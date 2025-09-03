How SPIDER-MAN '94 #1 Comic Book Addresses Some Big Cliffhangers From THE ANIMATED SERIES - SPOILERS

How SPIDER-MAN '94 #1 Comic Book Addresses Some Big Cliffhangers From THE ANIMATED SERIES - SPOILERS

The first issue of Marvel Comics' Spider-Man '94 went on sale today, but how does it deal with Spider-Man: The Animated Series' cliffhanger ending? Well, it throws some huge new villains into the mix...

By JoshWilding - Sep 03, 2025 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Spider-Man: The Animated Series ended with Madame Web vowing to help Peter Parker find the missing Mary Jane Watson in a cliffhanger that's never been resolved. Until now, at least. 

While Marvel Comics' Spider-Man '94 doesn't fully pull back the curtain on the adventure that led to Peter finding Mary Jane, it does deal with the aftermath. Peter and MJ are reunited but struggling, largely because he's finding it hard to come to terms with the fact that he married a woman who was revealed to be a clone (remember, she later disintegrated in front of him). 

The hero responds poorly to her suggestion that they get married—"they" already did, after all—but MJ eventually confronts Peter at his Aunt May's house. He explains that watching her die was extremely traumatic, prompting MJ to propose to him...a proposal that he accepts! 

The comic also features appearances from Ezekiel Sims, Weasel, Morlun, and Kaine, with the latter now portrayed as Morlun's "son." Spidey battles Kaine and defeats him when his love for Mary Jane causes the mysterious villain to experience his emotions (Earth 616 fans will likely remember that Kaine is Peter's clone, and that their memories are shared through Spider-Sense). 

In the closing pages of Spider-Man '94, Morlun feeds on Kaine, and it's revealed that he has an entire laboratory of Spider-Man clones waiting to serve him. The implication seems to be that we're getting a mixture of The Clone Saga and JMS and John Romita Jr.'s classic "Coming Home" story arc. 

Is this a satisfying follow-up to Spider-Man: The Animated Series? We likely won't be able to decide that until the comic concludes (it's currently set to run for five issues), but this return to one of the most popular versions of the character will be welcomed by fans, regardless. 

You can check out some of the biggest reveals from Spider-Man '94 below. 

image host
image host
image host

After searching to the ends of the Multiverse, PETER PARKER – the AMAZING, the SPECTACULAR, the RADIOACTIVE Web-Head himself – A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN, swings back into the streets of New York City with his beloved Mary Jane WATSON in tow! But what’s this? One of these villains is not like the others: Witness this universe’s debut of not one, but TWO of Spider-Man’s greatest villains from the comics!

Legendary Spider-Scribe J.M. DeMATTEIS and rising star artist JIM TOWE bring you the return you’ve all been waiting thirty years for! And you’re never going to expect the twists and turns ahead for your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! Break out your action figures, and post up in front of the TV as we bring you back to the greatest era of animated super hero television in history!

SPIDER-MAN '94 #1
Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS
Artwork by JIM TOWE
Cover by RON LIM
Variant Covers by NICK BRADSHAW, JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

