Ryan Coogler Updates Black Panther 3 Status

Following the release of Sinners, director Ryan Coogler was officially attached to a television reboot of the X-Files and rumored by various scoopers to be in talks for several other projects, including a Sinners sequel, Blade, and X-Men.

Well, the talented director has set the record straight and confirmed that Black Panther 3 will be his next project.

"If it were anyone but you, I would say I could neither confirm or deny," began the Oakland, CA director when asked if Black Panther 3 was his next project. "But we're working on it, we're working on it hard...It's the next movie."

Ryan Coogler confirms ‘Black Panther 3’ is his next film #DeadlineContenders pic.twitter.com/15OH9hpMPY — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 15, 2025

Previous Black Panther 3 Rumors

Previously, scooper Jeff Sneider reported that Black Panther 3 would be released in February 2028 and go into production in 2027.

More recently, rumors have swirled that Snowfall actor Damson Idris would step into the iconic role, appearing in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars as a grown-up version of T'Challa's son, Toussaint, introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

What has been confirmed about Black Panther 3 is the fact that Denzel Washington will appear in an unspecified role. The Hollywood icon previously let his participation slip somewhat early in a previous November 2024 interview, while promoting Gladiator II.

Denzel Washington Has A Mystery Role

"I'm only interested in working with the best. I don't know how many more films I'm going to make; probably not that many. I want to do things I haven't done...Ryan Coogler's writing a part for me in the next Black Panther," said Washington at the time on appearing in Black Panther 3.

Washington has since clammed up about talking about the role, as it's likely someone at Marvel probably gave him a phone call after that interview made the rounds. The studio is famous for keeping its cards close to its chest, and that was much too soon to reveal such a monumental casting.

On working with Washington, Coogler stated, "I’m dying to work with Denzel and I’m hoping we can make that happen. I got every intention of working with him in that movie and as long as he’s interested - it’s going to happen...[He's a] living legend and a great mentor...He's all about looking out for us."

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has also previously confirmed that the third Black Panther film was in development. Naturally, Letitia Wright (Shuri) is expected to return as are Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Winston Duke (M'Baku), and Danai Gurira (Okoye).