CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED Reveals Paulo Siqueira's Connecting Variant Covers And First Look Interior Artwork

This May, Marvel Comics will honour the 20th anniversary of Civil War with Civil War: Unmasked, a five-issue limited series by writer Christos Gage (Battleworld), artist Edgar Salazar (The Last Wolverine).

The series delivers unseen stories set before, during and after the iconic event, including startling insights into the storyline's more impactful moments. Today, it's been revealed that each issue will have a connecting variant cover by artist Paulo Siqueira, with colors by Rachelle Rosenberg.

Those capture some of these historic moments, including Spider-Man's legendary unmasking and Captain America and Iron Man's decisive final battle.

Here's the official description for Civil War: Unmasked:

WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON NOW? The original Civil War went on to become one of Marvel’s best-selling collections and the inspiration behind sequels, films, video games, and more. CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED celebrates its legacy by recapturing the exciting spirit of the era and shedding light on its most historic developments. An anniversary series two decades in the making, the sagas will be packed with twists and surprises, including ones that will impact present-day storytelling.

"The really cool thing for me, re-reading the original event, was realising how many opportunities there were to go deeper into the story," Gage recently revealed. "That’s why we called it Unmasked. It’s an allusion to the literal unmasking required by the Superhuman Registration Act, of course."

"But it also refers to getting into the heads of some of the main characters to 'unmask' why they made some of the consequential decisions they did."

Teasing the limited series' Spider-Man story, the writer added, "With Spidey, we're getting a chance to really examine the decision-making process as he considers the pros and cons inherent in the massive step of unmasking to the world. And of course, that process has to include Aunt May and Mary Jane."

"How did they help Pete take that step? Or did they have doubts? Then we’ll see the immediate aftermath, as the Maggia hires Hydro-Man to strike at some people Peter Parker is close to."

Check out Siqueira's first three Civil War: Unmasked connecting covers below, along with some interior artwork revealing a previously unseen tale revolving around Iron Man and the X-Men's Bishop.

CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by EDGAR SALAZAR

Colors by MORRY HOLLOWELL

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Five-Part Connecting Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

On Sale 5/6

CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED #2 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by EDGAR SALAZAR

Colors by MORRY HOLLOWELL

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Five-Part Connecting Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

On Sale 6/10

CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED #3 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by EDGAR SALAZAR

Colors by MORRY HOLLOWELL

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Five-Part Connecting Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

On Sale 7/8