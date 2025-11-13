BLACK PANTHER Star Chadwick Boseman To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is to be honoured with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week, and director Ryan Coogler will speak at the event...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 13, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman will be honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 20.

Director Ryan Coogler, who helmed both Black Panther movies, and Viola Davis, who worked with Boseman in his final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, are set to speak at the event. Boseman’s widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, will accept the award on her late husband's behalf.

Boseman passed away in 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Though he will forever be best-known as The MCU's original Black Panther, T'Challa, the versatile actor has also played James Brown, Thurgood Marshall, and Jackie Robinson, and earned numerous award nominations over the course of his career.

Boseman played T'Challa across four movies, with Letitia Wright taking up the mantle of Black Panther in Wakanda Forever. Rumor has it that Marvel Studios is currently searching for an actor to play a new take on T'Challa for the next Avengers movies and beyond, but it probably won't be the same character Boseman played, rather an older version of the son he had with Nakia.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is deeply honored to celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement. “His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off screen continue to inspire generations around the world.”

Boseman’s star is located at 6904 Hollywood Blvd., in front of the Hollywood Experience.

We recently learned that Words + Pictures, the documentary production studio behind Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, are developing a new doc about Boseman. Details on the project are few and far between at the moment, but there's a good chance the doc will end up on the Disney+ streaming service.

WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/13/2025, 12:17 PM
Took this long? Surprising. Rip
cordeliatobias
cordeliatobias - 11/13/2025, 1:26 PM
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/13/2025, 1:31 PM
@WalletsClosed - think of this way if he beat cancer think by now he get star if he was still alive ? Will Batman dark knight be nominated award and win if heath ledger was still alive ?
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 11/13/2025, 12:23 PM
User Comment Image
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 11/13/2025, 12:24 PM
How Hollywood Stars work:
- Someone in the celebrity's camp has to nominate them for a star (family, publicist, etc.).
- The Walk of Fame committee then must approve the nomination.
- If a star is awarded then the celebrity must pay $30,000 for the star and continue to pay upkeep for the duration of its existence. In this case Boseman's estate will pay.

It's not really that much of an honor if the celebrities are buying their own stars.

While Boseman was a talented actor, let's be honest. His body of work is not really that significant.
- Jackie Robinson in 42
- A football player in Draft Day
- James Brown in Get On Up
- Black Panther
were his most notable roles
Before "42" he was basically a single episode TV actor

But if his estate wants to pay for a star...more power to them.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 11/13/2025, 12:42 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - Just say congratulations, R.I.P., and keep it moving.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/13/2025, 12:44 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - Boseman was good in nearly every movie he was apart. He was apart of possibly the most significant media franchise in hollywood history at their biggest (MCU from 2016-2019) and is in multiple billion dollar films.

What are you talking about?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/13/2025, 12:24 PM
Glad to hear it. The man was one hell of a talent.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/13/2025, 12:26 PM
That’s cool , a truly great actor that’s gone far too soon…

User Comment Image

I still wish we could have watched his T’Challa for years to come but it is what it is , atleast he’s at peace now.
dracula
dracula - 11/13/2025, 12:44 PM
Would question the need for it considering the unfortunately short length of his career

But James Dean has one and he was only in even less movies and most most of them were as an extra
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/13/2025, 12:52 PM
That's nothing !! When I was in High School, I was in the 'Who's Who?' book of teens in American Schools.
grif
grif - 11/13/2025, 1:24 PM
why he barley did anything before he passed?

