Marvel Comics Reveals First Look Inside PREDATOR: BADLANDS Prequel; Introduces Franchise's New Yautja Lead Dek

Predator: Badlands, the highly anticipated next chapter in the Predator film franchise, arrives in theaters on November 7. That same week, Marvel Comics will publish Predator: Badlands #1, a tie-in comic by writer Ethan Sacks, known for his work on Marvel's Star Wars titles, and, in his Marvel Comics debut, artist Elvin Ching, a promising recent participant of Marvel's Art Atelier program.

Serving as the official prelude to the highly anticipated film, the one-shot is being produced in close collaboration with director Dan Trachtenberg, who will also write a foreword for the issue. Today, you can check out never-before-seen interior artwork as well as all three of the issue's covers.

Predator: Badlands, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where Dek, a young Predator outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Taking place shortly before these events, the Predator: Badlands comic explores the film's bold new approach to Predator franchise storytelling, introducing readers to Dek and other key characters.

Here's the official description of the comic, which promises to set the stage for Trachtenberg's movie:

THE HUNT BEGINS. In the one-shot, a young Yautja warrior named Dek is given a seemingly simple task by his father: retrieve a piece of technology from a derelict spaceship that crashed years ago. Inside, however, an ancient and deadly threat lies in wait.

"For a writer who grew up a lifelong fan of the 'Predator' franchise, there is no bigger game than the chance to hunt with the Yautja," Sacks shared. "Working hand in hand with the filmmakers behind 'Predator: Badlands,' we made sure this prequel story fits into the cinematic saga like a puzzle piece. It's going to give fans a deeper, richer experience – especially when they get to feast their eyes on Elvin Ching's art."

Trachtenberg added, "Badlands is the first Predator movie to draw inspiration so heavily from the comic books. So it’s with great delight that you and I now get to look at splash pages, from the minds of Ethan and Elvin, of a formative adventure for our characters that serves as a perfect companion to the film. Dek kicking ass in his very own comic book is a dream come true."

Check out this first look at Predator: Badlands #1 below.