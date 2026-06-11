Marvel Zombies: War Zone Will See The Punisher Assemble A Team To Battle The Undead This Fall

Marvel Zombies: War Zone Will See The Punisher Assemble A Team To Battle The Undead This Fall

Marvel Zombies: War Zone, a new five-issue Marvel Zombies comic series by Tom Waltz and Jaime Infante, arrives in September. Today, we have a first look at The Punisher's war with the undead.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 11, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This September, Marvel Zombies return from the grave in Marvel Zombies: War Zone, and this time, it won't be Earth's Mightiest Heroes who save the day; it'll be Earth's toughest!

The five-issue limited series will be written by Tom Waltz, known for his gruesome work on Wolverine: Blood Hunt and Knull, and illustrated by Jaime Infante, in his fearsome Marvel Comics debut. 

The latest Marvel Zombies nightmare begins after the Avengers and the Fantastic Four fail to stop a zombie plague from devastating New York City. Now sealed off as a deadly quarantine zone, humanity's last hope rests with The Punisher and a team of street-level heroes including Luke Cage, Elektra, Iron Fist, and Moon Knight. 

Together, this ragtag group of deadly heroes will have to uncover the origin of the outbreak and break down the barrier before the infection consumes everything. Here's the official description for Marvel Zombies: War Zone #1:

ESCAPE THE HUNGER!

A zombie outbreak has hit Manhattan and the whole city is rapidly overrun! As Earth’s Mightiest Heroes succumb to the virus, a barrier is hastily erected to protect the world—but inside the barrier, a war zone has broken out as survivors fight for their lives against the ever-growing horde. However, one man isn't looking for survival - he's after answers as he carves a bloody swathe of his own through the ravaged city. And if any zombies get in his way? Well, the PUNISHER has plenty of lead that they can eat!

On what excited him about taking on Marvel Zombies, Waltz said, "Having cut my teeth as a writer in the comics industry with my creator-owned military-horror story Children of the Grave, then transitioning into a long stint writing mutated ninjas—as well as being an unabashed fan of super heroes—getting offered the chance to write a Marvel Zombies series was an exciting opportunity to combine all three facets of my career."

"My first instinct was to take the popular Marvel zombie trope to the streets—and what better lens to witness it through than that of an old Marine like me: Frank Castle, the Punisher," the writer concluded.

Infante added, "I wish I could tell my twelve-year-old self that I'd be drawing a comic for Marvel. And Punisher, no less!. Plus, I admire Tom Waltz, and the script he's written lets me play with deep shadows and violent action."

Check out Tony Parker's Marvel Zombies: War Zone #1 cover below, along with a first look at interior artwork.

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MARVEL ZOMBIES: WAR ZONE #1 (OF 5)
Written by TOM WALTZ
Art by JAIME INFANTE
Cover by TONY PARKER
On Sale 9/2

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/11/2026, 11:42 AM
This story better be good. On a positive note, it could justify Castle breaking out the heavy artillery.

I'd like to see a good goddamn reason as to why Castle survived but Stark and others didn't! 🤨
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/11/2026, 11:52 AM
Can Zombie Dr. Strange still use magic?

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