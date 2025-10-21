BATMAN v SUPERMAN Director Zack Snyder Shares Never-Before-Seen "Favorite" Photo Of Ben Affleck's Batman

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder has revealed another DCEU photo from the archives, this time revealing one of his favourite shots of Ben Affleck's Batman in his Knightmare gear.

By JoshWilding - Oct 21, 2025 09:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman vs. Superman

Excitement for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was off the charts ahead of its release in March 2016, especially as comic book fans had spent decades waiting to see the two DC Comics icons share the screen. 

That would explain its record-breaking opening weekend, but negative reviews from fans and critics alike led to a massive drop the following week. Ultimately, it was deemed something of a box office disappointment, and the response led to Warner Bros. changing course with the DCEU (which is why Suicide Squad went through such huge edits in the months leading up to its release). 

Many fans look back at Snyder's time in the DCEU fondly, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is a movie with its fair share of positives. Among them was Ben Affleck's Caped Crusader, a version of the character still considered the best big-screen version of the hero by some.

Snyder has just shared a never-before-seen photo of "Batfleck" on Instagram, revealing that this is "one of [his] favorite Batman photos." He added, "I took it with my Leica Monochrom. We built that little set especially for these portraits."

Batman is decked out in his Knightmare gear here. In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, an apparent dream sequence saw the Dark Knight in a twisted vision of the future, where the Man of Steel had taken over the world alongside a "Superman" Army. 

Bruce was then visited by a future version of The Flash, who attempted to warn him about what was to come. It was a perplexing scene that Snyder intended to further explore in his Justice League movies. The idea there was for Superman to fall under Darkseid's control, with Batman assembling a team of heroes to try and stop the hero-turned-villain.

Eventually, Barry Allen would have raced back in time, helping to avoid Lois Lane's death at Darkseid's hand. However, Batman would have died in her place, making a heroic sacrifice after impregnating Lois (who raises their son with the resurrected Clark Kent). 

So, yeah, it was complicated, but Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was the last we saw of the Knightmare timeline until the closing moments of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

With 28% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 63% Audience Score, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice certainly wasn't a critical hit. However, it grossed $874.4 million worldwide and was the DCEU's first attempt at telling a story in an MCU-like shared world. 

Check out Snyder's latest Instagram post below. 

Henry Cavill Is Superman - Zack Snyder Shares New Shot Of Cavill's Man Of Steel From BATMAN V SUPERMAN
Vigor
Vigor - 10/21/2025, 9:55 AM
I hear WB is officially up for sale
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 10/21/2025, 10:09 AM
@Vigor - everyone hears a lot of things but nobody has any factual information, all rumours.
Vigor
Vigor - 10/21/2025, 10:43 AM
@foreverintheway - well. You should check the latest article lol
Vigor
Vigor - 10/21/2025, 9:56 AM
Someone put this pick of batman next to the pic of thor sitting down in a similar manner @ the beginning of endgame, looking all mopey and swole
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/21/2025, 10:13 AM
@Vigor - User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/21/2025, 9:58 AM
"Ben Affleck is Batman"
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/21/2025, 10:11 AM
@McMurdo - He’s also the best Bruce Wayne.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/21/2025, 10:12 AM
@Lisa89 - by far but to be fair it's not like Reeves even tried.
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 10/21/2025, 10:07 AM
I don't think we've seen the 'best' Batman yet. Stylistically it's Bale but still that lacked the wired intensity of Keaton and his best outing was actually a Joker movie. Affleck gave a good Wayne but his Batman wasn't intimidating, seemed disconnected, almost autistic and looked a little pudgy. Pattison didn't register.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/21/2025, 10:24 AM
@FallenThomas -

"I don't think we've seen the 'best' Batman yet."

User Comment Image
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 10/21/2025, 10:26 AM
@TheJok3r - Live Action :-)
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/21/2025, 10:07 AM
My favourite batman is the one that was going to cuck superman , get fondled in prison and then die
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/21/2025, 10:11 AM
User Comment Image

Anyway , I wish I could consider this version of Batman to be the best live action take on the big screen but aesthetics and a cool fight scene or so do not make a good take imo…

Honestly , Snyder’s arc of a Batman that is a veteran crime fighter who has had losses that apparently made him more ruthless , jaded & cynical at the point where he’s killing his enemies or branding them in prison to someone who tries to find redemption after his experience with Superman by going back to the light and trying again to be the hero he used to be sounds really cool on paper but just wasn’t executed well unfortunately.

However it was no fault of Affleck’s who did as well as he could with the material & direction he had hence I wish he was under a better creative then Snyder.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/21/2025, 10:11 AM
Whining and whining is what you'll get in this message board; but that's one cool darn photo!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/21/2025, 10:25 AM
[frick] this clown.
BuzzKillington
BuzzKillington - 10/21/2025, 10:25 AM
Documentation on how not to build a shared universe. Single handedly destroyed the DCEU. Great job.
User Comment Image

Did like Affleck Batman though.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/21/2025, 10:27 AM
User Comment Image
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 10/21/2025, 10:30 AM
Gotta love it when filmmakers share BTS pics from a decade-old movie that flopped so hard that it nuked the whole cinematic universe, forcing the studio to be sold not once, but twice and possibly a third time!
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/21/2025, 10:35 AM
@SpiderParker - It's their way of saying "I don't care. I got paid." 🤪
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 10/21/2025, 10:30 AM
Looks like Batfleck 'on the John' in the Batcave.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 10/21/2025, 10:38 AM
User Comment Image

