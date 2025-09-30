MR. MIRACLE Character Descriptions Reveal Which Heroes & Villains Will Debut In DC's Adult Animated Series

Back in June, we got word that Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios were developing an adult animated series based on the acclaimed Mr. Miracle comic book by Tom King and Mitch Gerads.

According to the official synopsis: "The series follows Scott Free, known worldwide as Mister Miracle, the greatest escape artist who ever lived. With his wife, Big Barda, Scott seemed to have built the perfect life on Earth, until everything began to unravel. As war erupts between the planets Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott’s adoptive father, Darkseid, has apparently obtained the Anti-Life Equation, a devastating force capable of dominating the universe. With carnage escalating on both sides, Mister Miracle becomes the last hope to end the conflict and restore peace. But the power of the Anti-Life Equation might already be affecting Scott’s mind, distorting his reality and threatening the happiness he shares with Barda."

Now, Nexus Point News is reporting that casting for the lead roles is underway, and the site has shared some character breakdowns which reveal the heroes and villains that will be joining Free, Barda and Darkseid in the series.

Darkseid is described as "the physical manifestation of all evil in the universe. He speaks in a silly, over-the-top manner which is balanced with his calm, but confident demeanour."

Funky Flashman will also feature, and reportedly serves "as a narrator in certain scenes, and his Stan Lee inspiration is very prevalent in this adaptation of the character. Described as a snake oil salesman, he’s very articulate with his words and knows how to sell a product.

Lightray is said to be "very loyal to Highfather and Orion. He considers himself superior to Scott and Barda and sees himself as too good for the missions assigned to him by Highfather."

Highfather "is the all-knowing leader of New Genesis who has trouble connecting with the other New Gods due to his status and power, especially Scott who has resented him since childhood for his decision to give him up to Darkseid."

Finally, Orion, the son of Darkseid, is said to "carry his father’s anger, sins, and ambition, but has repressed it since childhood since being raised by Highfather. Orion will serve as a mentor to Scott in the series."

There's no mention of Granny Goodness, but we would be very surprised if she didn't put in an appearance at some point.

We still don't know whether Mr. Miracle will be set in the DCU, but the other animated projects currently in the pipeline - Starfire!, My Adventures with Green Lantern, DC Super Powers and the Dynamic Duo movie - are expected to be Elseworlds tales, so there's a decent chance Miracle will follow suit.