DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 Introduces A New MARVEL/DC "Amalgam" Character - And They're The Ultimate Badass

In the mid-1990s, Marvel Comics and DC Comics teamed up to launch Amalgam Comics, a line of titles that combined the heroes, villains, and mythologies from both worlds.

The result was a series of unforgettable one-shot comic books starring the likes of Dark Claw (Batman and Wolverine), Super Soldier (Superman and Captain America), Iron Lantern (Iron Man and Green Lantern), and many more.

Those stories, from creators such as Peter David, Dan Jurgens, Mark Waid, Dave Gibbons, Ron Marz, José Luis García-López, Gary Frank, Bill Sienkiewicz, Claudio Castellini, and more, represented one of the most fun and unlikely periods in comic book history, and the concept is revisited in this Wednesday's Marvel/DC: Deadpool/Batman #1.

In a backup tale by Ryan North (Fantastic Four) and Ryan Stegman (Venom), we're introduced to Logo, a mashup of Wolverine and Logan.

Bleeding Cool has shared a leaked first look at the Last O' The Canucklezians and The Main Mutie, and while we anticipate this being a one-and-done appearance for "Logo," it just goes to show what fun could still be had with this Amalgam concept in the present day.

Only time will tell whether more Marvel/DC team-ups are on the horizon, but Batman/Deadpool #1 will arrive in comic book stores this November.

"Deadpool shows up when Gotham City is in imminent danger. The worst possible time," Zeb Wells previously said of the main team-up story in the comic. "Batman doesn't have a lot of patience for Deadpool. And Wade's take on Batman is...complicated. In the most Deadpool way possible."

Arist Greg Capullo added, "For me, it’s sort of working with the bookends of my career. I drew Deadpool when I was on X-Force years ago and, of course, I just did a long run on Batman. That’s pretty amazing to me."

Here's your first look at Marvel/DC: Deadpool/Batman #1's Logo...

The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades! WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him? The main story starring Deadpool and Batman will be written by Zeb Wells and drawn by industry superstar Greg Capullo. The one-shot will also feature additional backup stories spotlighting other exciting Marvel and DC team-ups from a lineup of all-star talent, including Daredevil and GREEN ARROW by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, and Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru.

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1

Written by ZEB WELLS, KEVIN SMITH, CHIP ZDARSKY, KELLY THOMPSON

Art by GREG CAPULLO, ADAM KUBERT, TERRY DODSON, GURIHIRU

On Sale 9/17