DC CRIME: Jimmy Olsen Spin-Off Series Officially Moving Forward; First Season To Focus On Gorilla Grodd

We now have confirmation that a Superman spin-off focusing on Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) is moving forward at DC Studios, and the first season will spotlight the villainous Gorilla Grodd...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 10, 2025 06:11 PM EST
Back in July, The Wall Street Journal reported that Superman spin-off shows focusing on Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) were "being considered." More recently, we'd hear that the Olsen series would actually take the form of a crime anthology show, with the Daily Planet reporter investigating various supervillains.

Jeff Sneider would later mention that one of these villains will be none other than Gorilla Grodd.

Now, THR has confirmed that this project is officially moving forward under the title DC Crime. American Vandal co-creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda will write, executive produce and showrun the series, and Gisondo is set to reprise his Superman role as Clark Kent's pal.

"The concept centers on Olsen, as well as other Daily Planet reporters (minus Lois Lane and Clark Kent), who tackle cases involving super-powered villains,"  and Variety's report confirms that the first season will indeed focus on Grodd.

This will mark Grodd's live-action DCU debut, but the character did briefly appear in the Creature Commandos animated series. Though he has also tangled with Superman on a number of occasions, Grodd is generally considered a Flash villain, which might indicate that this show will serve as an introduction to several other DC Comics metahuman characters.

DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran will executive produce. Galen Vaisman is overseeing for DC.

Superman also stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

