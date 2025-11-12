New DC CRIME Details Reveal Which Other SUPERMAN Characters Will - And Won't - Appear

New DC CRIME Details Reveal Which Other SUPERMAN Characters Will - And Won't - Appear

According to a new report, the planned DC Crime anthology series will feature several of Jimmy Olsen's Daily Planet colleagues. We also have a time-frame on when shooting is expected to begin...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 12, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

This week, we got confirmation that the Superman spin-off series focusing on Jimmy Olsen we first heard about earlier this year is officially moving forward

The anthology show, which is now titled DC Crime, has American Vandal co-creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda on board as writers, executive producers and showrunners, and will feature Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen tacking cases that involve DC Comics villains. The first season will focus on The Flash's super-smart simian foe, Gorilla Grodd.

DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran will executive produce. Galen Vaisman is overseeing for DC.

Now, Nexus Point News has shared some new details on the project, including which other Superman characters are - and probably more importantly, are not - expected to appear.

According to the site, DC Studios is planning to shoot next Spring in Atlanta, which would coincide with the production schedule on Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow. Olsen's fellow Daily Planet crew, editor-in-chief, Perry White (Wendell Pierce), Steve Lombard (Beck Bennett), Cat Grant (Mikaela Hoover), and Ron Troupe (Christopher McDonald), will feature, but Clark Kent (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) will not appear.

Though this wouldn't exactly be a shock, it would seem a little odd if the newspaper's top reporters weren't involved in some capacity. There's always a chance they could drop in for a surprise cameo, of course, but something tells us Lois and Clark will be conveniently out of the country covering some massive international story during the events of the series.

Superman also stars Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

“There’s No Must-Haves For Us”: Paramount CEO Seemingly Hints At Walking Away From WBD Merger
Related:

“There’s No Must-Haves For Us”: Paramount CEO Seemingly Hints At Walking Away From WBD Merger
DC CRIME: Jimmy Olsen Spin-Off Series Officially Moving Forward; First Season To Focus On Gorilla Grodd
Recommended For You:

DC CRIME: Jimmy Olsen Spin-Off Series Officially Moving Forward; First Season To Focus On Gorilla Grodd

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/12/2025, 12:09 PM
A Daily Planet centric show without Clark Kent or Lois Lane...
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/12/2025, 12:10 PM
As long as Gunn isn't writing or directing then this has a chance. (No gross stuff and fart jokes)
I can't help but feel that this will be like the one season show Powerless.

?si=sq-9Xx2js4HMUWKy
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/12/2025, 12:11 PM
Given that the show is supposedly set to film alongside Gunn shooting Man of Tomorrow then I wouldn’t be surprised if we do see Clark & Lois tbh but in a more one off capacity akin to Hoult’s Lex in Peacemaker S2 then main or recurring players.

Anyway , I still think the concept is interesting and I like the creative team involved so I’ll definitely give it a shot…

Plus even though I didn’t really connect much with the subplot between him and Eve , I did enjoy Skyler’s Jimmy & Wendell Pierce’s Perry White so it would be nice to see them both in a lead capacity!!.

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 11/12/2025, 12:12 PM
James Gunn has not learned any lessons from Peacemaker. Nobody is interested in these obscure secondary characters. It is a ruse that will never happen, and this is a sad attempt to project the idea that people were interested in Superman 2025. We know they were not based on the film flopping.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 11/12/2025, 12:16 PM
@Forthas - ya, this isn't anything I would tune in to watch. Honestly, Superman wasn't anything successful enough to build shows like this idea on. They need to fix their Superman before trying stuff like this.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 11/12/2025, 12:15 PM
All it is is a vehicle to get his gang work
kseven
kseven - 11/12/2025, 12:43 PM
Cool bring it on!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/12/2025, 12:45 PM

This is a dumb idea.

Having a Jimmy Olsen show before getting anything done with Batman, Wonder Woman, or Flash is ridiculous.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 11/12/2025, 1:01 PM
This will be the only chance for the Daily Planet's characters to be fleshed out. Especially their take on Cat Grant whom you could remove from the staff at the newspaper and literally nothing woul've changed by the time they have to get in the flying saucer of Mr. Terrific.

Hopefully they make the best of it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/12/2025, 1:05 PM
@NinnesMBC - to be fair…

She atleast had dialogue while I don’t think Ron Troupe had any besides one in a deleted scene.

Agreed though , this can help flesh these characters out depending on how they do it which they wouldn’t be able to be usually in a movie much if at all
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 11/12/2025, 1:11 PM
Did someone say Cat Grant? I'll be there.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder