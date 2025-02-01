GODZILLA VS. X-MEN First Look Sees Fabian Nicieza Pit The Merry Mutants Against The King Of The Monsters

Godzilla's march across the Marvel Universe begins next month. Throughout six groundbreaking one-shots, the King of Monsters will face off against iconic Marvel superheroes in battles set during different periods of both Godzilla and Marvel Comics history.

Following a Silver Age bout with Marvel's First Family, an Earth-trembling '70s slugfest with The Hulk, and a pulse-pounding encounter with a Black-suited Spider-Man, Godzilla catches the attention of mutantkind in the pages of Godzilla vs. X-Men #1.

Arriving in May, Godzilla vs. X-Men takes place during the team's '90s heyday and will be written by one of that era's key creators, Fabian Nicieza, known for his iconic runs on X-Men and X-Force. Joined by acclaimed artist Emilio Laiso, Nicieza returns to a time when everyone wanted a piece of Marvel's merry mutants...even Godzilla!

Here's the official description for this upcoming one-shot:

ROUND FOUR: VS. THE UNCANNY X-MEN! When a robotics firm draws a kaiju’s anger, the X-Men are called in to protect a world that hates and fears them from the counterattack of...GODZILLA! But what are the reasons for Godzilla’s attacks? And are the X-Men on the right side? Follow the X-Men as they take on THE KING OF MONSTERS before humanity sends forth the Sentinels to finish the job!

"If you'd asked ten-year-old Fabian what he'd do for the chance to write Godzilla, he would have breathed fire and burned anyone up for the job to an uncomfortable crisp," Nicieza said today. "Combine Godzilla with a 'vs.' and an 'X-Men,' well, let's just say I love the smell of burning writer in the morning. It smells like victory!"

Talking about the one-shot which kicks off this series, Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four writer Ryan North added, "Quite simply, I was asked by my editor [Mark Paniccia] if I had any interest in Godzilla meeting the Fantastic Four, and never have I replied 'yes' to an email so quickly."

"For me, my two favorite Godzilla movies are the first one in 1954 - a stone-cold classic - and Godzilla Minus One, which to me really made Godzilla feel like this animal, this force of nature," he continued. "For this comic, it's a period piece, so it's based 100% on Godzilla as it was/is at the end of the 1954 movie."

Check out four covers for Godzilla vs. X-Men #1 below and stay tuned for more on these one-shots as we have them.

GODZILLA VS. X-MEN #1

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA

Art by EMILIO LAISO

Cover by TONY DANIEL

Foil Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE

Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Monster Homage Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Variant Cover by CHRIS CAMPANA

Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO

Versus Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

"Godzilla King of the Monsters" Homage Variant Cover by PAOLO RIVERA

On Sale 5/14