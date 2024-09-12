MAGIK Embraces Her Inner Darkchylde In Her First-Ever Marvel Comics Solo Series Next January

Marvel Comics has announced today that next January will see the launch of Magik's first-ever ongoing solo series. The X-Men's resident sorcerer will unleash her Soulsword, spells, and dark side against mystical threats targeting the mutant community.

Magik will be written by rising star Ashley Allen, who wrote the character earlier this year in X-Men: Blood Hunt - Magik, and illustrated by acclaimed artist Germán Peralta, known for his recent work on Black Panther and last year's Loki series.

From Colossus' kid sister to New Mutant, Illyana Rasputina has climbed the ranks over the years to become the fiercest X-Man of them all, and her long overdue solo adventures will see her tap into her mystical expertise and unique mutant magic like never before.

Here's the official description for Magik #1:

The Mystic Mutant Goes Demon Hunting In Her Own Series! The X-Man Illyanna Rasputina strikes out on her own with new allies and dark powers arrayed against her. Something ancient has awakened beneath the Alaskan ice. Unfortunately for it, that’s Magik’s territory now!

Throughout the series, it's said Magik will also be forced to come to terms with her tragic history and learn to control her demonic Darkchylde persona. After years of suppression, Illyana's Darkchylde form returns from the depths of her tormented soul to offer her more strength and power, but at what cost?

"I’m beyond excited to be returning to write Illyana!" Allen said today. "Supernatural stories featuring characters with hearts of gold are my favorite, so this series has been a dream to write! I can’t wait for readers to experience the adventure we take Magik on to slay some demons...and maybe accept some of her own."

Peralta added, "I am very excited about this project. Magik is a character with an incredible background, surrounded by darkness and mystery. Additionally, she is visually spectacular in all her versions, and I personally love Chris Bachalo’s design."

"I really enjoy drawing action scenes, as well as emotionally-driven scenes, and Ashley Allen writes a super intriguing script, where she balances both of these types of situations, making my job even more fun than it already is. I mean, what artist wouldn’t love to draw Magik with her great sword facing all kinds of demons?"

Check out J. Scott Campbell's cover, Dike Ruan's Foil Variant Cover, and Peralta's new Darkchylde design for Magik #1 below.

MAGIK #1

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

On Sale 1/8