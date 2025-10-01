Marvel Comics' FANTASTIC FOUR #6 Will Introduce A Deadly New Malice Variant: The Invincible Woman!

This December, Ryan North and Humberto Ramos will introduce the Invincible Woman, a cold-hearted and immensely powerful Sue Storm from an alternate universe in the pages of Fantastic Four #6. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Oct 01, 2025
This December, we'll learn what would happen if the most powerful member of the Fantastic Four held nothing back with the debut of the Invincible Woman. A twisted, alternate version of Invisible Woman, Invincible Woman will take centre stage in an upcoming arc of writer Ryan North and artist Humberto Ramos' Fantastic Four, starting with issue #6.

Driven mad by her power and tormented by a tragic mistake that cost her everything, Invincible Woman resembles Malice, Sue's dark persona that Psycho Man first unleashed during John Byrne's legendary run on the series.

After being added to Marvel Rivals earlier this year, Sue's iconic Malice costume became one of the game's most sought-after costumes. To celebrate the character's popularity, Fantastic Four #6 will include a redeem code for players to unlock an exclusive new in-game "Malice Will Rule" spray.

In the meantime, we have the main covers for Fantastic Four #6, #7, and #8, along with newly revealed variant covers, including a Hidden Gem variant cover by Malice creator John Byrne. There will also be a special Marvel Rivals variant cover spotlighting artwork from the game.

Here's the official description for this upcoming Fantastic Four story arc:

When a message hidden in the structure of reality is decoded, Sue Storm becomes the most wanted superhero in the universe. And that makes both her – and planet Earth – a target for invasion! The Fantastic Four venture into space to answer Galactus’ call, and together, they’ll discover the terrifying mystery of the INVINCIBLE WOMAN, forcing Sue to confront possibilities of her powers that she never dared to imagine! Meanwhile, back on Earth, the junior Fantastic Four step up in the main team’s absence!

Extremophile aliens have invaded Earth! Their plan: stop the planet's rotation so the same side always faces the sun, and then colonize that boiling, deadly side for themselves. Only the Fantastic Four can save the Earth from destruction! But none of their powers involve altering the Earth's rotation...or do they? And when the Wizard takes advantage of the chaos to attack the Baxter Building, there may be more going on here than meets the eye - including a discovery that'll change the fate of the Fantastic Four forever! Science, family and punching collide in this issue. PLUS: The beginnings of the all-new Future Foundation?

"Sue has played a lot of roles over her lifetime, and I think she's a really fascinating character," North shared. "She's smart, she's funny, and she's determined. The Invincible Woman isn't our Sue Storm—and our Sue Storm isn't going anywhere—but she is a version of her that had different things happen over the course of her life."

"Of course, we've seen a similar situation with The Maker, but the true danger of the Fantastic Four was never an evil Reed Richards—it's an unchained Susan Storm," the writer teased. 

You can check out a first look at the Invincible Woman in the newly released Fantastic Four artwork below. 

FANTASTIC FOUR #6
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art and Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
Variant Cover by LEIRIX
Marvel Rivals Variant Cover by NETEASE GAMES
Hidden Gem Variant Cover by JOHN BYRNE
On Sale 12/3

