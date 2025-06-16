First Look! Nicholas Galitzine's HE-MAN Physique Revealed For MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE

Amazon MGM's Masters of the Universe live-action film has recently wrapped filming, and He-Man actor Nicholas Galitzine has taken to Instagram to share a new sneak peek of his Greyskull-powered warrior.

Said Galitzine, "Well, that's a wrap on Masters of the Universe. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man. It's been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it. There's not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we've made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work."

First look at Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man in ‘MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE.’ pic.twitter.com/dcyVNmLv8E — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 15, 2025 Image brightened to see more costume details pic.twitter.com/CmKgwccBtj — Dad-at-Arms (@Redpyramid9) June 15, 2025

He-Man is officially heading back to the big screen in a bold new live-action Masters of the Universe adaptation, with Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You, Purple Hearts) taking on the role of Prince Adam/He-Man, and Jared Leto (Morbius, Tron: Ares) cast as his archenemy, the sinister Skeletor.

Directed by Travis Knight (Bumblebee), the film is a joint production between Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films. Audiences can mark their calendars for its theatrical debut on June 5, 2026.

According to the official synopsis, the film reimagines the Masters of the Universe mythos with a fresh spin on He-Man’s backstory.

The film reportedly kicks off with a ten-year-old Prince Adam crash-landing on Earth after being ripped from Eternia. In the chaos, he loses the legendary Power Sword, the mystical weapon that ties him to his royal heritage and immense power.

Nearly two decades later, Adam, now an ordinary young man unaware of his origins, rediscovers the lost sword. The moment he reconnects with the artifact, he’s pulled back into the world of Eternia, where he finds himself at the center of an escalating war against Skeletor, a dark sorcerer bent on domination.

To defend his people and unlock his destiny, Adam must embrace the truth of his past and rise as He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe. This version promises a grounded, emotional origin on Earth before diving into the epic, high-fantasy action fans expect from Eternia.

The film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast including Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Professor Evelyn Powers (a reimagined Evil-Lyn), Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-At-Arms, and Morena Baccarin as the mystical Sorceress of Castle Grayskull. Joining the royal ranks are James Purefoy as King Randor and Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena Glenn, rounding out what promises to be a visually rich and emotionally charged reboot of the classic franchise.