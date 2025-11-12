THE PENGUIN’s Colin Farrell Cast In Violent New Comic Book Film From AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Directors

Colin Farrell, who currently stars in Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe, has found his new comic book adaptation from the directors of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Nov 12, 2025
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Farrell, star of The Batman and HBO's The Penguin, has found his next comic book role, and it's a fascinating one. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the actor has signed on to star in the film adaptation of the comic book Ordained, written by Robert Venditti ('Superman '78'), drawn by Trevor Hairsine ('DCeased: Dead Planet'), and colored by Dave Stewart ('Ultramega).

The film is produced by AGBO, the production company founded by Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars Joe and Anthony Russo. Ordained is being penned by Derek Kolstad, writer of films like John Wick and Nobody, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on the TV side. Farrell himself will produce alongside his sister, Claudine Farrell, through their Chapel Place banner. According to THR, a number of studios and streamers are interested in acquiring the project.

Per The Wrap, the three-issue comic book series centers on Father Roy Craig, who's chosen to perform last rites on Irish mob boss Cormac Byrn. The mob boss confesses his worst sins to Craig, but things quickly go south for the priest when the criminal somehow survives. Not wanting any loose ends, the gangster sends a hit squad comprised of criminals, crooked police officers and hitmen to kill Father Craig.

Craig is not one to go down easy, however. Before joining the church, he was a Navy SEAL. Thus, his pursuers are met with a surprise when they discover the man they're hunting down has a violent past himself. Still, despite his violent tendencies, he refuses to kill. The comic book has not yet released, but it's slated to come out on December 10, 2025.

Given the comic's premise, Derek Kolstad makes this package particularly exciting. As shown with his work in the John Wick and Nobody franchises, Kolstad has a good sense of blending action with a compelling story. Adding to that Farrel as the star and the Russo Brothers producing, this could be a truly promising adaptation. 

With Ordained, Farrell is adding another notch to his belt of surprisingly eclectic comic book adaptations. He played Bullseye in Daredevil (2003) and Oz Cobb in The Batman and its HBO spinoff, The Penguin. Staying in the DC Universe, the actor was also slated to star as Sgt. Rock in his own standalone feature from DC Studios before the company hit the pause button on the project. 

There is no release for Ordained yet, but Farrell will return as the Penguin in The Batman Part II, scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.  

Are you excited about this new comic book adaptation? What do you think about the premise? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 11/12/2025, 6:36 PM
Yeah, Sgt rock is dead.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/12/2025, 7:18 PM
@MCUKnight11 - ummm , why is that?

Actors work on multiple films all the time.

I’m not saying you are wrong and it may or may not be dead but him signing on to do this doesn’t really mean anything for his other projects.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/12/2025, 6:43 PM
Whats Word salad of a tittle..... Why not...
"Symetrical human Colin Farrel gets booked to make acting in a celluloid film by Cherry,Electric State and assorted flops directors Anthony and Pepe Russo.. Wich also are biological brothers! "
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/12/2025, 7:23 PM
The premise sounds fun and Derek Kolstad has shown via his work on the John Wick & Nobody franchises that he can do characters with a violent past that comes back to haunt them well so looking forward to this!!.

It should be especially fun to see Farrell play this kind of action heavy role.

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 11/12/2025, 7:26 PM
I think if I had to rank a top 15 of all of the best live-action DC comic book villains we have had, I would go with Colin Farrell's Penguin as #2 behind Ledger's Joker.

1) Heath Ledger (Joker)
2) Colin Farrell (Penguin)
3) Aaron Eckhart (Harvey "Two-Face" Dent)
4) Tom Hardy (Bane)
5) Michael Shannon (General Zod)
6) Anne Hathaway (Catwoman)
7) Antje Traue (Faora)
8) Cillian Murphy (Scarecrow) TIE
8) Paul Dano (Riddler) TIE
10) Liam Neeson (Ra's al Ghul)
11) Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone)
12) Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) TIE
12) Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) TIE
14) Tom Wilkinson (Carmine Falcone)
15) Mark Boone Junior (Arnold Flass) TIE
15) Tim Booth (Victor Zsasz) TIE

