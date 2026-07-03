7 Canceled DCEU Projects We Wish Had Happened (And Which Ones Need To Be Resurrected By DC Studios)

7 Canceled DCEU Projects We Wish Had Happened (And Which Ones Need To Be Resurrected By DC Studios)

With the DCU hitting some of the same stumbling blocks as the DCEU, we're looking back at 7 cancelled projects, some of which James Gunn might want to give another chance under the DC Studios umbrella.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jul 03, 2026 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

The DCEU is now long dead, but the franchise left behind almost as many cancelled projects as completed ones. Years of changing leadership at Warner Bros., conflicting creative visions, and a full-scale reboot from DC Studios meant countless movies were announced, developed, and, in some cases, came surprisingly close to becoming reality before being shelved for good.

From long-awaited sequels and ambitious crossover events to fan-favourite characters who never got their moment in the spotlight, some of these lost projects still sound too good to abandon. Others? Not so much.

With the DCU hitting some highs (Superman) and lows (Supergirl) under James Gunn and Peter Safran, we're looking back at seven cancelled DCEU projects to decide which deserve a second chance—and a few which are better off staying in the vault.
 

7. Batman Beyond ✅

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Michael Keaton reprised his role as Batman in The Flash, but there had been plans for his Dark Knight beyond that. He was first set to serve as a mentor to Barbara Gordon's vigilante in the scrapped Batgirl movie and even shot a cameo for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

With him established as the DCEU's new permanent Caped Crusader, the plan was to build to a Batman Beyond movie. Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson was penning the screenplay, and with Robert Pattinson playing a younger Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise, the idea was to have the DCEU's Batman pass the mantle to Terry McGinnis. 

As if a Batman Beyond movie wasn't already a perfect way to end Keaton's tenure as this iconic character, one idea considered for the project was to have Bruce Wayne rekindle his romance with Michelle Pfeiffer's Selina Kyle/Catwoman. In the new DCU, this would make for a perfect standalone "Elseworlds" project and please fans eager for a live-action Batman Beyond.
 

6. Man Of Steel 2 ❌

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There's a great deal of confusion surrounding when all these DCEU plans changed. However, we know Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson was the driving force behind Henry Cavill's return as Superman (he went around executive Walter Hamada to make it happen).

That happened shortly before Black Adam's release, and with the actor back in the fold, Warner Bros. was mulling over Man of Steel 2Man of Steel producer and writer Charles Roven pitched a follow-up to former DC Films executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy. However, they weren't keen and chose to wait until the new leadership at DC Studios was appointed before forging ahead with anything.  

A separate Superman movie pitch from Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) was considered, but the studio was similarly unsure about his approach to the character. That left poor old Kal-El in limbo until Gunn decided to reboot the franchise with last July's Superman. Man of Steel 2 wouldn't work in the DCU, even as an "Elseworlds" project, but with Christopher McQuarrie circling the movie at one stage, we can't help but mourn it.
 

5. Superman vs. Black Adam ✅

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Sticking with Superman, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson fancied building the DCEU around himself and Black Adam, and he knew that throwing Cavill's Man of Tomorrow into the mix would help with that (hence why news of the actor's surprise cameo leaked before the movie's release). 

DC Studios had other ideas, and that's why Johnson attempted to force the studio's hand (again). That time, it was by leaking financial data about Black Adam and sharing plans for a Hawkman movie he no doubt hoped would get fans behind him. Alas, the movie was so underwhelming that it didn't exactly go as planned. 

Still, had he gotten his way, Black Adam would have been followed by Man of Steel 2, Black Adam 2, and then an eventual face-off...which likely wouldn't have included Shazam in any way, shape, or form, given Johnson's apparent disdain for the character. Bringing Johnson back into the fold as a rebooted Black Adam for a clash with David Corenswet's Superman wouldn't be the worst idea, as The Rock still has heaps of fans.
 

4. Batgirl ✅

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Batgirl had almost finished shooting when the order came in from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to scrap it as a tax write-off. Word leaked to the media that the movie was "unreleasable," a claim it was hard to believe given who was involved. 

Filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah had successfully helmed Bad Boys for Life and episodes of Ms. Marvel for Marvel Studios. Plus, with actors like Leslie Grace, J. K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, and Michael Keaton leading the Batgirl cast, are we really meant to believe that they delivered a complete disaster of a movie here?

This ultimately got caught up in the regime change and an executive's desire to save some cash. It's hard to shake the feeling that we missed out on something special here or, at the very least, a fun adventure for Barbara Gordon, so surely some reshoots and a few tweaks could at least lead to Batgirl getting a streaming release, even if it's as a fully standalone adventure that proves DC Studios values what its fans want?
 

3. Justice League Dark ❌

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A Justice League Dark project had been in the works at Warner Bros. for years. However, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams was ultimately tasked with overseeing a slate of projects revolving around the supernatural superhero team. 

Like the rest of the projects he'd taken on as part of an overall deal with the studio, this never really came to anything. Sure, the movie might have happened eventually, and TV shows revolving around Zatanna, John Constantine, and Madame Xanadu were beginning to take shape when DC Studios was formed. 

Honestly, given Abrams' work in a Galaxy Far, Far Away, we're not exactly mourning the fact that his time in the DCEU ended with something of a whimper. Still, with James Mangold's Swamp Thing on the back burner, we'd like DC Studios, at the very least, to revisit the Justice League Dark concept sooner rather than later, albeit not with Abrams. 
 

2. Crisis On Infinite Earths ❌

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While Johnson has led us all to believe that he was solely responsible for Cavill's Superman return in Black Adam, that isn't strictly true. Yes, he makes it sound like there was no other choice than to go around studio brass to make it happen, but Walter Hamada had his own important plans for the Man of Steel. 

