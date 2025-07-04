Rotten Tomatoes Reveals July's Most Anticipated Superhero Movie Based On Fan Votes - Do You Agree?

July promises to be a big month for movies, starting with this weekend's Jurassic World Rebirth. However, for superhero fans, it's all about Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Both titles are hugely important for their respective studios. DC Studios hopes to restore a tarnished brand by rebooting its most iconic character, while Marvel Studios is looking to bounce back after Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* underperformed.

Rotten Tomatoes recently polled its users to discover which of July's movies they're most looking forward to, and Superman comes out on top. The Fantastic Four: First Steps places third, behind Jurassic World Rebirth.

1. Superman

2. Jurassic World Rebirth

3. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

4. The Old Guard

5. Eddington 2

Marvel Studios hasn't begun its final marketing push for the reboot yet, but it appears that awareness of Superman is quite a bit higher at this stage.

Marvel or DC fan, it's going to be an exciting few weeks. Rotten Tomatoes' users might have chosen the Man of Steel over Marvel's First Family, but we'd rather hear which of their movies you're most looking forward to sitting down and watching in theaters this month.

You can cast your votes and make your voices heard below: Superman or The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Matt Shakman's The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to be released in theaters on July 25, with James Gunn's Superman arriving two weeks earlier on July 11.