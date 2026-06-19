Marvel Comics Reveals New Avengers #1 Covers, Including True Believers Blind Bag Exclusives

Marvel Comics Reveals New Avengers #1 Covers, Including True Believers Blind Bag Exclusives

Marvel Comics has revealed new variant covers for November's Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, with the series marking the start of a new era for Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 19, 2026 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This November, superstar creators Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto reunite to launch a trailblazing new run of Avengers. The new ongoing series spins out of Avengers: Armageddon, the five-issue limited series by Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar that launched last week and ushers Earth's Mightiest Heroes into a dramatically transformed Marvel Universe.

Later this year, Earth itself will need to be avenged. A bold lineup of heroes—a mix of legendary Avengers, proven mainstays and wildcard newcomers—assemble to protect a broken world that has more reason than ever not to trust them. Once again, the Avengers take centre stage in Marvel Comics storytelling, and it all starts here.

Avengers #1 will be the latest Marvel Comics launch to feature True Believers Blind Bags, special sealed bags that contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering, including rare, one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn sketch covers from surprise contributors.

Today, four new Avengers #1 variant covers have been unveiled, including both open-to-order covers and blind bag exclusives. Kaare Andrews, Peach Momoko, Ryan Stegman, and Clayton Crain's covers spotlight the team's bold new lineup—Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, and Luke Cage—while Simone Bianchi’s cover spotlights the iconic trio of Captain America, Iron Man and Thor.

This new team has generated a lot of discussion among fans, and it has a lot in common with the New Avengers roster from Brian Michael Bendis' historic run on the title. However, in terms of "classic" Avengers, this lineup only has Captain Marvel, which is an interesting decision.

Each Blind Bag contains one of these Avengers #1 variant covers:

  • Color Block Blue Wraparound Variant Cover by David Nakayama
  • Color Block White Wraparound Variant Cover by David Nakayama
  • Foil Variant Cover by Clayton Crain
  • Variant Cover by Adi Granov
  • Variant Cover by Alex Maleev
  • Variant Cover by Alan Davis
  • Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
  • Variant Cover by Simone Bianchi
  • Virgin Variant Cover by Artgerm
  • Marvel Studios Avengers: Doomsday Variant Cover
  • Blank Variant Cover
  • Or one of several rare, hand-drawn sketch covers by surprise contributors!

The path to Avengers #1 and the formation of Earth's Mightiest Survivors begins in Avengers: Armageddon #1, on sale now. Check out the new covers below, and stay tuned for more Avengers #1 reveals in the coming weeks. 

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AVENGERS #1
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
Variant Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY
Wraparound Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS
Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG
Variant Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO
Variant Cover by MR GARCIN
Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG
Variant Cover by ARTGERM
Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH
Color Block Red Wraparound Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA
Blank Variant Cover Also Available
True Believers Blind Bag Also Available
On Sale 11/4

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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epc1122
epc1122 - 6/19/2026, 9:09 AM
I don’t really read comics anymore but to me, this line up is pretty underwhelming. Hope those who read it, enjoy it 👍
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/19/2026, 9:21 AM
@epc1122 - I was thinking the same thing. But you know what? It's almost an AVENGERS tradition to occasionally "turn the volume down" on their lineups. Going way, way, way back to 1965. AVENGERS #16 introduced Captain America, Hawkeye, Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch as the new AVENGERS team. Can't get much more underwhelming than that. 🫤
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/19/2026, 9:29 AM
@JackDeth - Can't people just BLOCK who they want to BLOCK anymore??? 🫤
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/19/2026, 9:13 AM
Blind bags, loot boxes, mysterious ultra-rare comics, dopamine chase items galore !!!

Can't people just buy what they want to buy anymore?
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 6/19/2026, 9:29 AM
Brown suit Wolverine is peak. But I grew up reading the 80s original run of Wolverine comics when he first got his own title.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/19/2026, 9:36 AM
This is NOT The Avengers. This looks like it could be from ANY 'event' comic bullshit from the last 20 years.


What a [frick]ing travesty Marvel Comics has become.

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/19/2026, 9:51 AM
@Batmangina - Actually it's New Avengers minus the big 3.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 6/19/2026, 9:51 AM
Aw Carol’s back in that suit. Her recent one after the Hellfire Gala rocked
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/19/2026, 10:00 AM
An iconic Superman-esque Captain as the leader. Called Captain Marvel no less (can't get more representative than that) leading a team of three of Marvel's most popular characters and Luke Cage. Avenging 616?

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