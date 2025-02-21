CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Director On Negative Reviews: "Every One Of These Movies [Receives Criticism]"

Deadpool and Wolverine proved to be a much-needed box office jolt for Marvel Studios, and also went over pretty well with fans and critics. Unfortunately, Captain America: Brave New World wasn't quite able to keep the franchise on an even keel.

Though the movie did have a better-than-expected opening weekend (it's already passed the $200 million mark worldwide), the critical reception was mixed-negative, and the fourth Captain America movie is currently sitting - and unlikely to budge - at 49% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Brave New World does have its defenders, but it's probably fair to say that the movie hasn't resonated with the Marvel faithful in a way those involved with bringing the film to the screen will have been hoping for.

Director Julius Onah was asked about the movie's critical response during an interview with Esquire.

"All I'll say is that we were working very hard and are very passionate about the movie we made. We told the story in a way that I feel very excited about and very satisfied with. Every single one of these movies [receives criticism]—and maybe because it was so out-there in terms of some of the conversation, people perceiving certain things, certainly—but I don't think that is the truth of the reality of it.… The really important thing for me is the experience the audience gets to have: enjoying the story."

We're not really sure if there's much point in asking any director about negative reviews, because they're obviously going to keep things as diplomatic as possible. Even so, it is worth noting that - for the time being - general audiences do seem to be getting more out of Brave New World than critics and hardcore fans.

3391 of you voted in our recent BNW poll, and 41% of you felt that the movie was "good" (3/5). Somewhat surprisingly, 20% of you went with "very good" (4/5), while 19% of you voted "disappointing" (2/5). 12% of you thought Brave New World was outright "awful" (1/5), and 8% went with "excellent" (5/5).

