CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED Reveals Paulo Siqueira's Connecting Variant Covers And First Look Interior Artwork

CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED Reveals Paulo Siqueira's Connecting Variant Covers And First Look Interior Artwork

Civil War: Unmasked will pull back the curtain on previously unseen moments from the 2006 event series, and we have a first look at Paulo Siqueira's variant covers, along with interior artwork.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 21, 2026 04:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This May, Marvel Comics will honour the 20th anniversary of Civil War with Civil War: Unmasked, a five-issue limited series by writer Christos Gage (Battleworld), artist Edgar Salazar (The Last Wolverine).

The series delivers unseen stories set before, during and after the iconic event, including startling insights into the storyline's more impactful moments. Today, it's been revealed that each issue will have a connecting variant cover by artist Paulo Siqueira, with colors by Rachelle Rosenberg.

Those capture some of these historic moments, including Spider-Man's legendary unmasking and Captain America and Iron Man's decisive final battle.

Here's the official description for Civil War: Unmasked:

WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON NOW?

The original Civil War went on to become one of Marvel’s best-selling collections and the inspiration behind sequels, films, video games, and more. CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED celebrates its legacy by recapturing the exciting spirit of the era and shedding light on its most historic developments. An anniversary series two decades in the making, the sagas will be packed with twists and surprises, including ones that will impact present-day storytelling.

"The really cool thing for me, re-reading the original event, was realising how many opportunities there were to go deeper into the story," Gage recently revealed. "That’s why we called it Unmasked. It’s an allusion to the literal unmasking required by the Superhuman Registration Act, of course."

"But it also refers to getting into the heads of some of the main characters to 'unmask' why they made some of the consequential decisions they did."

Teasing the limited series' Spider-Man story, the writer added, "With Spidey, we're getting a chance to really examine the decision-making process as he considers the pros and cons inherent in the massive step of unmasking to the world. And of course, that process has to include Aunt May and Mary Jane." 

"How did they help Pete take that step? Or did they have doubts? Then we’ll see the immediate aftermath, as the Maggia hires Hydro-Man to strike at some people Peter Parker is close to."

Check out Siqueira's first three Civil War: Unmasked connecting covers below, along with some interior artwork revealing a previously unseen tale revolving around Iron Man and the X-Men's Bishop.

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED #1 (OF 5)
Written by CHRISTOS GAGE
Art by EDGAR SALAZAR
Colors by MORRY HOLLOWELL
Cover by GEOFF SHAW
Five-Part Connecting Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA 
On Sale 5/6

CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED #2 (OF 5)
Written by CHRISTOS GAGE
Art by EDGAR SALAZAR
Colors by MORRY HOLLOWELL
Cover by GEOFF SHAW
Five-Part Connecting Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA
On Sale 6/10

CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED #3 (OF 5)
Written by CHRISTOS GAGE
Art by EDGAR SALAZAR
Colors by MORRY HOLLOWELL
Cover by GEOFF SHAW
Five-Part Connecting Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA
On Sale 7/8

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: BRAND NEW BEACH DAY Will See Marvel's Heroes Show Off Their Beach Bods This July
Related:

MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: BRAND NEW BEACH DAY Will See Marvel's Heroes Show Off Their Beach Bods This July
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 Countdown Continues With One Of The Biggest Reveals In Spider-Man History
Recommended For You:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 Countdown Continues With One Of The Biggest Reveals In Spider-Man History

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder