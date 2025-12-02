SPIDER-MAN: Marvel Comics May Be Giving Miles Morales A Much-Needed Overhaul From Original Creative Team

Marvel Comics introduced Miles Morales in the pages of 2011's Ultimate Fallout #4. In the wake of Peter Parker's death in Ultimate Spider-Man, the young Miles took over the mantle and soon won himself a legion of fans.

Longtime Ultimate Spider-Man writer Brian Michael Bendis teamed with artist Sara Pichelli to create Miles and tell his story. While the end of their run got bogged down in crossovers, it was still hugely successful and even inspired a hit animated franchise, starting with the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018.

Bendis and Pichelli ultimately moved on from Miles, and in 2015, the character entered the main Marvel Universe thanks to the events of Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic's Secret Wars.

Since then, there have been plenty of great stories featuring the character. However, Miles has been aged up, put in a rather generic costume, and is, in many ways, just another Spider-Man in a Marvel Universe full of them. We possibly have some good news today, though, as it sounds like Bendis and Pichelli could be gearing up to team on a new Miles Morales comic in 2026.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that the two creatives will team on a new project next year, with Bendis later taking to Instagram to write, "at day two @mgwcmx @cbcebulski dropped the news that @sara_pichelli and I are actively working on a new project together for @marvelcomics 2026. All I said is it's the most exciting thing we've done together so far."

While Marvel Comics has yet to make any official announcements, Bleeding Cool has revealed that "circumstances suggest that it could be Miles Morales-based."

We still don't know what will become of the Ultimate Universe after the upcoming Ultimate Endgame event. Regardless of whether Miles remains in the same world as Peter Parker or a new one, it would be fascinating to see Bendis and Pichelli take him into his next era (and, hopefully, bring back the classic costume).

In 2019, Bendis told us this about creating Miles: