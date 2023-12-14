DEADPOOL 3 Tops Fandango's List Of Most Anticipated 2024 Movies But MADAME WEB And KRAVEN THE HUNTER Are MIA

Fandango, North America's leading online movie ticketing service, has surveyed more than 8,000 ticket-buyers to find out which films and performances movie fans are most anticipating on the big screen in 2024.

According to the company's "2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey," the films that fans are most excited to see include Deadpool 3, Beetlejuice 2, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Dune: Part Two, Venom 3, Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2, and more.

"2023 was a monumental year for moviegoers and theaters alike, with blockbusters like Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and many more uniting audiences of all ages to experience brilliant stories on the big screen," Fandango Managing Director, Erik Davis, said in a press release today.

"The new year is looking to bring even more people back into theaters through returning franchises such as Deadpool, Ghostbusters, Beetlejuice and Despicable Me, beloved reimagined stories like Mean Girls and Wicked Part 1, and highly anticipated action blockbusters like Dune: Part Two and A Quiet Place: Day One."

The list of "Most Anticipated Superhero Movies" makes for particularly interesting reading. 2024's sole MCU movie, Deadpool 3, tops the list and is followed by Venom 3 which, somehow, beats Joker: Folie à Deux. It's hard to say what Transformers One and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire are doing on a list of superhero movies, but they both topped Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter (neither of which make the cut).

It's also not surprising to see that there's a huge amount of excitement among moviegoers to see more of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Below, you'll find the full results from Fandango's 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey.

2024's Most Anticipated Wide-Release Films

Deadpool 3

Beetlejuice 2

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Dune: Part Two

Venom 3

Despicable Me 4

Inside Out 2

Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim

Gladiator 2

A Quiet Place: Day One

Most Anticipated New Performances on the Big Screen

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux

Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2

Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked Part 1

Chris Pratt as Garfield’ in the new Garfield Movie

Pedro Pascal in Gladiator 2

Most Anticipated Heroes

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3

Steve Carell as Gru in Despicable Me 4

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom 3

Jack Black as Po in Kung Fu Panda 4

Most Anticipated Villains

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice 2

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux

Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in Joker: Folie à Deux

The Aliens from A Quiet Place: Day One

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two

Most Anticipated Action/Adventure (Non-Superhero) Movies

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Dune: Part Two

Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim

Gladiator 2

A Quiet Place: Day One

Most Anticipated Family Movies

Despicable Me 4

Inside Out 2

Kung Fu Panda 4

Mufasa: The Lion King

Garfield

Most Anticipated Comedies

Beetlejuice 2

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Bad Boys 4

Mean Girls

Wicked Part 1

Most Anticipated Superhero Movies

Deadpool 3

Venom 3

Joker: Folie à Deux

Transformers One

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Most Anticipated Horror/Suspense/Thrillers

Beetlejuice 2

Alien: Romulus

Nosferatu

Twisters

The Watchers

Most Anticipated Theatrical Genres

Action/Adventure

Comedy

Superhero/Comic Book

Drama

Animated/Family