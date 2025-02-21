CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Director On Negative Reviews: "Every One Of These Movies [Receives Criticism]"

Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah has responded to the (mostly) negative reviews the latest MCU movie has received, and he seems to be taking it all in his stride...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 21, 2025 05:02 PM EST

Deadpool and Wolverine proved to be a much-needed box office jolt for Marvel Studios, and also went over pretty well with fans and critics. Unfortunately, Captain America: Brave New World wasn't quite able to keep the franchise on an even keel.

Though the movie did have a better-than-expected opening weekend (it's already passed the $200 million mark worldwide), the critical reception was mixed-negative, and the fourth Captain America movie is currently sitting - and unlikely to budge - at 49% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Brave New World does have its defenders, but it's probably fair to say that the movie hasn't resonated with the Marvel faithful in a way those involved with bringing the film to the screen will have been hoping for.

Director Julius Onah was asked about the movie's critical response during an interview with Esquire.

"All I'll say is that we were working very hard and are very passionate about the movie we made. We told the story in a way that I feel very excited about and very satisfied with. Every single one of these movies [receives criticism]—and maybe because it was so out-there in terms of some of the conversation, people perceiving certain things, certainly—but I don't think that is the truth of the reality of it.… The really important thing for me is the experience the audience gets to have: enjoying the story."

We're not really sure if there's much point in asking any director about negative reviews, because they're obviously going to keep things as diplomatic as possible. Even so, it is worth noting that - for the time being - general audiences do seem to be getting more out of Brave New World than critics and hardcore fans.

3391 of you voted in our recent BNW poll, and 41% of you felt that the movie was "good" (3/5). Somewhat surprisingly, 20% of you went with "very good" (4/5), while 19% of you voted "disappointing" (2/5). 12% of you thought Brave New World was outright "awful" (1/5), and 8% went with "excellent" (5/5).

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens is now in theaters.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Originally Featured An Appearance From A Multiversal Illuminati
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director On Changing Leader's Appearance And Ditching The Serpent Society
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/21/2025, 5:04 PM
It depends on the criticism. From a movie making standpoint there are so many issues behind the scenes. Nobody can deny that. It's the other clowns who bring in race or identity politics that's bullshit. There are also the people who think "you're toxic" if you don't like something as much as them. It's clear Feige has to deal with a bunch of shit from Disney. They need an avengers level failure to truly right the ship. These people could be faithful and passionate, but for all the wrong reasons. Now what about that 70% drop by Sunday
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/21/2025, 5:06 PM
Also to counterpoint the director: this movie had no story. Just a few half baked ideas that ended in a cgi battle
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/21/2025, 5:05 PM
but not every One Of These Movies are shit
User Comment Image
da2213viking
da2213viking - 2/21/2025, 5:07 PM
@harryba11zack - That is rather subjective. Personally I dont watch a lot of Marvel stuff but some of there media is good.
da2213viking
da2213viking - 2/21/2025, 5:06 PM
Lets keep the comments focused on the topic at hand. Lets not get political and lets make CBM a fun place again.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/21/2025, 5:16 PM
Whomever this Director guy is, at leasty he has the balls to admit it was shit, big ups, mad respect.
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/21/2025, 5:22 PM
Good ole fashioned copium.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/21/2025, 5:23 PM
This is what's frustrating about the whole thing. Feige hires these directors and then, when things go awry, leaves them to fend for themselves. If I were any kind of director in Hollywood, big or small, if I got the call from Fiege I'd tell him to pound sand.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/21/2025, 5:28 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - it'd be nice if Feige would just stop hiring mediocre talent to make mediocre movies and instead hire real creatives again who can tell coherent stories. It'd be nice to feel like these directors truly understand and give a shit about the characters they are adapting. I mean this dude could only direct what Malcom Spellman and his group of lackies wrote for him so it's certainly not all on him. He was damned from the get go.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/21/2025, 5:38 PM
@McMurdo - I mean. You're getting to the root cause. Lol
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/21/2025, 5:56 PM
@McMurdo - hiring people based on physical characteristics you mean
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/21/2025, 5:59 PM
@AllsNotGood - just hire people with track records and previous screenplays that have been well received. It's not rocket science.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2025, 5:26 PM
All the cast & crew can do is try their best to make the best movie possible and then let it go so others hopefully connect to it as you did if not moreso so there’s always a risk of certain amount of people not which happened here unfortunately…

I will say I did try to read or skim over as many of the critic reviews on RT as I could and some of the publications they have verified are really odd such as Christian review sites aswell as there just being critics who just seem to not be fans of the genre or superhero movies in general (perhaps even just fatigued by them).

Granted that’s not really an excuse and I’m not trying to make one but I feel it’s hard to give a movie a review fairly if one has their own biases towards it but oh well…

that’s not even mentioning some 3 stars review classified as rotten & such which shows its own problems with RT.

Anyway , i personally did like the film though it is flawed and hope the movie breaks even enough to craft future Sam Cap stories that more people can get behind!!.

User Comment Image
Spike101
Spike101 - 2/21/2025, 5:31 PM
‘ Every single one of these movies [receives criticism]’ Really??? I’ve not heard much criticism of say the first Ironman, or The Winter Solider or Infinity War to name but a few…
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 2/21/2025, 5:45 PM
@Spike101 - So you're saying those movies didn't receive any criticism?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/21/2025, 5:52 PM
@Spike101 - Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, Thor the Dark World, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Spider-Man Homecoming, and many more didn't receive criticism??
S8R8M
S8R8M - 2/21/2025, 5:42 PM
I just saw this film and it was good.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 6:20 PM
@S8R8M -

No you didn't and no it isn't.
Forthas
Forthas - 2/21/2025, 5:52 PM
This film is a victim of negative attacks that have nothing to do with the quality of the film fueled by the notion that because it had reshoots it is somehow a bad film. That kind of idiotic thing makes one lose faith in humanity and the comic book community. If Disney wants to do reshoots then more power to them. If the film was horrid then people would be asking why Disney did not fix it. Disney did well by this film and this franchise and the film turned out good enough for me.


Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT)
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/21/2025, 5:55 PM
These are all projects they make for themselves
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 6:19 PM
"I am waiting for Deadline and Variety to dig out The Marvels and Eternals out of the bottom of the trashcan when they are forced to compare Captain America numbers to show that it could have been "much much worse""

