THE PENGUIN Star Colin Farrell On Becoming The Third Actor To Win A Golden Globe For Playing A BATMAN Villain

With last night's Golden Globe win for Best Actor in an anthology, limited series, or TV movie for his lead performance as Oz Cobb in The Penguin, Colin Farrell joins the very small circle of just three actors who have been honoured at the awards ceremony for playing comic book villains - and their characters all happen to be Batman foes.

Farrell was asked about joining the late Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix, who both previously won Golden Globes for their respective portrayals of the Joker in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight and Todd Phillips' Joker.

“You mentioned two actors who are, I think, for my money, two of the most extraordinarily talented and gifted and just brilliant artists in films that I’ve ever had the fortune to observe and be affected by," the Irish actor tells Variety. "What Heath did in Chris Nolan’s Dark Knight was extraordinary, and will live on for future generations. And what [Phoenix] did with the Joker was as exemplified by all the awards that he won, in the Oscars. It was extraordinary."

“It was so special, both of them," he added. "So to have your name just uttered in the same sentence as those performances, honestly, it’s lovely, but still I’m more of just a fan of it all! I don’t feel like I’m part of that pantheon. Joaquin and Heath, just two extraordinary and honest great actors."

Farrell is expected to return as Oz Cobb in Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel, which was recently hit with a year-long delay. There's a pretty good chance The Penguin will also get a second season, although nothing has been officially announced.

As for the Joker, Farrell's The Banshees of Inisherin co-star Barry Keoghan played the latest big-screen take on the deranged villain in The Batman, but we will likely see another actor in the role when a new version of the character is introduced in the DCU.

