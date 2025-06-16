James Gunn Says Corporate Mandate "Killed" Marvel Studios; Reveals Likelihood Of Future MCU/DCU Crossover

Superman director James Gunn shares his thoughts on Marvel Studios' recent struggles and points to orders from higher up the food chain being a problem. He also discusses a potential MCU/DC crossover.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 16, 2025 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios
Source: Rolling Stone

It's no secret that the Multiverse Saga has seen Marvel Studios struggle to recapture the success it found with the Infinity Saga. There have been critical and commercial disappointments in theaters and on streaming, with much of the blame for that laid at the feet of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

He pressured Kevin Feige to produce an increased number of theatrical and Disney+ titles, stretching the executive thin. It also led to a level of MCU fatigue created by too many stories for people to keep up with and an abundance of superhero content. 

Marvel Studios is attempting to course correct, though that's proving to be easier said than done if Thunderbolts* is any indication. The movie received glowing reviews, but it will fail to break even by the time its box office run concludes. Now, all hopes are being pinned on The Fantastic Four: First Steps to succeed.

Rolling Stone put it to Guardians of the Galaxy director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn that there are similarities between Superman and The Fantastic Four, though the filmmaker wasn't inclined to agree. 

"Maybe. But do you really think they’re alike? I’m really embracing the Silver Age of it all, but I don’t think that it’s as stylized, or at least not stylized in the same way," he countered. "And it’s not as retro. There are retro-futuristic aspects, because we’ve got Daily Planet with a big [frick]ing [globe]. And the robots, the machinery. So I can see where there’s certain similarities."

When Marvel's struggles were broached, Gunn said, "[Longtime Marvel executive producer] Louis [D’Esposito] said [they put out too much stuff] privately to me. I don’t even know if it’s really their fault. That wasn’t fair. It wasn’t right. And it killed them."

"We have to treat every project as if we’re lucky. We don’t have the mandate to have a certain amount of movies and TV shows every year," he said of how DC Studios' approach will differ. "So we’re going to put out everything that we think is of the highest quality. We’re obviously going to do some good things and some not-so-good things, but hopefully on average everything will be as high-quality as possible."

Superhero movies are no longer guaranteed to be $1 billion hits, and that's not lost on Gunn. Many fans believe it's inevitable that Marvel and DC will eventually be forced to join forces for a crossover movie meant to reignite interest in the genre. 

For Gunn, the idea of the two worlds colliding on screen is less about box office revenue and more about his own fandom and what's best for these characters. 

"We’ve talked about it a billion times. That could easily happen, but simultaneous to that, I think it would be interesting. But I also think people are a little over it. I think people wanna see good stories with their superheroes and that’s what matters. And they wanna see different types of stories with their superheroes. And people love superheroes. That’s obvious, but they need more variety, and they need just more quality storytelling. And just having Spider-Man and Superman team up isn’t gonna do it if it’s shit. So it’s gotta come from a real place, and it’s really hard to make that work."

"I did Superman because I loved the character. And I was excited about writing that movie. If I were to write a Superman-versus-Spider-Man movie, is it a concept I’m gonna be like, 'Oh, yeah, this could be a great film'? Or am I doing it because 'Oh, yeah, people want to see Superman and Spider-Man team up'? For me, it would have to be — if we ever did that, it would have to be under someone who thought it was gonna be awesome and wasn’t just a cash grab, because I’m just not into that."

Will we get an MCU/DCU crossover? It's clearly not outside the realm of possibility, but doesn't appear to be a priority for either studio right now. Depending on how the next few years go, that may change at any time. 

In the meantime, Marvel Studios remains focused on returning to its former glory and Gunn in looking to establish the DCU as a success after the DCEU's many failings. 

RUMOR: The Leader Of The MCU's MIDNIGHT SONS Has Been Revealed (And It's Not Blade)
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 6/16/2025, 1:36 PM
Duh
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 6/16/2025, 1:36 PM
Disney+ killed Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars.
The need to put out content on the monthly basis destroyed the creativity of these studios.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/16/2025, 1:37 PM
@Nomis929 seems that your wish of a DC/Marvel cross-over film is not so far-fetched anymore!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/16/2025, 1:51 PM
@GeneralZod - General, I have literally been saying that's going to happen on here for over a decade.

