New DC CRIME Details Reveal Which Other SUPERMAN Characters Will - And Won't - Appear

This week, we got confirmation that the Superman spin-off series focusing on Jimmy Olsen we first heard about earlier this year is officially moving forward

The anthology show, which is now titled DC Crime, has American Vandal co-creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda on board as writers, executive producers and showrunners, and will feature Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen tacking cases that involve DC Comics villains. The first season will focus on The Flash's super-smart simian foe, Gorilla Grodd.

DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran will executive produce. Galen Vaisman is overseeing for DC.

Now, Nexus Point News has shared some new details on the project, including which other Superman characters are - and probably more importantly, are not - expected to appear.

According to the site, DC Studios is planning to shoot next Spring in Atlanta, which would coincide with the production schedule on Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow. Olsen's fellow Daily Planet crew, editor-in-chief, Perry White (Wendell Pierce), Steve Lombard (Beck Bennett), Cat Grant (Mikaela Hoover), and Ron Troupe (Christopher McDonald), will feature, but Clark Kent (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) will not appear.

Though this wouldn't exactly be a shock, it would seem a little odd if the newspaper's top reporters weren't involved in some capacity. There's always a chance they could drop in for a surprise cameo, of course, but something tells us Lois and Clark will be conveniently out of the country covering some massive international story during the events of the series.

Superman also stars Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."