RUMOR: Marvel's WONDER MAN Will Feature The MCU Debut Of [SPOILER]

According to a new rumor, Marvel Television's upcoming Wonder Man series will feature the MCU debut of a certain character that probably won't be too familiar to more casual comic book fans...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 09, 2025 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Man

Whether you're on board with the premise or not, Wonder Man looks like it's going to be a very different type of show than we're used to seeing from Marvel Television, so what better place to introduce a unique new hero?

Possible spoilers follow.

MTTSH recently reported that Doorman will appear in an upcoming MCU project. A lot of fans theorized that Wonder Man would seem like a good fit for this character, and the scooper has now confirmed that the Great Lakes Avengers' resident teleporter will indeed make his debut in the series.

We don't have any more details just yet, but - assuming he won't just be utilized for a comedic cameo - we wouldn't be surprised if Doorman showed up later in the season once Simon Williams' powers begin to manifest.

In the comics, DeMarr Davis was introduced as a young college student who decided to answer Mr. Immortal's newspaper ad asking for "costumed adventurers" to join together and form a superhero team. DeMarr, who possessed a somewhat bizarre mutant teleportation ability which allowed himself and others to pass through almost any structure, became a founding member of the original incarnation of the Great Lakes Avengers.

Though Doorman's abilities have often been ridiculed by others (including his own father), his powers are actually pretty cool. Davis is able to transform his body into a portal to the Darkforce Dimension, and when he stands in front of solid objects, others can step through him and exit on the opposite side. 

What do you make of this rumor? Any Doorman fans out there?

Aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film “Wonder Man”. These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

Along with Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Wonder Man will star Demetrius Grosse as Simon's brother Eric Williams, aka the Grim Reaper, along with Sir Ben Kingsley as the returning Trevor Slattery. Byron Bowers is also on board in an undisclosed role. We have heard that Ed Harris, Bob Odenkirk, and Courtney Cox have been enlisted for cameos, but only Harris has been confirmed (he'll play Simon's agent Neal Saroyan).

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) had been tapped to direct multiple episodes. Destin Daniel Cretton - who we now know will also helm Spider-Man: Brand New Day - will reportedly direct the first two episodes and is on board as a writer along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, and Community scribe Andrew Guest, who will also serve as showrunner.

