UPDATE: Fans And Creators Rally Around John Romita Jr. Amid Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Cover Cancelation Claims

UPDATE: Fans And Creators Rally Around John Romita Jr. Amid Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Cover Cancelation Claims

Marvel Comics fans and comic book creators have rallied around legendary artist John Romita Jr. amid reports that his cover for Amazing Spider-Man #1000 has been scrapped due to supposed backlash.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 22, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

UPDATE: We've heard back from Marvel Comics, and the publisher has confirmed that John Romita Jr.'s Amazing Spider-Man #1000 cover will be released as planned, with Peper Larraz's piece serving as a second main cover. 

When Marvel Comics revealed John Romita Jr. and Paola Rivera's main cover for Amazing Spider-Man #1000, there was something of a mixed response on social media (which is pretty much the case with anything and everything in the current landscape).

There will, of course, be countless variant covers for the issue to choose from, and plenty of readers out there still regard Romita Jr. as one of, if not the, greatest Spider-Man artists of all time.

On Friday, Bleeding Cool ran a story, claiming, "[We've] had it confirmed that the cover has now been pulled by Marvel Comics' editorial, even though it's in the new Marvel catalogue; retailers won't be able to order it. Indeed, John Romita Jr is stepping away from Amazing Spider-Man after #1000 to work on other projects, including those with Mark Millar."

Contrary to that was a June 18 press release from Marvel revealing Pepe Larraz's Amazing Spider-Man #1000 cover. That billed it as "a main cover," not "the" main cover. In fact, in the accompanying solicitation information, Laraz and Romita Jr.'s covers were both listed as main covers for the landmark issue, suggesting the online backlash had prompted the publisher to give fans two options. 

However, as the story above started to gain traction, some self-proclaimed comic book fans took to TikTok to celebrate "bullying" the company into cancelling Romita Jr. and Rivera's cover. 

An argument could be made that anyone patting themselves on the back for being a bully is all the proof needed that they lack any understanding of Spider-Man as a character. That aside, and it doesn't even touch on the sheer disrespect to one of the character's most influential artists ever; love or hate his style, that's a fact.

Many creators and fans on social media have been pointing out over the past 24 hours, with everyone from Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder to CCXP's co-founder and regular comic book fans chiming in.

The majority have made it clear that Marvel would be in the wrong to pull this cover for Amazing Spider-Man #1000, though at this stage, we do have good reason to believe it will be released as planned. 

We've reached out to Marvel Comics for comment, but have yet to hear back.

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ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/21/2026, 7:09 AM
Straight up my favorite Punisher artist right beside Mike Zeck. You can like it or hate it, but he’s a great technical artist, his pencils are beautiful, and he’s a legend in the biz.

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LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/21/2026, 10:58 AM
@ElJefe - love his Punisher work. I literally just grab War Zone #1 the other day as nostalgia bait. His Wolvie/Pun/GRider book was one of the first comics I had as a kid.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/21/2026, 11:24 AM
@LogansRazor - Yes!!! Great pick my friend. I don’t think anyone should touch his pencils but Klaus Janson. Great artistic duo!

And Hearts of Darkness is one heckuva intro to the Marvel Universe!
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/22/2026, 11:44 AM
@ElJefe - His 80s X-Men run will always be near and dear to my heart. Same with the Daredevil run he did with Ann Nocenti.
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KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/21/2026, 7:13 AM
Looks like the neck was inspired by Adrian Broner.

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Miiol
Miiol - 6/21/2026, 7:49 AM
‘supposed backlash’ when I read an article on this very site yesterday criticising the art. Have some self awareness.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/21/2026, 7:51 AM
@Miiol - Can you send the link to the article, or are you confusing "article" with "comments section"?
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/21/2026, 8:26 AM
That cover for book looks terrible Spider-Man I don’t know pose
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/21/2026, 10:59 AM
@dragon316 - your mom knows that pose
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 6/21/2026, 8:51 AM
I've heard most of the arguments for and against the cover already. Ultimately, the only correct assessment of this situation is MY assessment of this situation, because regardless of facts, I'm always right.

And it is my assessment... I don't like it.

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FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/21/2026, 12:17 PM
@TheAmericanHero - yep, it’s not good. As an actual subscriber who was so disappointed with this cover for the 1000th issue, I also ordered the Ross variant to ensure I had an alt. I laughed when I saw they changed the cover on my subscription app this week.

I get art is subjective, but this one wasn't for me.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/21/2026, 8:51 AM
I’m not a fan of the cover. But I also don’t think it should’ve been pulled from the variant cover lineup. I think John Romita jr has earned a spot for the 1000th issue no matter if I particularly liked it or not.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 6/21/2026, 8:53 AM
To he honoust, the cover sucks.

But this situatin sucks more
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 6/21/2026, 9:04 AM
Fans are allowed to have an opinion. I’m a fan. That’s a shit cover.
TantricBoogie
TantricBoogie - 6/21/2026, 9:46 AM
Not his finest hour, but man! He's done plenty of iconic pieces...
CristianE
CristianE - 6/21/2026, 9:52 AM
JR JR is the man. I was lucky to meet him at Comic-con and talk a few words with him. Probably the hottest marvel artist alive, he was modest, kind and enthusiastic about his job. Is it his best cover? Certainly not. But honestly, looking atvthe other variants, seems no one did a particularly great job for this issue (Marcos Martin's is a far cry from his usual great stuff). Maybe everyone felt a bit intimidated? It's only human!
Skestra
Skestra - 6/21/2026, 10:28 AM
I'm also in the camp that it's a lukewarm cover, but JR JR and his family are forever (and rightfully so) tied to Spider-Man. He deserved a cover spot, period.
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/21/2026, 11:01 AM
What is actually wrong with the cover?? I have seen 10x worse covers for 100s of books. It is an easy fix, don't buy that cover.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/21/2026, 11:35 AM
I’d like to see some other inkers and colorists take a crack at his pencils for the cover

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SpiderBloke2099
SpiderBloke2099 - 6/21/2026, 2:39 PM
I didn't particularly like it, but I didn't hate it either. I just figured I'd do what I did with the Superman-Spider-Man comics and buy a variant I did like, which was the Jorge Jiminez cover A for the first one and the Dauterman variant with WW and Thor Jane for the second.
maxx
maxx - 6/21/2026, 10:31 PM
lol Tik Tok is the biggest red flag of the modern day.

"You broadcast every dipshit thought that comes into your mind? Cool. You believe this makes you an authority on intellectual conversations. Cool, cool, cool. Thank you for preemptively letting me know to dismiss every single word that comes out of your mouth."
MikeyL
MikeyL - 6/22/2026, 11:00 AM
JRJR is a legend and amazing artist.
The pose sucks and should never have been approved by Marvel to begin with.

Two things can be true
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/22/2026, 11:04 AM
Lmao. This cover is far from JRJR's best, but it is far better than the nonsense almost all young, "modern" artists are drawing on their computers these days.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/22/2026, 11:14 AM
Spidey's like

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/22/2026, 11:17 AM
I loved his art work in the 80's.
This was the first X-Men book I ever read and got hooked right away.

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But this Spidey cover is bad. [frick] THIS CANCEL bullshit. It's art. You either like it or you don't. It should still get published but people have an asshole and an opinion.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 6/22/2026, 11:27 AM
Honestly, I never liked JRJ's art. He started out on Ironman and the only reason the comic was good was because Bob Layton was inking it and made it good to view. But JRJ's art by itself is not very good, again, IMO.

That said, having his cover pulled would have been pretty bad as his family was indeed instrumental to bringing Spiderman to us in it's early days.
DarthFarley
DarthFarley - 6/22/2026, 11:43 AM
I don’t care for it, and I think it’s just because it doesn’t look natural, like he’s in a perpetual shrug. Great artist, but he’s done much better.

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