CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Gag Reel Features A Fun STAR WARS Callback From Harrison Ford

Captain America: Brave New World is set to release on Digital later this month, and Marvel Studios has shared a gag reel featuring some fun outtakes and a Star Wars callback...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 09, 2025 06:04 PM EST

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World will be available to buy and rent on digital platforms (Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Amazon and more) from April 15, before hitting 4K Blu-ray/DVD on May 13, and the gag reel from the bonus features has now been released online.

The video is really just the usual outtakes and behind-the-scenes shots of the cast having fun, but there is a pretty great Star Wars callback from Harrison Ford.

As the story goes, Ford jokingly yelled at George Lucas while shooting a scene involving some particularly cheesy dialogue on A New Hope: "George! You can type this shit, but you sure can't say it! Move your mouth when you're typing!"

Here, Ford turns to the camera while filming an early scene with Anthony Mackie and repeats the famous phrase.

Brave New World underperformed at the box office, but did recently manage to pass $400 million worldwide (which didn't always seem likely). The critical reception was mixed-negative, and the fourth Captain America movie is currently sitting at 48% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 331 reviews.

How do you feel about Captain America: Brave New World now that some time has passed? Would you be willing to give the movie another go when it hits Digital/streaming? Let us know in the comments section, and check out a full list of the Blu-ray's bonus features below.

Deleted Scenes:

  • A Heartfelt Thanks – President Ross praises Agent Taylor for her actions.
  • The Mission – Sam Wilson tries to extract information out of Agent Taylor in the boxing ring.
  • Stick Around – President Ross extends an apology and an unexpected invitation to Isaiah.

Special Features:

  • Assuming the Mantle – Ever since his high-flying debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, audiences around the world have known that Sam Wilson was destined for great things. Join the cast and crew as they look at Sam's past, present, and potential future in the MCU.
  • Old Scores, New Scars – Brave New World finds Captain America locked in a battle of brains and brawn in the forms of The Leader, Red Hulk, and Sidewinder. From prosthetics to visual effects to stunt work, get the lowdown on these formidable foes and how they're brought to life.
  • Gag Reel – Enjoy some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Captain America: Brave New World.
  • Audio Commentary – Listen to Director Julius Onah and Director of Photography Kramer Morgenthau talk about the film 

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is now in theaters.

