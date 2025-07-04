Rotten Tomatoes Reveals July's Most Anticipated Superhero Movie Based On Fan Votes - Do You Agree?

Rotten Tomatoes has revealed the five most anticipated movies being released in July, according to its users, including Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Find out what came out on top here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 04, 2025 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Rotten Tomatoes

July promises to be a big month for movies, starting with this weekend's Jurassic World Rebirth. However, for superhero fans, it's all about Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Both titles are hugely important for their respective studios. DC Studios hopes to restore a tarnished brand by rebooting its most iconic character, while Marvel Studios is looking to bounce back after Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* underperformed. 

Rotten Tomatoes recently polled its users to discover which of July's movies they're most looking forward to, and Superman comes out on top. The Fantastic Four: First Steps places third, behind Jurassic World Rebirth

1. Superman
2. Jurassic World Rebirth
3. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
4. The Old Guard
5. Eddington 2

Marvel Studios hasn't begun its final marketing push for the reboot yet, but it appears that awareness of Superman is quite a bit higher at this stage. 

Marvel or DC fan, it's going to be an exciting few weeks. Rotten Tomatoes' users might have chosen the Man of Steel over Marvel's First Family, but we'd rather hear which of their movies you're most looking forward to sitting down and watching in theaters this month.

You can cast your votes and make your voices heard below: Superman or The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Matt Shakman's The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to be released in theaters on July 25, with James Gunn's Superman arriving two weeks earlier on July 11.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS TV Spot Reveals New Look At Galactus; Tie-In Comic Reveals The Team's Origin
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/4/2025, 8:19 AM
It’s The Old Guard 2 and Eddington

You got those two a little off there
Latverian
Latverian - 7/4/2025, 8:20 AM
User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/4/2025, 8:20 AM
Superman for me and honestly I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Not expecting I Know to break new ground but I love that OG one. Lots of nostalgia for that one.

