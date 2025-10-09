DC K.O. #1 Sees The Joker Kill [SPOILER] As Darkseid Sets The Stage For First DC/Absolute Universe Crossover

DC K.O. #1 is now in comic book stores, and it quickly proves to be so much more than a series pitting many of DC's greatest heroes and villains against each other in a tournament-like showdown.

After seemingly perishing in the DC All In Special, we've learned that Darkseid created the Absolute Universe and conquered the DC Universe's future. He's since been working his way back through time to take his revenge on the world's heroes. The only way to stop him is to remove the Heart of Apokolips from the centre of the Earth, leaving him unable to consume its powerful Alpha Energy.

After evacuating the ravaged planet, the heroes restart the Heart of Apokolips off-planet by using the Omega Energy that Booster Gold gathered from his time in the Absolute Universe.

However, they must compete in a series of battles with 32 contenders, with each winner gaining more Omega Energy. It will corrupt them, but also give the victor enough power to become King Omega, bring everyone back to life, and put an end to Darkseid once and for all.

The heroes consider restarting reality, New 52-style, but quickly dismiss the idea. Before the tournament even begins, Shazam, Damage, Adam Strange, Green Arrow, Blue Beetle, Green Lantern, and more all die...as does Batman, when he's impaled by The Joker (the Clown Prince of Crime will now take his place in the tournament).

Everyone can be resurrected, provided the victor doesn't head down a dark path, making it even more crucial that a hero win this thing.

The twists keep coming with the revelation that Darkseid has "three destroyers. Horsemen, from a world where his rule is absolute. Monsters." They're not fully revealed, but are clearly the Absolute versions of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, three heroes who will seemingly head down a dark path in the future and serve their universe's ruler.

To make matters even more complicated, Darkseid has secretly taken the form of Booster Gold, setting the board in his favour and making it so that his victory and the end of the DC Universe are all but assured.

It's all pretty convoluted and requires a lot of background reading, but the stakes are high and, at its core, DC K.O. #1 is a fight-to-the-death tournament. Who will win? We'll have to wait and see...