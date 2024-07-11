DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Kevin Feige On Marvel Studios' First R-Rated Movie & Recent Set Photo Spoilers

We're now less than two weeks away from the release of Deadpool and Wolverine, and while Marvel Studios seems to have done a pretty good job of keeping the movie's biggest secrets under wraps, a few spoilers have inevitably found their way online thanks to the usual set photo leaks.

Though nothing too major has come to light, fans have been made aware of several cameos and plot points we're sure those involved with the project would have preferred remained hidden - although the biggest reveals arguably came from the 35 minutes of footage screened during recent fan events.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was asked about these leaks during an interview with Variety, and he seems to have accepted that set photos are simply unavoidable when shooting in practical locations.

"We didn’t want this to be a green screen box for all of the locations. We want it to be out in the real world, and that always comes with potential tradeoffs. We were in a lot of secure locations and places that were far away from prying eyes — with the exception of drones. It was a new experience for me to have paparazzi drones flying over flying over set. Sometimes things look cool in a behind-the-scenes photo, but most often, they don’t look great. I think people are savvy enough over the years to know that’s not what it will look like in the movie. That being said, Wolverine in that yellow outfit looks cool from any angle, drone or shot through the trees."

As for the Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut being developed as the first ever R-rated Marvel Studios movie, Feige understands that kids are still going to want to see it - as they did with the previous films - and he appears to be... totally fine with that!

"That comes down to parental guidance," Feige replied when asked how young is too young to see D&W. "It may seem strange to say, but it is an immensely wholesome movie — with a lot of bad words and gore."

Social media reactions drop on the 22nd, so be sure to check back then to find out what we made of the movie.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.