And with the staus of the companies movies with audiences today, MCU is drowning, DC reboot is uncertian, and even the state of comic book movies in general, IT MIGHT BE WHAT WILL BE NEEEDED TO SAVE THE GENRE.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/16/2025, 2:08 PM
@Nomis929 -
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/16/2025, 2:21 PM
@Nomis929 - I just hope we are both alive when the DCU/MCU movie comes out.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/16/2025, 2:22 PM
@GeneralZod -

Sure, it's a gimmick, but a gimmick that will pay off handsomely, and save the genre.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/16/2025, 2:30 PM
@GeneralZod - Well, I'm in the middle of working on my "Benjamin Button" reverse aging machine....just in case.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/16/2025, 1:39 PM
This seemed obvious but hearing Gunn confirm such really does put a lot into context
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/16/2025, 1:40 PM
Disney Plus is the worst thing to happen to not just Marvel, but Star Wars as well. It seems like irreversible damage has been done to both brands.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/16/2025, 1:55 PM
@TheJok3r - I don't agree with the star wars part. The worst thing we got from star wars were episodes 7, 8, and 9
They did not first appear on disney plus. They were theatrical releases

Disney plus gave us andor and mandalorian
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 6/16/2025, 1:41 PM
Gunn already scared and considering ways to save his DCU. :P
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/16/2025, 1:42 PM
I don’t see a crossover happening honestly. I just look at how hard the Spider-Man and marvel arrangement has been
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2025, 1:49 PM
@MyCoolYoung - agreed

The arrangement with Sony already seems to be a hassle from the little we know so to then bring in a whole new studio just isn’t feasible
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/16/2025, 2:01 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yup. Gunn, Feige, and co. may be fans, but execs care about the money. They'll always come to "we can probably make that money ourselves."
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/16/2025, 1:43 PM
Just another day of James Gunn being absolutely correct as usual.

Hail Gunn!
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 6/16/2025, 1:49 PM
Telling half your paying customers to go fvck themselves for not wanting DEI in their movies was a big part of it too

Proof

Thunderbolts was a pretty good movie
but it still was a massive flop
Vigor
Vigor - 6/16/2025, 1:53 PM
@WakandaTech - your second statement doesnt align with your first
newhire13
newhire13 - 6/16/2025, 2:09 PM
@WakandaTech - I don’t care, F anybody who calls it DEI because the leads aren’t white/male/straight.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/16/2025, 2:19 PM
@newhire13 - That's not what DEI is. Perfectly ok to have non-"white/male/straight" leads. Not OK to gender-bend two male characters and cast them into a movie purely to provide gender balance. Neither Ghost (she/her/hers) nor Taskmaster (she/her/hers) added anything to the film and were an outright distraction.
@WakandaTech
mountainman
mountainman - 6/16/2025, 2:21 PM
@Vigor - It makes complete sense. Thunderbolts, despite positive reviews from critics and the audience, still failed to turn a profit since the MCU has driven away a lot of former fans.

OP is likely overstating the 1/2 of the fanbase that has turned away for this reason, but that stuff has resulted in SOME reduction in audience size.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2025, 1:54 PM
I mean I think it’s even been reported or even said as much by Bob Iger that the mandate Chapek implemented about trying to fill D+ with as much content as soon as possible did hurt them to an extent..

However things like a global pandemic , 2 strikes & wildfires amongst other things didn’t help the situation either and the effects of that were atleast being felt even till now to a degree so it’s a miracle anything good was made.

Also leave the crossovers for WAY down the line , I would rather both universes just focus on their own universes for now.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/16/2025, 2:02 PM
I'd just like to get a Marvel vs. DC animated project or video game at least.
grif
grif - 6/16/2025, 2:15 PM
a crossover is something i have no interest in.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 6/16/2025, 2:16 PM
The creative choices for the Multiverse Saga put Marvel in a tough spot.

A lot of potential is wasted.

