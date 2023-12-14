DEADPOOL 3 Tops Fandango's List Of Most Anticipated 2024 Movies But MADAME WEB And KRAVEN THE HUNTER Are MIA

Deadpool 3 has been singled out as 2024's most anticipated movie (and superhero movie) according to Fandango users, but there's no sign of Madame Web or Kraven the Hunter! Read on for the full results...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 14, 2023 09:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool 3

Fandango, North America's leading online movie ticketing service, has surveyed more than 8,000 ticket-buyers to find out which films and performances movie fans are most anticipating on the big screen in 2024.

According to the company's "2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey," the films that fans are most excited to see include Deadpool 3, Beetlejuice 2, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Dune: Part Two, Venom 3, Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2, and more.

"2023 was a monumental year for moviegoers and theaters alike, with blockbusters like Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and many more uniting audiences of all ages to experience brilliant stories on the big screen," Fandango Managing Director, Erik Davis, said in a press release today.

"The new year is looking to bring even more people back into theaters through returning franchises such as Deadpool, Ghostbusters, Beetlejuice and Despicable Me, beloved reimagined stories like Mean Girls and Wicked Part 1, and highly anticipated action blockbusters like Dune: Part Two and A Quiet Place: Day One."

The list of "Most Anticipated Superhero Movies" makes for particularly interesting reading. 2024's sole MCU movie, Deadpool 3, tops the list and is followed by Venom 3 which, somehow, beats Joker: Folie à Deux. It's hard to say what Transformers One and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire are doing on a list of superhero movies, but they both topped Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter (neither of which make the cut).

It's also not surprising to see that there's a huge amount of excitement among moviegoers to see more of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. 

Below, you'll find the full results from Fandango's 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey. 

2024's Most Anticipated Wide-Release Films

Deadpool 3
Beetlejuice 2
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Dune: Part Two
Venom 3
Despicable Me 4
Inside Out 2
Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim
Gladiator 2
A Quiet Place: Day One

Most Anticipated New Performances on the Big Screen

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux
Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2
Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked Part 1
Chris Pratt as Garfield’ in the new Garfield Movie
Pedro Pascal in Gladiator 2

Most Anticipated Heroes

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3
Steve Carell as Gru in Despicable Me 4
Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom 3
Jack Black as Po in Kung Fu Panda 4

Most Anticipated Villains

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice 2
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux
Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in Joker: Folie à Deux
The Aliens from A Quiet Place: Day One
Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two

Most Anticipated Action/Adventure (Non-Superhero) Movies

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Dune: Part Two
Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim
Gladiator 2
A Quiet Place: Day One

Most Anticipated Family Movies

Despicable Me 4
Inside Out 2
Kung Fu Panda 4
Mufasa: The Lion King
Garfield

Most Anticipated Comedies

Beetlejuice 2
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Bad Boys 4
Mean Girls
Wicked Part 1

Most Anticipated Superhero Movies

Deadpool 3
Venom 3
Joker: Folie à Deux
Transformers One
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Most Anticipated Horror/Suspense/Thrillers

Beetlejuice 2
Alien: Romulus
Nosferatu
Twisters
The Watchers

Most Anticipated Theatrical Genres

Action/Adventure
Comedy
Superhero/Comic Book
Drama
Animated/Family

WhatIfRickJames - 12/14/2023, 9:32 AM
Makes sense. There’s a robust list of tent poles next year. People aren’t excited about the mediocre.
GhostDog - 12/14/2023, 9:33 AM
2024 is going to be piss for cbms. Would be nice if we could just jump to 2025.
mountainman - 12/14/2023, 9:38 AM
@GhostDog - If Deadpool 3 and Joker 2 are good, that’s the same number of good CBMs as this year. And there will be fewer bad ones 🤷‍♂️
AmazingFILMporg - 12/14/2023, 9:41 AM
@mountainman -


I feel like Deadpool 3 and joker 2 are easy layups for the genre.


Deadpool 3 is a Deadpool film. Meaning it's a random ass film that doesn't need to have a hard hitting story because it's goofy ass Deadpool💁.



