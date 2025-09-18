Marvel And DC Comics Release Official Look At DEADPOOL/BATMAN's Logo, A Mashup Of Wolverine And Lobo

Following its sold-out launch, Deadpool/Batman #1 returns to shops on October 29 with a highly demanded second printing. That will feature an all-new variant cover by Ryan Stegman spotlighting Logo. The instantly iconic new Marvel/DC mashup hero that debuted in the issue's previously unannounced backup story by Ryan North (Fantastic Four) and Stegman (Venom).

In case it wasn't already obvious, Logo is a mashup of Logan/Wolverine and the ultimate bastich, Lobo. The latter will make his big screen debut next year, when Jason Momoa plays the anti-hero in DC Studios' Supergirl.

In Deadpool/Batman #1, Deadpool and Batman cross swords and batarangs as Marvel and DC unite to produce new crossover comics for the first time in decades. Wade Wilson has been hired for a job in Gotham City, but will the World's Greatest Detective help him or destroy him?

Find out in an epic adventure by prolific Spider-Man comics writer and co-writer for Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Zeb Wells, and industry superstar Greg Capullo, an artist with an incredible legacy at both legendary comic book companies, with influential work on Batman and X-Men titles.

Then, experience other exciting Marvel and DC team-ups from a lineup of all-star talent, including "Daredevil and Green Arrow" by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, "Captain America and Wonder Woman" by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, "Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto" by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru, "Rocket Raccoon and Green Lantern" by Al Ewing and Dike Ruan, and "Old Man Logan and Batman" from The Dark Knight Returns by Frank Miller.

Plus, as noted, you'll meet Logo, an anti-hero that merges the two biggest badasses in comic books, in an introductory tale by North and Stegman.

The second printing for Deadpool/Batman #1 will go on sale October 29, soon to be followed in November by Batman/Deadpool #1, a crossover one-shot published by DC. There will also be new virgin editions of Mark Bagley and Frank Miller's variant covers.

Check out Stegman's new Deadpool/Batman second printing cover below, along with an excerpt from the comic.

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 (Second Printing)

Written by ZEB WELLS WITH KEVIN SMITH, KELLY THOMPSON, CHIP ZDARSKY, AL EWING, FRANK MILLER & RYAN NORTH

Art by GREG CAPULLO WITH ADAM KUBERT, GURIHIRU, TERRY DODSON, DIKE RUAN, FRANK MILLER & RYAN STEGMAN

Cover by GREG CAPULLO

Second Printing Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Virgin Second Printing Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY

Virgin Second Printing Variant Cover by FRANK MILLER

On Sale 10/29