey Wright Responds To F*cking Racist And Stupid Backlash To His Jim Gordon Casting
Recommended For You:

THE BATMAN Star Jeffrey Wright Responds To "F*cking Racist And Stupid" Backlash To His Jim Gordon Casting

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 9/3/2025, 10:11 AM
I’m actually okay with Robin bc its kinda f’ed up and dark to usher a kid into his world of violence and vengeance, and I’d love to see Reeves tackle that concept.

But please no Hush, that just feels like a redo of the first film
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 9/3/2025, 10:46 AM
@ReverseFlasher - You can't imagine a scenario where they can use Hush and have it not be a redux? There's no room in your mind for Hush at all? Knowing nothing about the script or their intentions, you've decided it can't be done well?
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 9/3/2025, 11:06 AM
@BackwardGalaxy - i didnt say it couldn't be done well. But unless he’s changing massive elements of hush’s story, it could feel very similar to the first film, and I would simply prefer more of a changeup for the next one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2025, 10:16 AM
Obviously not surprised that Farrell says he hasn’t got much to do in it since he’s been upfront about that from the start…

Given now that he’s basically the Kingpin of Gotham , he might help Bruce with more info that he needs via quid pro quo or even assost the villain in this in order to take down Batman.

Regardless , I have liked this version of The Penguin so looking forward to seeing more of him no matter how small the role is!!.

User Comment Image
Whoelsebutkevin
Whoelsebutkevin - 9/3/2025, 10:28 AM
Like Nolan previously, In Reeves I trust. He will deliver and I cannot wait.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/3/2025, 10:28 AM

I’m in for Hush & Hugo Strange.

I’m betting on another delay into 2027 though.

I hope for no Robin.

That would be worse than 2 Batmen.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/3/2025, 10:49 AM
@DocSpock - I’d like to see Robin done in this world. You can keep the same origin just make it all more realistic and gritty.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/3/2025, 10:51 AM
@Bucky74 -

I don’t think they will. Gunn wants him as a major B&B focus.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/3/2025, 11:09 AM
@DocSpock - I think so too. I do think almost any character can work in any tone as long as you adjust the way they are handled. Many home towns and cities have traveling circus’ visit or preform there and if you have Bruce investigating the mobster responsible and have that somehow lead to that mobster sabotaging the Grayson act, you’d have the drama of Bruce dealing with his actions leading to their deaths and his overwhelming feeling of responsibility in helping Dick seek vengeance. Maybe Bats busts a nearby illegal business used as a money laundering operation. That mob boss then turns to the Grayson family (who run the nearby circus and is t he featured act) and tells them they must now allow him to Launder through their circus and boom - Batman indirectly caused the murder of Dick’s parents and now must deal with the consequences by helping him seek vengeance. Or something like that. The point is, anything can work if done well
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/3/2025, 11:10 AM
@Bucky74 - After the Grayson’s refuse the mobster, of coursed
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/3/2025, 11:15 AM
@Bucky74 - Agreed. I mostly enjoyed The Batman (it had issues and the Riddler’s plan was full of big holes and makes little sense when you really think about it), but the Penguin was excellent.

I did really like the Arkham scene with Bats and Joker. It worked but might have felt too similar to the Dark Knight scene. I hope they bring him back (and tone down the makeup) in a reduced but significant role. An on screen Batman hasn’t earned his stripes until he punches his Joker
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/3/2025, 10:48 AM
Oz deserves a bigger role and Vic deserves justice!
Matchesz
Matchesz - 9/3/2025, 11:02 AM
Kinda glad there’s no Catwoman in this and we can focus more on Bruce’s story alone, she can come back later
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/3/2025, 11:09 AM
The Penguin > The Batman

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder