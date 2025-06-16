THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Promo Art Reveals Epic New Look At Galactus And The Silver Surfer

Marvel Studios has yet to fully reveal Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailers and TV spots. Fortunately, another wave of promo art puts the spotlight on the Devourer of Worlds in all his terrifying glory.

A combination of photorealistic and comic book-inspired imagery, this artwork also features the Silver Surfer by her master's side. Shalla-Bal is Galactus' Herald, meaning she's tasked with warning planets like Earth of their imminent demise at the ever-hungry Galactus' hands.

The reboot has nailed how Galactus should look on screen and fully embraced the comics in the process. However, there's some of the same visual language being used here that we saw on Eternals' Celestials (suggesting there could be a link between them).

Whether Galactus has a future beyond The Fantastic Four: First Steps remains to be seen. There are already rumours swirling that he might be a Multiversal threat, so don't be surprised if he shows up in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars, especially if he has an Earth X-inspired link to Franklin Richards.

You can see this newly revealed promo art in the X posts below.

New Funko Pops for The Fantastic Four: First Steps have also been revealed, this time showing Marvel's First Family powered up in their spacesuits.

Is this the moment the team gained their powers, or a glimpse at what happens when they head into the cosmos to confront Galactus? We'd bet on the latter, especially as filmmaker Matt Shakman is believed to be skipping the team's origin story in the reboot.

First look at the new Funko POPs! for ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’ pic.twitter.com/x1XQbsSvzZ — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) June 16, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.