GODZILLA VS. THOR #1 First Look Sees The God Of Thunder Go To War With The King Of The Monsters

Godzilla's rampage across the Marvel Universe kicks off next week in Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four #1 by Ryan North and John Romita Jr., the first of six one-shots pitting the King of the Monsters against Marvel's most iconic superheroes.

The one-shots are said to be just the beginning of an exciting new collaboration between Marvel Comics and Toho International, the Japanese studio's U.S.-based subsidiary that has brought global sensation Godzilla to life, and will conclude in July with Godzilla vs. Thor #1 by legendary Thor scribe Jason Aaron and acclaimed artist Aaron Kuder.

These stories take place across various eras of both Marvel Comics and Godzilla storytelling, starting with Marvel's First Family in the Silver Age before Godzilla takes on the Jade Giant in a '70s-inspired slugfest with the strongest there is in the pages of Godzilla vs. Hulk #1 by Gerry Duggan and Giuseppe Camuncoli.

From there, Godzilla will have a pulse-pounding encounter with a black-suited Spidey in Godzilla vs. Spider-Man #1 by Joe Kelly and Nick Bradshaw, and a throwdown with Marvel's Merry Mutants during their '90s heyday in Godzilla vs. X-Men #1 by Fabian Nicieza and Emilio Laiso. Then, he'll confront the iconic 2000s New Avengers lineup of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes courtesy of David F. Walker and George Jeanty.

In the grand finale, Godzilla marches toward the Golden Realm to face off against perhaps the only Marvel hero who can truly take him on singlehandedly: the Mighty Thor. Aaron makes his triumphant return to Asgard for a battle that will shake the heavens with roaring thunder.

Here's the official description of Godzilla vs. Thor #1:

ROUND SIX: VS. THE GOD OF THUNDER! The deadly group of assassins known as THE HAND have bestowed GODZILLA with the power of THE BEAST! KRA-KOOM!!! THOR must defend MIDGARD from GODZILLA - but at what cost?!

"There are almost as many toy kaiju in my office as there are Mjolnirs," Aaron shared, "which is really saying something, so it made sense for me to bring two of my favorite characters together for one titanic clash."

"Aaron Kuder and I are using the Godzilla from Giant Monsters All-Out Attack, one of the most brutal and powerful versions of the King of the Monsters, so expect a colossal battle that I think will rival some of the most epic, cosmic throwdowns I've ever written with the God of Thunder," the writer added.

Below, you can see all the Godzilla vs. Thor #1 covers including Aaron Kuder's main cover, a Foil variant by Mark Bagley, the latest in Nick Bradshaw's "Monster Homage" series, a "King of the Monsters" variant by Gavin Guidry, and an all-new cover by one of the most celebrated Thor storytellers of all time, Walter Simonson.