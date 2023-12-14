DEADPOOL 3 Tops Fandango's List Of Most Anticipated 2024 Movies But MADAME WEB And KRAVEN THE HUNTER Are MIA

Fandango, North America's leading online movie ticketing service, has surveyed more than 8,000 ticket-buyers to find out which films and performances movie fans are most anticipating on the big screen in 2024.
According to the company's "2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey," the films that fans are most excited to see include Deadpool 3, Beetlejuice 2, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Dune: Part Two, Venom 3, Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2, and more.
"2023 was a monumental year for moviegoers and theaters alike, with blockbusters like Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and many more uniting audiences of all ages to experience brilliant stories on the big screen," Fandango Managing Director, Erik Davis, said in a press release today.
"The new year is looking to bring even more people back into theaters through returning franchises such as Deadpool, Ghostbusters, Beetlejuice and Despicable Me, beloved reimagined stories like Mean Girls and Wicked Part 1, and highly anticipated action blockbusters like Dune: Part Two and A Quiet Place: Day One."
The list of "Most Anticipated Superhero Movies" makes for particularly interesting reading. 2024's sole MCU movie, Deadpool 3, tops the list and is followed by Venom 3 which, somehow, beats Joker: Folie à Deux. It's hard to say what Transformers One and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire are doing on a list of superhero movies, but they both topped Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter (neither of which make the cut).
It's also not surprising to see that there's a huge amount of excitement among moviegoers to see more of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.
Below, you'll find the full results from Fandango's 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey.
2024's Most Anticipated Wide-Release Films
Deadpool 3
Beetlejuice 2
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Dune: Part Two
Venom 3
Despicable Me 4
Inside Out 2
Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim
Gladiator 2
A Quiet Place: Day One
Most Anticipated New Performances on the Big Screen
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux
Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2
Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked Part 1
Chris Pratt as Garfield’ in the new Garfield Movie
Pedro Pascal in Gladiator 2
Most Anticipated Heroes
Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3
Steve Carell as Gru in Despicable Me 4
Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom 3
Jack Black as Po in Kung Fu Panda 4
Most Anticipated Villains
Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice 2
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux
Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in Joker: Folie à Deux
The Aliens from A Quiet Place: Day One
Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two
Most Anticipated Action/Adventure (Non-Superhero) Movies
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Dune: Part Two
Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim
Gladiator 2
A Quiet Place: Day One
Most Anticipated Family Movies
Despicable Me 4
Inside Out 2
Kung Fu Panda 4
Mufasa: The Lion King
Garfield
Most Anticipated Comedies
Beetlejuice 2
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Bad Boys 4
Mean Girls
Wicked Part 1
Most Anticipated Superhero Movies
Deadpool 3
Venom 3
Joker: Folie à Deux
Transformers One
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Most Anticipated Horror/Suspense/Thrillers
Beetlejuice 2
Alien: Romulus
Nosferatu
Twisters
The Watchers
Most Anticipated Theatrical Genres
Action/Adventure
Comedy
Superhero/Comic Book
Drama
Animated/Family