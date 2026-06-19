Marvel Comics Reveals New Avengers #1 Covers, Including True Believers Blind Bag Exclusives

This November, superstar creators Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto reunite to launch a trailblazing new run of Avengers. The new ongoing series spins out of Avengers: Armageddon, the five-issue limited series by Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar that launched last week and ushers Earth's Mightiest Heroes into a dramatically transformed Marvel Universe.

Later this year, Earth itself will need to be avenged. A bold lineup of heroes—a mix of legendary Avengers, proven mainstays and wildcard newcomers—assemble to protect a broken world that has more reason than ever not to trust them. Once again, the Avengers take centre stage in Marvel Comics storytelling, and it all starts here.

Avengers #1 will be the latest Marvel Comics launch to feature True Believers Blind Bags, special sealed bags that contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering, including rare, one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn sketch covers from surprise contributors.

Today, four new Avengers #1 variant covers have been unveiled, including both open-to-order covers and blind bag exclusives. Kaare Andrews, Peach Momoko, Ryan Stegman, and Clayton Crain's covers spotlight the team's bold new lineup—Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, and Luke Cage—while Simone Bianchi’s cover spotlights the iconic trio of Captain America, Iron Man and Thor.

This new team has generated a lot of discussion among fans, and it has a lot in common with the New Avengers roster from Brian Michael Bendis' historic run on the title. However, in terms of "classic" Avengers, this lineup only has Captain Marvel, which is an interesting decision.

Each Blind Bag contains one of these Avengers #1 variant covers:

Color Block Blue Wraparound Variant Cover by David Nakayama

Color Block White Wraparound Variant Cover by David Nakayama

Foil Variant Cover by Clayton Crain

Variant Cover by Adi Granov

Variant Cover by Alex Maleev

Variant Cover by Alan Davis

Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

Variant Cover by Simone Bianchi

Virgin Variant Cover by Artgerm

Marvel Studios Avengers: Doomsday Variant Cover

Blank Variant Cover

Or one of several rare, hand-drawn sketch covers by surprise contributors!

The path to Avengers #1 and the formation of Earth's Mightiest Survivors begins in Avengers: Armageddon #1, on sale now. Check out the new covers below, and stay tuned for more Avengers #1 reveals in the coming weeks.