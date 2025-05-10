Doctor Doom Tightens His Grip On The Marvel Universe In August's ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM Comic Books

Doctor Doom Tightens His Grip On The Marvel Universe In August's ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM Comic Books

Today, you can learn how Doctor Doom's reign continues to impact the Marvel Universe with the reveal of the One World Under Doom issues on sale this August. And is Kristoff Vernard kissing Killmonger?!

By JoshWilding - May 10, 2025 07:05 AM EST
Doctor Doom has taken over the Marvel Universe, and this time, he didn't need the power of The Beyonders to do it. Instead, Victor is the new Sorcerer Supreme, and Doom's rule shows no signs of weakening as One World Under Doom overtakes the Marvel Universe this summer.

No mere event, One World Under Doom has ushered in a new status quo-shifting era, with the developments in Ryan North and R.B. Silva's core series reverberating through Marvel Comics storytelling in various tie-in issues and limited series. The nine-issue series will skip July, but returns in August with a pivotal issue that sets the stage for the event’s final months.

Today, you can see what's to come with the reveal of the One World Under Doom tie-in issues on sale in August.

Plus, we have a special first look at next month's One World Under Doom #5 that shows Doom in the aftermath of his brutal battle with Dormammu and the Avengers seeking the help of the All-Father in their mission to overthrow Earth's new emperor.

Doom’s reign has been a success for months – with even some of the heroes questioning if they’re on the right side. A final desperate gamble is conceived, and Reed reveals a terrible secret he’s acquired about Doom’s global domination – but will it be enough? And what has Doom been hiding under that Latverian Dome? All is revealed – at terrible cost! It’s the beginning of the end for some, and the beginning of a new age for others...

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #6 
Written by RYAN NORTH
Penciled by RB SILVA
Cover by BEN HARVEY
Variant Cover by PETE WOODS 
On Sale 8/6

Machine Man and Deathlok evade police as they hunt for Thunderbolt Ross, A.K.A. RED HULK! But they don’t fully understand the dangers that await them at Project Alpha! Here, at this secret lab located deep in the mountains, General Ryker reveals his plans for the Red Hulk, who is now both a prisoner and an experimental weapon. BEWARE THE NEW WAR WOLF!!!

RED HULK #7
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by JETHRO MORALES
Cover by GEOFF SHAW
Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN
Variant cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA
On Sale 8/6

Is this a sign of budding romance? Or MURDER? The pieces are falling into place, and the team is ready for their true mission to begin. But who is playing who?

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #5 (OF 6)
Written by STEVE FOXE
Art by LUCA MARESCA & KYLE HOTZ
Cover by R.B. Silva
Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ
On Sale 8/6

Doctor Doom will not be disobeyed! Doombot struggles with a major decision when there is an attack on the Runaways in even greater force! Will an (un)happy reunion save them? And what happens when it’s the last straw for Nico Minoru?!

RUNAWAYS #3 (OF 5)
Written by RAINBOW ROWELL
Art by ELENA CASAGRANDE
Cover by STEPHANIE HANS
Variant Cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO
On Sale 8/20

