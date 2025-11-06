THE STRANGERS Star Madelaine Petsch Makes A Case To Play DC's Poison Ivy In THE BATMAN 2

We've seen more than enough of characters like The Joker, Two-Face, and The Penguin on our screens over the years. So, the hope now is that The Batman Part II and The Brave and the Bold might shift focus to some less familiar faces

Hush, Mr. Freeze, and Poison Ivy rank among the most popular fan suggestions. After dressing as the latter villain for Halloween a couple of years ago, Riverdale and The Strangers star Madelaine Petsch has made it clear that she wants to take a shot at transforming into Pamela Isley on screen.

In a new interview, the actress explained why she's so interested in bringing Poison Ivy to life on screen, and suggested that she could do so in Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel.

"We’re working on it," she started. "I dressed up as Poison Ivy. Many Halloweens ago, just to get their attention. It’s like, 'Hey, Matt Reeves, are we paying attention?' They haven’t made the movie yet, so who knows?"

The photos below prove that Petsch looks the part, but would she be a good fit for the villain? That's up for debate, though the actress has a large fanbase and is clearly passionate about the role.

Short of a major reinvention, Poison Ivy likely isn't a good fit for Reeves' Batverse. A character with the ability to control plants and bring men under her spell with a kiss isn't really the best fit for the grounded world that the filmmaker has dreamed up, but the DCU and The Brave and the Bold? That's another matter altogether.

Reeves has previously said that The Batman Part II's villain is one that's "never really been done in a movie before" (lending some weight to the Hush theories).

I knew with the way [The Batman] ended, it was leaving us on the precipice. Also, the way events happen in [The Penguin]," he added. "There is an exploration to be had, and one of the explorations for me was to do something that pushes even further into the character of Bruce Wayne."

"The first story is so much about The Batman. I always wanted in the movies, and let's say we get to make three—I have no idea—that I always wanted the movies to be focused on his character. A lot of the other films, which I love, once you get past the origin tale, then you start telling the rogues' gallery story and that character's arc.

I never wanted to lose Rob at the centre of these stories, so that is what we really set our aim on," Reeves added, "Picking the right villain that digs into what that does and goes into his past and his life, that was what drove that discussion. We're super excited about it, and I will say, it's never really been done in a movie before."

You can hear more from Petsch on her Poison Ivy hopes in the player below.