Marvel And DC Comics Release Official Look At DEADPOOL/BATMAN's Logo, A Mashup Of Wolverine And Lobo

Marvel And DC Comics Release Official Look At DEADPOOL/BATMAN's Logo, A Mashup Of Wolverine And Lobo

Marvel Comics has announced that Deadpool/Batman #1 is getting a second printing, and with that comes a variant cover by Ryan Stegman featuring the new Amalgam character, Logo (a Wolverine/Lobo mashup).

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 18, 2025 04:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Following its sold-out launch, Deadpool/Batman #1 returns to shops on October 29 with a highly demanded second printing. That will feature an all-new variant cover by Ryan Stegman spotlighting Logo. The instantly iconic new Marvel/DC mashup hero that debuted in the issue's previously unannounced backup story by Ryan North (Fantastic Four) and Stegman (Venom). 

In case it wasn't already obvious, Logo is a mashup of Logan/Wolverine and the ultimate bastich, Lobo. The latter will make his big screen debut next year, when Jason Momoa plays the anti-hero in DC Studios' Supergirl.

In Deadpool/Batman #1, Deadpool and Batman cross swords and batarangs as Marvel and DC unite to produce new crossover comics for the first time in decades. Wade Wilson has been hired for a job in Gotham City, but will the World's Greatest Detective help him or destroy him?

Find out in an epic adventure by prolific Spider-Man comics writer and co-writer for Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Zeb Wells, and industry superstar Greg Capullo, an artist with an incredible legacy at both legendary comic book companies, with influential work on Batman and X-Men titles.

Then, experience other exciting Marvel and DC team-ups from a lineup of all-star talent, including "Daredevil and Green Arrow" by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, "Captain America and Wonder Woman" by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, "Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto" by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru, "Rocket Raccoon and Green Lantern" by Al Ewing and Dike Ruan, and "Old Man Logan and Batman" from The Dark Knight Returns by Frank Miller.

Plus, as noted, you'll meet Logo, an anti-hero that merges the two biggest badasses in comic books, in an introductory tale by North and Stegman. 

The second printing for Deadpool/Batman #1 will go on sale October 29, soon to be followed in November by Batman/Deadpool #1, a crossover one-shot published by DC. There will also be new virgin editions of Mark Bagley and Frank Miller's variant covers.

Check out Stegman's new Deadpool/Batman second printing cover below, along with an excerpt from the comic. 

image host
image host

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 (Second Printing)
Written by ZEB WELLS WITH KEVIN SMITH, KELLY THOMPSON, CHIP ZDARSKY, AL EWING, FRANK MILLER & RYAN NORTH
Art by GREG CAPULLO WITH ADAM KUBERT, GURIHIRU, TERRY DODSON, DIKE RUAN, FRANK MILLER & RYAN STEGMAN
Cover by GREG CAPULLO
Second Printing Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
Virgin Second Printing Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY
Virgin Second Printing Variant Cover by FRANK MILLER
On Sale 10/29

Venom's Greatest Foe Returns To Reclaim His Throne In New KNULL Comic Book Series
Related:

Venom's Greatest Foe Returns To Reclaim His Throne In New KNULL Comic Book Series
Hot Toys Reveals Insane Miles Morales/Spider-Man Figure Based On ALIENS VS. AVENGERS Comic Book Crossover
Recommended For You:

Hot Toys Reveals Insane Miles Morales/Spider-Man Figure Based On ALIENS VS. AVENGERS Comic Book Crossover

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 9/18/2025, 4:53 PM
How many amalgams are possible with existing characters?

Life is SO great so the minutiae of comic book characters is important.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/18/2025, 5:07 PM
@Dotanuki - User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 9/18/2025, 4:59 PM
So corny.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 9/18/2025, 5:18 PM
Marvel & DC just do derivatives these days so to them that is a brilliant idea.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/18/2025, 5:43 PM
Logo is the worst fracking name possible for this lame ass character
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 9/18/2025, 5:57 PM
"my brain is a neurospicy dopamine goblin with task paralysis" - The Joker

User Comment Image
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 9/18/2025, 6:01 PM
Really wish this was well-written but the dialogue and the characterizations where all really atrocious. Shame they gave the once in every 20 years crossover to this writer.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 9/18/2025, 6:01 PM
That’s kind of cool. I would enjoy another DC vs Marvel and/or Amalgam run.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/18/2025, 6:07 PM
This is kinda redundant since Lobo is already an amalgam of both Wolverine and Death's Head from Marvel with Superman from DC. But it was good to see Thanoseid again.

Dark Claw tho. Dark Claw was the shit.

How about an Absolute Ultimate Dark Claw mashing up Absolute Batman and Ultimate Wolverine?
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 9/18/2025, 6:10 PM
Probably would have been cool in the 90’s
TK420
TK420 - 9/18/2025, 6:11 PM
Is that a Ninja Turtle?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder