James Gunn Hits Back At SnyderVerse Trolls; Addresses Rumor That DCU's Future Hinges On SUPERMAN's Success

James Gunn Hits Back At SnyderVerse Trolls; Addresses Rumor That DCU's Future Hinges On SUPERMAN's Success

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn has shared his take on the continued negativity from SnyderVerse loyalists and breaks his silence on claims the DCU's future hinges on Superman's success.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 16, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Rolling Stone

Over the weekend, we told you about one SnyderVerse loyalist's dastardly plan to ruin Superman's opening weekend. However, that level of negativity is nothing new for those unhappy they're getting the DCU rather than Zack Snyder's Justice League sequels.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has no intention of giving the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement what it wants, and addressed the continued backlash from that sect of fans in an interview with Rolling Stone

"I’m trying to think of how to say this best. I don’t mind it. I think it’s good," he revealed. "I think you don’t wanna have everybody root for you. And I have an actor who reads everything online."

"I won’t say who it is, but he’ll read this article, and he’ll know who it is. It’s one of the top five in Superman. And this actor gets so upset over things that people say," Gunn continued. "I said, 'First of all, you realize that the trailer came out and [reaction] was 97, 98 percent positive. These people help us, because you don’t want everything to seem 100 percent positive.'"

"It’s all right to have an opposing force every once in a while. Some of the things get ridiculous — I just know that every time something comes out, it doesn’t matter how positively received, there’s gonna be something that is of great controversy," he said, addressing complaints from the wider fanbase as well as those from Snyder's supporters. "It was great controversy that the sun caused Superman pain."

The site wondered if Superman was screaming in that scene, simply because his bones are snapping back together after a brutal fight. "It’s like when a doctor resets your bone, you scream, but it doesn’t f***ing matter," Gunn argued. "Because is that really a controversy? Is that really something that you’re upset about? Or did you have a hard time finding something to be upset about?"

"There’s always going to be that. There’s going to be something that people are upset about, and it’s OK ... [There are people] who make their livings by hating us. That’s how they make all their money. But you don’t have to watch their videos where they’re talking about how you’re awful. You can’t be reading it all the time. It’ll f***ing murder you. It’s a terrible thing to do to your soul."

While Warner Bros. eventually gave in to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement with the 2021 release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, the intention was to end things there so the focus could shift to future DC releases. However, Snyder included several sequel teases with reshoots that ultimately added further fuel to the fire. 

Moving away from the SnyderVerse for a moment, much has been said that the DCU's future hinges on Superman's success. While projects already in development like Supergirl and Lanterns will come to fruition no matter what happens, we've repeatedly heard that the wider franchise rests on Clark Kent's shoulders. 

No so, according to the man calling the shots with Peter Safran at DC Studios. 

"That’s not the truth for me. My truth is this is the first movie out of DC Studios. Other people may say, 'It’s gotta be a home run, nothing else.' I’m like, 'No, I’d be very happy with a double,'" Gunn admitted. "F***ing Iron Man wasn’t the be-all and end-all. It wasn’t Avatar. We are doing something that’s a piece of the puzzle. It’s not the puzzle itself. It’s just this one movie. It’s not everything."

"I hate it when there’s a f***ing article and it’s going on about all the problems and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, and 'that means even more pressure on James Gunn and Superman.' I’m like, 'Guys, I’m not responsible for all that. I’m responsible for my piece of the pie. I’ve gotta make my budget back. I’ll be very happy with that.'"

Elaborating on how DC Studios' approach to filmmaking differs from other studios, Gunn pointed to Sgt. Rock (without ever naming the movie) as a project he pulled the plug on when it became clear it wouldn't live up to the high standards he's setting for the DCU. 

"We just killed a project. Everybody wanted to make the movie. It was greenlit, ready to go. The screenplay wasn’t ready. And I couldn’t do a movie where the screenplay’s not good," Gunn reaffirmed. "And we’ve been really lucky so far, because Supergirl’s script was so f***ing good off the bat. And then Lanterns came in, and the script was so f***ing good. Clayface, same thing. So f***ing good."

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Look At Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl To Mark Character's 25th Anniversary
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Look At Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl To Mark Character's 25th Anniversary
DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Provides Updates On BATMAN, LANTERNS, WALLER, TEEN TITANS And More
Recommended For You:

DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn Provides Updates On BATMAN, LANTERNS, WALLER, TEEN TITANS And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/16/2025, 12:10 PM
@NateBest - This intentionally inflammatory "article" should embarrass everyone associated with this website.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/16/2025, 12:15 PM
Gunn certainly didn't call them "SnyderVerse Trolls". @JoshWilding is (poorly) editorializing in his thirst for clicks. This site deserves better.
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 6/16/2025, 12:16 PM
@Lisa89 - a lot of this type thing nowadays isn't it
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/16/2025, 12:22 PM
@Lisa89 - journalism is dead

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/16/2025, 12:26 PM
@Lisa89 - LOL outted yourself on this one.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/16/2025, 12:29 PM
@McMurdo - As a fan of respectful journalism, ma'am?
Rpendo
Rpendo - 6/16/2025, 12:54 PM
@Lisa89 - It’s a blog site about comic book movies, not the New York Times.

Get a grip.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/16/2025, 1:01 PM
Must have struck a nerve lmao.
"Because is that really a controversy? Is that really something that you’re upset about? Or did you have a hard time finding something to be upset about?"
And this is the majority of this site, and most internet holes. Some people are so miserable they need to make others feel bad about themselves. [frick] em
mountainman
mountainman - 6/16/2025, 1:08 PM
@Rpendo - Yes the New York Times is far less respectable.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 6/16/2025, 1:10 PM
@Lisa89 - Headlines aren't always a direct quote. Last week there was a SnyderBro claiming that Gunn SA'd Snyders daughter on the set of Dawn of the Dead, contributing to her suicide - would you call that inflammatory or trolling? What level of respect does someone who makes something like that up?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/16/2025, 1:11 PM
@Lisa89 - No Big Movie Studio will even hirer Zack Snyder. Now Netflix has fired Snyder.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/16/2025, 1:15 PM
@foreverintheway - That was reported here?? Link please.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/16/2025, 1:22 PM
@Lisa89 - Damn, you really never have a good take on anything do you?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/16/2025, 1:23 PM
@Rpendo - You're right. Everything should just be garbage. Cool.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/16/2025, 1:25 PM
@Urubrodi - I'm glad you enjoy all of Josh's "work" here.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/16/2025, 1:28 PM
@Lisa89 - As someone already pointed out to you I don't pretend CBM.com is a place for professional journalism. This is no "Hollywood Reporter" and out of all of Josh's clickbait articles this one was really not that forced. Like you and everyone else here knows that this site is not gonna change, so to keep crying in every article while still giving it audience is quite futile and ironic.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 6/16/2025, 1:30 PM
@bobevanz - yeah, he kind of hit the nail on the head, there.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/16/2025, 1:31 PM
@Urubrodi - It changed before, ipso facto, it could change again.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/16/2025, 12:23 PM
To the actor that reads this, i just want you to know that the suit is trash and film looks cheap 😌🤣
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/16/2025, 1:02 PM
@JurassicClunge - bad Porg
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/16/2025, 1:32 PM
@bobevanz - only if this site wasn't so basic I could prove I'm not the porg 🤣 i went to war with him!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/16/2025, 12:27 PM
It's 1000 percent Corenswet who reads everything. He cares a lot. Based on a couple of his interviews, I'm just positive he's the one reading EVERYTHING.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 6/16/2025, 1:12 PM
@McMurdo - Nathan Fillion, he's super narcissistic lmao
Bond
Bond - 6/16/2025, 12:28 PM
User Comment Image

Haha. I'm so excited to see this movie even more now. So many have booked my 1st day screening.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2025, 12:29 PM
User Comment Image

He’s right…

There’s always going to be some degree of controversy nowadays because outrage sells today and there are people out there who make money off of that unfortunately.

I get if these are genuine criticisms or if people just aren’t feeling this take on Superman for example but there are those that have their idiotic agenda that we need to keep an an eye on.

Also negativity can be draining so I’m glad he’s ignoring it as much as he can and just moving forward with the work because that’s what he needs to do.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/16/2025, 12:32 PM
I'm 100 percent certain Snyder made an anon reddit account to talk some sense into r/Snydercut and was mod banned in less than five minutes.

They're not interested in listening.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/16/2025, 12:34 PM
"We just killed a project. Everybody wanted to make the movie. It was greenlit, ready to go. The screenplay wasn’t ready."
User Comment Image
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 6/16/2025, 12:38 PM
I think it’s going to open big but it will be front loaded. I think we are past the days where these appeal to the GA, they’ve moved on, except in rare cases. That’s why Doomsday has moved to December. The Christmas season provides natural legs.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/16/2025, 12:44 PM
Hail Gunn! Gunn destroying snyderbots is yet another reason why he is right for the job
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 6/16/2025, 12:49 PM
Jeez why don’t yall negative Nancie’s go make a movie if what’s being delivered is causing you so much strife. I swear…
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/16/2025, 1:32 PM
@fanboy03191 - whats even easier for them to do is not even watch it or pay attention or comment about it. just move the [frick] on and relive the snyderverse its not going anywhere its always gonna be there for them. so easy to do but no they have to come and flood these comments with their bullshit rage, some of it instigated by the site itself. many people just want to come to comments and have a fun free flow of ideas and theories or maybe a little debate with those who constructively disliked a project but not people who go full toxic and incel mouth breathing.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/16/2025, 12:51 PM
User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/16/2025, 1:33 PM
@Nomis929 - 10000000%
Rpendo
Rpendo - 6/16/2025, 12:56 PM
My three year old and six year old have watched all the trailers like forty times each, no lie.

My wife thinks the dog looks cute and limes the Lois/Clark dynamic from the second trailer.

This has wide, wide appeal.

I think it will do very well.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/16/2025, 1:05 PM
If you're in your teens, it's fine to be a little edgy while finding your place in the world. Seeing grown ass men seethe like little dweebs is so pathetic. If someone complains about EVERYTHING, they have their own problems they should [frick]ing worry about first. [frick] em.
They know who they are.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/16/2025, 1:05 PM
How BAD is Zack Snyder the Director? No BIG movie studio will hire him, and Netflix Fired Hack Snyder.

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/16/2025, 1:12 PM
Again, [frick]ing falling prey to the [frick]ing bollocks.

For [frick]s Sakes

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder