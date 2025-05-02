Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Writing Secret DEADPOOL & X-MEN Team-Up Movie

During his appearance at the Time 100 Summit last month, Ryan Reynolds seemed to suggest that he'd already begun work on his next Deadpool adventure, and it looks like we may now know what that might be.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Deadpool & Wolverine star/writer/producer has been quietly developing a film that would see his fan-favorite Merc with a Mouth team-up with the X-Men.

He's still exploring ideas and has been writing a variety of treatments in his effort to crack the story for what would be an ensemble film that would feature at least three or four prominent X-Men characters. He would still appear as Deadpool, albeit in a supporting role rather than as the main lead.

According to their sources, Reynolds believes keeping his loud-mouthed hero adjacent to the spotlight could allow the X-Men characters to be used in more unique and unexpected ways, which is certainly an exciting prospect.

It should be stressed that this potential project was not ordered by Marvel Studios, and Reynolds has not yet shared his ideas with Kevin Feige and company, but he's been known to toy with different Deadpool ideas from time to time, so he'll undoubtedly set up a meeting once he has something more concrete to share.

The film that Reynolds is developing is also not connected to Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot, currently being penned by Michael Lesslie (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes; The Little Drummer Girl; Assassin's Creed), which is expected to hit theaters after 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

His latest film Deadpool & Wolverine ended its run as one of the most successful films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, grossing over $1.388 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the seventh-highest MCU film ever.

The 2024 blockbuster was vital in properly introducing X-Men characters to the MCU, and set the stage for original X-Men cast members to reprise their roles in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, including Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and Channing Tatum (Gambit).

Several more are rumored to appear as well, including Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) and original castmates Famke Janssen (Jean Grey) and Halle Berry (Storm), but it looks like we won't have confirmation for them until later this year, possibly as early as San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026.