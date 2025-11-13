BLACK PANTHER Star Chadwick Boseman To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman will be honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 20.

Director Ryan Coogler, who helmed both Black Panther movies, and Viola Davis, who worked with Boseman in his final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, are set to speak at the event. Boseman’s widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, will accept the award on her late husband's behalf.

Boseman passed away in 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Though he will forever be best-known as The MCU's original Black Panther, T'Challa, the versatile actor has also played James Brown, Thurgood Marshall, and Jackie Robinson, and earned numerous award nominations over the course of his career.

Boseman played T'Challa across four movies, with Letitia Wright taking up the mantle of Black Panther in Wakanda Forever. Rumor has it that Marvel Studios is currently searching for an actor to play a new take on T'Challa for the next Avengers movies and beyond, but it probably won't be the same character Boseman played, rather an older version of the son he had with Nakia.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is deeply honored to celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement. “His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off screen continue to inspire generations around the world.”

Boseman’s star is located at 6904 Hollywood Blvd., in front of the Hollywood Experience.

EXCLUSIVE: Chadwick Boseman will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 20 at 11:30am PT. pic.twitter.com/uhAOpskm8l — Variety (@Variety) November 12, 2025

We recently learned that Words + Pictures, the documentary production studio behind Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, are developing a new doc about Boseman. Details on the project are few and far between at the moment, but there's a good chance the doc will end up on the Disney+ streaming service.

