THE PENGUIN’s Colin Farrell Cast In Violent New Comic Book Film From AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Directors

Colin Farrell, star of The Batman and HBO's The Penguin, has found his next comic book role, and it's a fascinating one. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the actor has signed on to star in the film adaptation of the comic book Ordained, written by Robert Venditti ('Superman '78'), drawn by Trevor Hairsine ('DCeased: Dead Planet'), and colored by Dave Stewart ('Ultramega).

The film is produced by AGBO, the production company founded by Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars Joe and Anthony Russo. Ordained is being penned by Derek Kolstad, writer of films like John Wick and Nobody, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on the TV side. Farrell himself will produce alongside his sister, Claudine Farrell, through their Chapel Place banner. According to THR, a number of studios and streamers are interested in acquiring the project.

Per The Wrap, the three-issue comic book series centers on Father Roy Craig, who's chosen to perform last rites on Irish mob boss Cormac Byrn. The mob boss confesses his worst sins to Craig, but things quickly go south for the priest when the criminal somehow survives. Not wanting any loose ends, the gangster sends a hit squad comprised of criminals, crooked police officers and hitmen to kill Father Craig.

Craig is not one to go down easy, however. Before joining the church, he was a Navy SEAL. Thus, his pursuers are met with a surprise when they discover the man they're hunting down has a violent past himself. Still, despite his violent tendencies, he refuses to kill. The comic book has not yet released, but it's slated to come out on December 10, 2025.

Given the comic's premise, Derek Kolstad makes this package particularly exciting. As shown with his work in the John Wick and Nobody franchises, Kolstad has a good sense of blending action with a compelling story. Adding to that Farrel as the star and the Russo Brothers producing, this could be a truly promising adaptation.

With Ordained, Farrell is adding another notch to his belt of surprisingly eclectic comic book adaptations. He played Bullseye in Daredevil (2003) and Oz Cobb in The Batman and its HBO spinoff, The Penguin. Staying in the DC Universe, the actor was also slated to star as Sgt. Rock in his own standalone feature from DC Studios before the company hit the pause button on the project.

There is no release for Ordained yet, but Farrell will return as the Penguin in The Batman Part II, scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.

Are you excited about this new comic book adaptation? What do you think about the premise? Drop your thoughts in the comments!