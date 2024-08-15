HELLVERINE Will Blaze A Fiery Future In A New Marvel Comics Ongoing Series

HELLVERINE Will Blaze A Fiery Future In A New Marvel Comics Ongoing Series

Marvel Comics has announced a new Hellverine series which will feature the return of Wolverine's son, Daken, as he undergoes a terrifying supernatural transformation. Find more details after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Aug 15, 2024 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics has announced today that this December will see Hellverine ride again in the pages of his first-ever ongoing series. That's coming our way from writer and Hellverine co-creator Benjamin Percy and blazing-hot artist Raffaele Ienco (Star Wars: Darth Vader).

Following the character's debut in last year's Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance crossover, hellfire was passed from father to son as Logan's son Akhiro, formerly known as Daken, took over the mantle in a 4-issue Hellverine limited series.

That saga concluded this week, and now, Percy will take this hellish journey to even darker depths as Akihiro embraces his transformation and dives claws first into Marvel's superheroic landscape...as well as its demonic underworld!

Here's the official description for Hellverine #1

It's hellfire-fueled, claw-slashing action in the Mighty Marvel Manner as Hellverine blazes a new path across the Marvel Universe! The Demon Bagra-ghul possessed Wolverine, turning him into a killing machine...but Logan is no stranger to caging the beast within his soul, and the demon learned his heroic ways. Now it's resurrected Akihiro, and the two must learn to live as one - the Hellverine! But they can't do it alone--enter: Doctor Strange!

On Hellverine's success and future, Percy said, "I was writing Wolverine, and I was writing Ghost Rider. Of course I was going to bring them together. The Weapons of Vengeance storyline was a monstrous hit, in part because Geoff Shaw and I introduced the Hellverine, a version of Logan with a flaming skull and flaming claws."

"The fan enthusiasm was such that a Marvel Legends toy was announced and a spin-off limited series got greenlit. I had so much fun expanding the mythos of the demon Bagra-ghul and finding a way to not only bring Akihiro back from his savage death in Sabretooth War, but to explore some fresh possibilities for a complicated character I've always loved."

"And now? There's more mayhem and occultism and hellfire on the horizon. I'm grateful to readers and retailers for their support, because a Hellverine ongoing is coming your way," the writer continued. "I'm joining forces with powerhouse artist Raffaele Ienco, and we've got huge, horrifying plans for the Hellverine and his role in the 616."

Check out Kunkka's explosive cover for Hellverine #1 below and stay tuned for more details on the series as we have it.

HELLVERINE2024001-cover

HELLVERINE #1
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by RAFFAELE IENCO
Cover by KENDRICK “KUNKKA” LIM
On Sale 12/18

mountainman
mountainman - 8/15/2024, 8:35 AM
He said it’s Logan but those claws are clearly Daken’s claws.

The Ghost Rider mantle is getting passed around so much these days, that it’s starting to remind me of that cheerleader that slept with the whole football team.
imnotwearinghockeypants
imnotwearinghockeypants - 8/15/2024, 8:41 AM
Life's but a walking shadow; a poor player, that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more: it is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

