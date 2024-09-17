Marvel Comics Introduces A Brand New Group Of Young Avengers In Upcoming NEW CHAMPIONS Series

Next January, writer Steve Foxe (Spider-Woman) and artist Ivan Fiorelli (Daredevil: Woman Without Fear) reunite to reinvent what it means to be a teen hero in the Marvel Universe in the pages of New Champions.

Last year, we were introduced to all-new heroes inspired by Marvel icons in the "New Champions Variant" cover series. Since then, we know many of you have been eager for them to make their in-universe debuts, and after a few popped up in various titles over the last few months, they'll next explode onto the page in their own ongoing series.

The group begins with Liberty, Hellrune, Moon Squire, and Cadet Marvel, but will expand quickly over the first arc of the series as more New Champions answer the call. However, not all are destined to be heroes and some have dark connections to established Marvel lore that could spell disaster for the fledging team before they can get off the ground.

Each New Champion has a story to tell, and together, they have a world to change. It's said that mystery, action, and drama await as Marvel Comics' next teen superhero team assembles.

Here's the official description of New Champions #1 from Marvel Comics:

What do four kids whose lives were derailed by Hydra, Scarlet Witch’s mysterious protégé, a cursed roller derby jammer and a Wakandan runaway have in common? Not much! But when Hellrune’s mysterious powers activate to bring them together, they’ll have to learn how to work as a team quickly—or face the wrath of the Cult of Hela!

"As soon as I saw the New Champions variants, my mind started racing dreaming up possible origins and powers and codenames for these imagined sidekicks," Foxe explained today. "Reverse-engineering the cast from the covers was unlike any other creative process I’ve ever been involved in, and I’m beyond stoked to debut a whole new class of Marvel heroes (and a few villains!) in New Champions alongside Ivan Fiorelli."

Fiorelli added, "I’m really looking forward to diving into New Champions! What really excites me about this project is the opportunity to bring fresh faces into the Marvel Universe, and explore something completely new. These young heroes have their own stories to tell, and I’m looking forward to seeing how they’ll grow and evolve visually as the series unfolds."

"I’ve been dying to write a teen hero team my whole career—it’s the time in everyone’s life when we’re figuring out who we really are, and adding Norse magic or jet-powered punches or accidental hell portals to that search for identity is a recipe for storytelling gold," Foxe concluded.

Check out the main New Champions #1 cover by Gleb Melnikov along with variant covers by Paco Medina, Luciano Vecchio, and Federico Vicentini below and stay tuned for more details about these characters as we have them.