The wrong creative choices include:
• The Multiverse as a whole. Only Loki, Spider-Man and Deadpool explored this successfully.
• Sam and Bucky not building a New Avengers team. Splitting them in two separate films is not a great idea at all.
• Wanda becoming evil. The Darkhold is not even explored as a whole.
• Thor and the Guardians splitting up and ever facing a god killer and meeting Eternity together. Star-Lord helping Thor cope with Jane's situation never happened.
• Kang as the new Big Bad. Seriously, he's not even in a lot of films and TV shows to begin with.
• Hulk not facing the Leader and Red Hulk.
• No main characters carrying the overall arc.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 6/16/2025, 2:17 PM
“Killed” is a pretty strong word for a franchise that’s had over 35 films, with most of them being profitable, and it was just about a year ago they dominated the box office with an R-rated movie that broke all kinds of records and grossed $1.34 billion worldwide by the end of its theatrical run. Cap 4 and T-bolts underperformed. Okay. They’re not “dead” though. Christ people are histrionic these days. Anything for clicks I guess. And I don’t give a flying f@&$ about the studio wars. That’s for total mouth breathers. I hope the genre does well all around. Seems like both studios are trying to learn from what didn’t work in the past and course correct. They’ll be fine. Both of them.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 6/16/2025, 2:28 PM
@Jackraow21 - What Marvel was is dead. MCU was a popular TV show in theaters. No popular series that died, ever became popular again.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 6/16/2025, 2:51 PM
@PartyKiller - Holler at me again after Doomsday and Secret Wars, killer.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/16/2025, 2:25 PM
I wouldn't say "killed" but it is why the decline happened at all. Shame a lot of stuff that went wrong was out of their control.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/16/2025, 2:25 PM
Quantity was not their problem and I’m getting sick of hearing it be used as a scapegoat for the actual reason Marvels brand is ruined.

The real reason is that they hired the wrong people in the wrong(important) roles which resulted in them giving too much money to the wrong people behind the camera to tell the wrong stories, written by the wrong people about the wrong characters-played by the wrong actors.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/16/2025, 2:26 PM
It's crazy how they destroyed the CBM momentum with bad quality outings, when we think of the behemoth the MCU used to be.

Talk about incompetence.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/16/2025, 2:32 PM
@Fogs - I think from Phase 6 onwards, they'll be a Behemoth again.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/16/2025, 2:35 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I don't have any faith they're ever becoming that huge again.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/16/2025, 2:49 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Unfortunately, I think we’ve seen they heyday of the genre.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/16/2025, 2:27 PM
Marvel vs DC will happen if both sides need it to.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2025, 2:29 PM
Off topic:
@ RorMachine
@JoshWilding

Marvel Studios reveals first and last actor cast in Fantastic Four.

https://thedirect.com/article/fantastic-four-marvel-studios-actor-cast
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 6/16/2025, 2:37 PM
I think the MCU's biggest problem has been a general lack of direction towards an end goal like the first three phases had. They all walked slowly towards the bigger event movies while still telling their own stories.


Phase 4 and 5 told nothing but random stories with next to none coherence.
Only Spider-Man NWH, Doctor Strange MoM, Ant-Man 3, the end of Marvels and now Thunderbolts seemed to work towards the bigger picture, despite their varying degree of quality.
The other movies have had very self contained stories.
Guardians 3 was the end of the trilogy (that worked).
Black Panther 2 was tribute to the late Mr. Boseman (a very nice thought that unfortunately made the movie kind of boring).
Eternals was way too long, had too many new characters that even most Marvel fans don't really know and had next to none development time and a story that didn't make a lot of sense.
Thor 4 could have been good but it spiraled out of control and became too silly.

As for all the D+ shows, they have been very hit or miss. For every hit (WandaVision, Hawkeye, Loki, Daredevil), there have been misses (Secret Invasion, What if..., Falcon Winter Soldier).
Add to that a slew of shows introducing new characters to fans and the GA (She-Hulk, Moonknight, Ms. Marvel) that had varied success in introducing these new characters, only to not use them again (except for Ms. Marvel).
The sad part is also that much of the GA don't want to bother watching three shows a year about characters they probably don't know.

Quality over quantity is essential at this point. Hopefully, Fantastic Four will be the breath of fresh air the MCU needs followed by (hopefully) two great Avengers movies.
TheStranger
TheStranger - 6/16/2025, 2:50 PM
Marvel/Disney won't fully recover until it's honest with itself about why it's losing money. I don't see that ever happening. Deadpool/Wolverine made money because it felt like a Fox or phase 2-3 film. Which granted phase 3 wasn't great, but it was a lot better than anything that came after it.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/16/2025, 2:58 PM
Gunn doesn't want a powerful superman it seems

https://x.com/DCFilmNews/status/1934617100766642515
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/16/2025, 2:59 PM
Ten years ago, I would have gotten hyped at the idea of a DC/Marvel crossover.

Today... not at all. Marvel would find a way to make a black, fat, purple-haired genderqueer Superman and try to pass it off as normal, while DC might cast The Rock as Spider-Man... and also try to pass it off as normal.

Wait until both sides heal from whatever ails them right now... then, we'll see.
View Recorder