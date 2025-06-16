THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Official Concept Art Reveals New Look At MCU's Human Torch And Silver Surfer

It's a monumental summer for Marvel's First Family. In addition to Marvel Studios' highly anticipated film The Fantastic Four: First Steps, opening in theaters on July 25, the groundbreaking super hero team also embark on new comic book adventures in Fantastic Four #1, the debut issue of a new run by writer Ryan North and artist Humberto Ramos that arrives in comic shops on July 9.

To celebrate, the first four issues of the new run will feature "Marvel Studios Variant Covers" that spotlight original concept art from the film.

Today, you can check out the first two covers, which include a depiction of Human Torch in flight by Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding and artwork of the film's version of cosmic icon Silver Surfer by Marvel Studios' Concept Artist Wesley Burt.

Fantastic Four #1 kicks off a new chapter in Ryan North’s work on the title, creating a perfect jumping-on point for readers who want to experience one of the most acclaimed superhero titles of today just in time for the new film.

The volume kicks off all-new adventures for the superhero team that started it all as they journey through time, space, science and the human condition. It begins with a classic showdown between the Fantastic Four and their archenemy, Doctor Doom. Things go catastrophically wrong when Doom uses his newly gained Sorcerer Supreme powers to scatter the team across four different eras in Earth's history.

Alone and isolated in wildly different time periods, Reed, Johnny, Ben and Sue all have to fight to survive and hope that their shared brilliance will guide them back together.

Check out the "Marvel Studios Variant Covers" for Fantastic Four #1 and #2, and stay tuned after the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps for the remaining two to be revealed (we'd bet on at least one of them featuring Galactus if they're being kept under wraps for now).

Also below is some newly revealed promo art from the next MCU movie. That follows some hi-res shots of Galactus, which first surfaced earlier today.

FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art and Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Marvel Studios Variant Cover by RYAN MEINERDING

On Sale 7/9

FANTASTIC FOUR #2

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art and Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Marvel Studios Variant Cover by WESLEY BURT

On Sale 8/13