Joker 2 is a joker film meaning it will use a template of another film as it's blueprint just like the first one did💁



You have to be a demon to [frick] up these films.👮
TheVisionary25 - 12/14/2023, 9:55 AM
@GhostDog - I’m cool with having a light year too

If Marvel can successfully reevaluate and the DCU kicks off right , we can bring that same level of hype back imo in 2025
mountainman - 12/14/2023, 9:56 AM
@AmazingFILMporg - I get that. I truly think we are largely behind the age of CBMs being true game changers.

I’m sure I could be proven wrong, but most of the ideas and concepts have been explored.

What I would love, but not sure if they can deliver this, is if the new DCU can establish its heroes as the gods amongst men who symbolize hope. It’s really the key strength of the Justice League and what JL and JLU did so well. Have them be wholesome more than flawed. Have them do genuine good. Have them inspire people - in the movie and in the audience.

Not only would this be something we don’t see in CBMs much these days, but I think the public needs this. We need good people to look up to again. A few less anti-heroes and a few more heroes.
Origame - 12/14/2023, 10:11 AM
@GhostDog - eh. No matter what we need a break.
GhostDog - 12/14/2023, 10:14 AM
@Origame - post Endgame was the perfect time but they ramped things up. If you want to give the MCU some grace, I thought okay here comes the Disney+ tv rollout. You can have that but maybe take a break from movies for a few years and invest only in TV.

But not the DCU is being rebooted and here we are. No break anytime soon.
AmazingFILMporg - 12/14/2023, 10:31 AM
@mountainman -


I don't think Gunn will deliver that. His whole style is the misfits of the world and outsiders. I mean peacemaker which he is keeping is the complete opposite 👮
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/14/2023, 9:34 AM
did we expect anything less? Marvel on a crazy run. Not even a bad year could put a dent in the armory 💪🏾
Origame - 12/14/2023, 10:13 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - says that, yet they delayed so many of their projects only one is coming out. And it's a holdover from fox 🤣
WhatIfRickJames - 12/14/2023, 9:35 AM
“We have no clue what Transformers One and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire are doing here but they both topped Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter.”

You have no clue why two of the most popular franchises are on the list?
RolandD - 12/14/2023, 9:55 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - That is a list of most anticipated superhero movies which they are not.
Origame - 12/14/2023, 10:27 AM
@RolandD - well what is a superhero that transformers and godzilla don't count?
AmazingFILMporg - 12/14/2023, 9:38 AM
Deadpool 3, furiosa Beetlejuice 2, joker 2 and the film critic are the only "big" films I'm anticipating.



I'm sure a sleeper hit will be better than most of the ones I just mentioned though💁


Hopefully it's a horror film🔥💪👮🙋♥️🙂
DocSpock - 12/14/2023, 9:46 AM

Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim.

That had escaped my notice. Who knows how good or bad such a thing could be?
Vigor - 12/14/2023, 10:01 AM
@DocSpock - animated fyi
DocSpock - 12/14/2023, 10:11 AM
@Vigor -

oh. Never mind then. Thanks.
marvel72 - 12/14/2023, 9:49 AM
Deadpool 3
Joker 2
Venom 3 (maybe)
Madame Web (will watch when comes to streaming)
Kraven (will watch when comes to streaming)

Dune Part 2
Nosferatu
Beetlejucie 2
Godzilla X King Kong:A New Empire
Planet Of The Apes
Alien:Romulus
tmp3 - 12/14/2023, 9:57 AM
Ghostbusters being #3 invalidates this whole list. That shit’s gonna make like $3
TheVisionary25 - 12/14/2023, 9:59 AM
Man , this list just made me realize how there is barely anything i want to watch in theaters…

I’m happy enough to wait to watch most of these at home.
itzayaboy - 12/14/2023, 10:07 AM
Joker is the most overrated CBM of all time.
Reeds2Much - 12/14/2023, 10:09 AM
It's hard to say what Transformers One and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire are doing on a list of superhero movies, but they both topped Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter (neither of which make the cut).

Zero anticipation, needed two for list consistency.
TheVisionary25 - 12/14/2023, 10:11 AM
Off topic:

Trailer for IF…

Written & Directed by John Krasinski.

?si=MXQjcdhNFXXlI0Kd
TheFinestSmack - 12/14/2023, 10:23 AM
"Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim"

Wait...there's a LOTR movie coming out?

