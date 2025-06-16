THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Official Concept Art Reveals New Look At MCU's Human Torch And Silver Surfer

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Official Concept Art Reveals New Look At MCU's Human Torch And Silver Surfer

Two upcoming comic book variant covers reveal concept art of The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ take on the Human Torch and Silver Surfer. We also have another round of promo art from the next MCU movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 16, 2025 08:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

It's a monumental summer for Marvel's First Family. In addition to Marvel Studios' highly anticipated film The Fantastic Four: First Steps, opening in theaters on July 25, the groundbreaking super hero team also embark on new comic book adventures in Fantastic Four #1, the debut issue of a new run by writer Ryan North and artist Humberto Ramos that arrives in comic shops on July 9.

To celebrate, the first four issues of the new run will feature "Marvel Studios Variant Covers" that spotlight original concept art from the film.

Today, you can check out the first two covers, which include a depiction of Human Torch in flight by Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding and artwork of the film's version of cosmic icon Silver Surfer by Marvel Studios' Concept Artist Wesley Burt.

Fantastic Four #1 kicks off a new chapter in Ryan North’s work on the title, creating a perfect jumping-on point for readers who want to experience one of the most acclaimed superhero titles of today just in time for the new film. 

The volume kicks off all-new adventures for the superhero team that started it all as they journey through time, space, science and the human condition. It begins with a classic showdown between the Fantastic Four and their archenemy, Doctor Doom. Things go catastrophically wrong when Doom uses his newly gained Sorcerer Supreme powers to scatter the team across four different eras in Earth's history.

Alone and isolated in wildly different time periods, Reed, Johnny, Ben and Sue all have to fight to survive and hope that their shared brilliance will guide them back together.

Check out the "Marvel Studios Variant Covers" for Fantastic Four #1 and #2, and stay tuned after the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps for the remaining two to be revealed (we'd bet on at least one of them featuring Galactus if they're being kept under wraps for now). 

Also below is some newly revealed promo art from the next MCU movie. That follows some hi-res shots of Galactus, which first surfaced earlier today

Wvdpeog6 o

FANTASTIC FOUR #1
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art and Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
Marvel Studios Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING
On Sale 7/9

Pljew3zi o

FANTASTIC FOUR #2
Written by RYAN NORTH
Art and Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
Marvel Studios Variant Cover by WESLEY BURT
On Sale 8/13

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Promo Art Reveals Epic New Look At Galactus And The Silver Surfer
Related:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Promo Art Reveals Epic New Look At Galactus And The Silver Surfer
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS H.E.R.B.I.E. Promo Includes New Franklin Richards, Pregnant Sue Storm Footage
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS H.E.R.B.I.E. Promo Includes New Franklin Richards, Pregnant Sue Storm Footage

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
jj2112
jj2112 - 6/16/2025, 8:13 PM
Love the Kirby vibe, I hope the movie delivers.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/16/2025, 8:17 PM
STUPID MUSTACHE FOR REED...
STUPID JUMP-SUIT FOR THE THING...
STUPID GENDER-FLIP FOR SILVER SURFER...

And ladies and gentlemen; that's all the stupid headlines for tonight!
Good night, good fight! 😁
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/16/2025, 8:26 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - Are stupid headlines even that sexy these days? I don't think so.
NGFB
NGFB - 6/16/2025, 8:30 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - not a gender flip. She's been a character in the comics since 1968, and in alternate universes she's been a herald of Galactus. In the Alex Ross and Jim Krueger written and John Paul Leon drawn Earth X, she became a silver coated companion to Norrin Radd and joined him as a herald of Galactus.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/16/2025, 8:24 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
NGFB
NGFB - 6/16/2025, 8:24 PM
Honestly, once set photos are release of the actual costumes, I could care less about "concept/promotional" art.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/16/2025, 8:26 PM

I really like this art except for the pin stripes.

Man, I hope this show is epic.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/16/2025, 8:32 PM
Sweet , those look good imo!!.

I continue to love that the lines on Johnny’s suit create the black lines he has in certain artist’s takes on the character.

User Comment Image

Also regardless of how people feel about the Shalla Bal as Silver Surfer inclusion , I do like the design of the character…

Julia Garner’s sharp & angular features especially complement and add to the look imo.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/16/2025, 8:46 PM
They’re gonna end up together aren’t they?
DarthMauve
DarthMauve - 6/16/2025, 8:52 PM
The pinstripes, at least on the human torch, mimics Kirbys original artstyle. I think it's pretty damn creative :)
Corruptor
Corruptor - 6/16/2025, 9:10 PM
Do what the fans want, or they'll make sure these movies will fail (not rocket science).

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder