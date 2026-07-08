Absolute Batman #22 Reveals The Truth About Harley Quinn's Origin And It's A Legit Shocker - Spoilers

Absolute Batman #22 Reveals The Truth About Harley Quinn's Origin And It's A Legit Shocker - Spoilers

Absolute Batman #22 arrives in comic book stores today, and after revealing the true origin of the leader of the Red Hood Gang, Harley Quinn, DC fans everywhere have been left reeling.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2026 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

When Absolute Batman revealed the new Harley Quinn—an ally to the Dark Knight in this reality—the response from fans was a little mixed. However, today's Absolute Batman #22 unearths the truth about this version of the character, and we promise it's nothing like what you expected. 

The leader of the Red Hood Gang reveals that her mother was a neurologist who learned that Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker, was creating monsters in Ark M.

Her mother's obsession left the young Harley on her own for much of her childhood, though she did have a toy mallet to play with. Desperate to help her mother, the 12-year-old tracked down her father in the hope that he might help them.

However, poor Harley, who is named after her mother, discovers a hidden entrance into Ark M in their house and learns that her mom has been corrupted by Grimm (covered in blood, she resembles the Batman: The Animated Series' Harley Quinn). The hits keep on coming, though, as Grimm then appears and announces that he is Harley's father, making Batman's ally The Joker's daughter.

It seems the Absolute Harley is a loose take on Duela Dent/Harlequin, a member of the Teen Titans who believed she was The Joker's daughter. Still, as a largely original creation, this is another bold reinvention of a familiar face in the Absolute Universe.

Interestingly, The Joker even refers to the older Harley as "Pudding," a nod to what Harley calls the Clown Prince of Crime in the regular DC Universe. Now, we know why the Red Hood Gang leader hates Grimm so much, and this revelation is bound to factor into Batman's war with the demon-like villain.

The issue also teases more of Batman's classic rogues, including a grotesque take on Calendar Man, who appears to grow old before being reborn and forced to eat his way out of his own body, emerging from it as a child. 

Check out some of the biggest moments from Absolute Batman #22 below.

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THE ORIGIN OF HARLEY QUINN! As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22
Written by SCOTT SNYDER
Art by WERTHER DELL-EDERA
Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA
On Sale Now

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/8/2026, 12:19 PM
Absolute in everything but the art department.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/8/2026, 12:49 PM
@Malatrova15 - At least the chuds are getting totally & epically pwned, and that's what truly matters !
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/8/2026, 1:04 PM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Chuds aré the salt of the earth in América , you wont survive eating only curry

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