While The Flash would end with Superman being written out of reality (and replaced by Supergirl), the endgame was for Cavill to make his grand return in Crisis on Infinite Earths. Would it have been a "welcome back" or a permanent "farewell," though? Well, draw your own conclusions, as Cavill shot a cameo in The Flash that inserted him back into the DCEU.  

Hamada had plans to reboot the DCEU, and it's possible Cavill's Clark Kent was going to take centre stage in this movie before making the ultimate sacrifice, likely taking Barry Allen's place from the comics. Ben Affleck was also set to return as Batman here, and as much potential as this had, it should be obvious why it wouldn't fit into the DCU, even as a farewell to the DCEU.
 

1. Justice League 2 ✅

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Warner Bros. reportedly shot several cameos for The Flash before DC Studios was formed. However, we know Gunn left most of them on the cutting room floor (including an ending with Superman, Supergirl, and Keaton's Batman all there to confront Barry Allen in a new timeline). 

It's since become clear that the vast majority of DCEU actors are being ditched in the new DCU, and given the dismal box office performance of the "greatest superhero ever made," The Flash 2 certainly won't happen. However, Justice League 2 was among the projects being mulled over by Warner Bros., either pre- or post-Crisis.

This wouldn't have been a follow-up to Zack Snyder's effort, though, and was instead eyed as a fresh start for the superhero team. Gunn needs to make a Justice League (not "Gang") movie a priority, but why not finally relent and let Snyder make his Justice League sequels as a comic or animated movie? It would finally end all those #RestoreTheSnyderVerse demands and has the potential to be a solid hit. 

As for the "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad, only David Ayer wants that, so hard pass (❌).

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/3/2026, 2:13 PM
WB really needs to drop this shared universe concept and instead focus on filmmaker-driven standalone franchises for their characters. Get the best directors and writers in the business to make standalone trilogies (with the occasional HBO show if needed) of Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, etc. like how Nolan and Reeves did for Batman.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/3/2026, 2:14 PM
JL Dark could've been awesome. Not only was the comic good, but it would've been a nice break from the typical superhero stuff DC has on the big screen. Here's hoping we at least get another Constantine movie down the road.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/3/2026, 2:15 PM


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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/3/2026, 2:19 PM
I would rather not see what that CW looking clown would have done with Keaton's Batman, I mean [frick], just look at that haircut.
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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/3/2026, 2:30 PM
@HashTagSwagg - I like how Keaton agreed to this TV movie and the dumpster fire known as Flash, yet wouldn't agree to the far superior Batman Forever.
cyclopstb
cyclopstb - 7/3/2026, 2:20 PM
Warner Bros are cowards. I want JL 2 and Man of Steel 2 to happen(under Zack Snyder's directions). Gunn's universe still hasn't made a difference for me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2026, 2:23 PM
I would like a Justice League Dark in the DCU eventually aswell as a live action Batman Beyond “Elseworlds” film out of these projects tbh…

No to Superman vs Black Adam though , the next time Teth Adam appears should be in a Shazam film.

Also even if Gunn allows Snyder to finish his JL sequels (which won’t happen) , that won’t stop the “ Restore The Snyderverse” movement because then they’ll just want Zack to be the one in charge of DC which wouldn’t be a good idea imo!!.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/3/2026, 2:34 PM
Your somewhat wrong about MoS2.
Johnson was trying to get what you wrote made. However...
Snyder planned to make MoS2 after the first one. The upper brass freaked because the movie didn't make Avengers money (like, wtf were they expecting, morons). So they pushed Snyder to move on to BvS, which was a financial success, but a very bad film. I mean, the two most iconic comicbook character's of all time together for the first time.
HOW DO YOU F*** THAT UP?!?!!!

And the downhill slide began on just the second movie of a new Universe.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 7/3/2026, 2:44 PM
@lazlodaytona - It began with the first movie itself. It just became more pronounced with the second.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/3/2026, 2:34 PM
Honestly, hiring James Gunn is the best move Warner Bros. has made in years. The old universe was an absolute mess of inconsistent tones, behind-the-scenes drama, and exhausting storylines that just weren't working for the general public. I am incredibly glad we are finally moving past that era. Man of Steel 2 and Justice League 2 would have just prolonged a broken continuity. Gunn actually understands how to build a cohesive, fun, and character-driven universe, and I can't wait to see a fresh, hopeful take on these characters.


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SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 7/3/2026, 2:41 PM
I don't get how people thought the Snyder Cut, after having already failed twice or arguably thrice before, made more sense than the Ayer Cut.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2026, 3:05 PM
@SpiderParker - both bad imo but I still
Slightly prefer the theatrical cut of SS to BVS since I atleast enjoy some characters in it.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/3/2026, 2:44 PM
For me, definately wish we had gotten that Batman Beyond movie with Michael Keaton as an aged Batman. Would have been WAY better than bringing him in for The Flash.
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 7/3/2026, 2:53 PM
Hot take, put Matt Reeves in charge of DC. His Apes movies have a vibe that would fit Superman or a Justice League film

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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/3/2026, 2:56 PM
@FleischerSupes - They offered it to him and a couple of other people; they all declined. Gunn wasn't their first, second, or even third choice for the job.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/3/2026, 2:59 PM
Michael Keaton Batman Beyond and Man of Steel 2 would have been my most anticipated.

Instead, we're staring down the barrel of the gunnverse
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 7/3/2026, 3:04 PM
The nerve to not put Ben’s Batman movie is sickening. And the Dark Knight Returns from Zack. Smh losers ass list

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